From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart​

By: PANews
2025/04/21 17:12
Movement
MOVE$0.08221-0.99%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.095552-3.57%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002601+39.16%

Author: BITCOIN MAGAZINE PRO

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Bitcoin did not have the explosive start many expected in early 2025. After peaking above $100,000, the price fell sharply, leaving investors and analysts questioning where in the halving cycle Bitcoin is currently? In this article, we will penetrate the market noise and analyze a series of key on-chain indicators and macroeconomic signals to determine whether the Bitcoin bull market is still sustainable, or is it about to face a deeper correction?

Healthy correction or the end of the bull market?

An ideal entry point is the MVRV-Z indicator. This long-standing valuation indicator measures the status of assets by comparing the market value of cryptocurrencies to their realized value. When the value fell from a peak of 3.36 to around 1.43, the price of Bitcoin fell from a high of nearly $100,000 to a staged low of $75,000. Intuitively, such a 30% price correction is indeed quite drastic.

From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart​

 Figure 1: Recently, the MVRV Z-Score has rebounded from the 2025 low of 1.43

Historically, the current MVRV-Z level has tended to mark local bottoms rather than tops. Similar pullbacks have occurred in past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, before BTC prices resumed their upward trend. In short, while this decline has shaken investor confidence, it is essentially consistent with historical corrections in bull cycles.

Follow the smart money

Another key indicator is the Value Days Destroyed (VDD) multiple. This metric measures the speed of on-chain transfers by weighting the time Bitcoin is held before being traded. When the multiple soars, it usually means that experienced holders are taking profits; if it remains low for a long time, it may indicate that the market is in an accumulation phase.

Currently, the indicator is deep in the "green zone", with levels similar to the late bear market or early recovery stages. As BTC prices have reversed sharply from above $100,000, we may be witnessing the end of the profit-taking wave, while some long-term accumulation behavior has become more apparent, indicating that participants are positioning themselves for future price increases.

From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart​

 Figure 2: Current VDD multiples suggest long-term holders are in an accumulation phase

One of the most insightful on-chain indicators is the Bitcoin Cycle Capital Flow Chart, which breaks down realized capital by coin age, isolating different groups such as new entrants (holding time < 1 month) and medium-term holders (1-2 years) to observe the capital migration path. The red band (new entrants) rose sharply near the historical high of $106,000, indicating that a large amount of panic buying driven by FOMO sentiment occurred at the top of the market at that time. Since then, the activity of this group has cooled significantly, falling back to a level consistent with the early to mid-stage bull market.

On the contrary, the group that has held tokens for 1-2 years (usually accumulators with macro insights) has resumed the trend of increasing holdings. This inverse correlation reveals the core logic of market operation: when long-term holders accumulate chips at the bottom, new investors are often experiencing panic selling or choosing to leave. This pattern of capital flow, which increases and decreases, is highly consistent with the "accumulation-distribution" law presented in the complete bull market cycle from 2020 to 2021, reproducing the typical characteristics of the historical cycle.

From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart​

 Figure 3: Bitcoin Cycle Capital Flow Chart Shows BTC Flowing Back to More Experienced Holders

What stage are we at now?

From a macro perspective, we divide the Bitcoin market cycle into three key stages:

  1. Bear market stage: deep correction (70-90%)
  2. Recovery phase: Recovering historical highs
  3. Bull market growth stage: Parabolic rise after breaking through the previous high

The bear markets in 2015 and 2018 lasted about 13-14 months, respectively. Our most recent bear market cycle also lasted 14 months. The market recovery phase in historical cycles generally takes 23 to 26 months, and we are currently within this typical recovery time window.

From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart​

 Figure 4: Using historical cycle trends to predict potential bull market peaks

However, the performance of this bull phase is somewhat abnormal. Bitcoin did not immediately surge after breaking through the historical high, but instead experienced a pullback. This may mean that the market is building a higher low before entering a steeper upward channel in the exponential growth phase. If we use the average length of the 9-month and 11-month exponential phases in the past cycles as a reference, assuming that the bull market can continue, we expect the potential top of this cycle to appear around September 2025.

Macro risks

Despite the encouraging on-chain data, macro headwinds remain. Analysis of the S&P 500 and Bitcoin correlation charts shows that Bitcoin remains highly correlated with the U.S. stock market. Continued weakness in traditional markets could impact Bitcoin’s ability to rebound in the short term as concerns grow over a potential global recession.

From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart​

 Figure 5: Bitcoin Correlation with US Stocks

in conclusion

As we have seen in our analysis, key on-chain indicators such as MVRV Z-score, Value Days Destroyed, and Bitcoin Cycle Funds Flows indicate that the market is showing healthy cyclical trends and showing signs of continued accumulation by long-term holders. However, there are still significant macroeconomic uncertainties in the market, and these are key risks that need to be closely monitored.

This cycle is slower and more volatile than previous ones, but it has not broken the historical structural pattern. Bitcoin seems to be ready to rise again, and if there is no further deterioration in traditional markets, it may reach a new peak in the third quarter or early fourth quarter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02343-2.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015814+4.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.007528-4.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.08224-1.69%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.095409-4.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015814+4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

The post Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale season took on a new look in 2025, with less moon talk and more proven utility. This is clearer in trading activity, with deeper exchange liquidity and stronger turnover, while leading crypto presales are closing multi-million dollar funding rounds. The potential reach for crypto apps is enormous, supported by heavy use of centralized services and retail DeFi. Traders have been migrating to presales backed by real infrastructure, decentralized utilities, and consistent reward mechanisms. EcoYield ($EYE) is a benchmark among the top 5 crypto presales, combining tokenized AI compute infrastructure and renewable energy to pursue operational cash flows. This, alongside other rising projects that are helping to redefine what sustainable growth in crypto means for 2025. EcoYield ($EYE): Crypto Presale to Buy Powering Real-World Yield & AI Compute EcoYield combines renewable energy and AI computing to build what it describes as the first tokenized infrastructure network with on-chain yield generated by GPU compute sold to companies via global marketplaces and clean-energy revenues. In practice, the funds raised in the crypto presale finance modular, solar-powered data centers connected to global computing marketplaces. The capacity is leased to AI companies and decentralized customers; revenues in stablecoins are distributed to Yield Token holders, with on-chain reporting to track performance and allocation. There are already pilot projects in Leeds (UK) and a flagship in Dubai (UAE), with goals to start distributions in stablecoins after going live and on-chain validation of yield metrics. All of this demonstrates the scalability of the model and positions EcoYield as one of the top 5 crypto presales in 2025. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Multi-Asset DeFi Focused On On/Off-Ramp and Trading Utilities BlockchainFX ($BFX) is a utility-oriented crypto presale that combines a multi-asset exchange, a Visa card, and trading/staking utilities. For African markets, its crypto-fiat bridge aims to cut on/off-ramp…
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02151-0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015814+4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 17:13
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

Shareholder Lawsuit Challenges Semler Scientific’s Blocked Merger with Strive