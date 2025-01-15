Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.15)

By: PANews
2025/01/15 10:28
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/15 Update:
AI Agent rebounds sharply, ELIZA technical white paper is officially released
$AVA Launches Flagship AI Agent Platform Agent Market
$devann dev.fun launch platform, K-line draws a gate and slightly rises
$OVO is a black and white comics agent, $AVA's one-sided licker

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

The post SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SunPerp, a perpetual DEX on TRON, will spend 100% of protocol revenue buying back $SUN tokens. This replicates similar buyback-and-burn initiatives by TRON projects like SunPump. SunPerp, a decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts on the TRON network, announced today it will allocate 100% of its protocol revenue toward buying back $SUN tokens. The move mirrors similar initiatives across TRON-related projects. SunPump implemented a comparable revenue buyback mechanism, using all protocol earnings to purchase and burn tokens with the goal of reducing supply. Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain, has previously launched token buyback programs. In 2021, billions of $SUN tokens were allocated as mining rewards to boost liquidity and participation in TRON’s DeFi ecosystem. $SUN serves as the native governance and utility token for the Sun.io decentralized finance platform on TRON. The TRON network processes over 50% of all USDT transactions globally, with daily transaction volumes often exceeding billions of dollars. The buyback strategy aims to reduce token supply and potentially increase value for holders by creating consistent demand through revenue reinvestment. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sunperp-commits-full-revenue-sun-token-buyback/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 01:15
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 18:19
