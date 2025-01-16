Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum

By: PANews
2025/01/16 13:49
Zero1 Labs
DEAI$0.03366+0.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00119+4.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11513+1.51%

Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum

Original: Delphi Digital

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

In the field of cryptocurrency, 2025 is considered a critical year full of innovation and change. With the continuous development of technology and the changes in the market environment, many fields are expected to usher in huge breakthroughs and opportunities. From the continuation of Bitcoin's bull market to the rise of Solana, and then to the transformation of DeFi to DeAI, the crypto market in 2025 will show an unprecedented trend of diversification. This article will explore the top ten market trends predicted by Delphi Digital and reveal the possible future evolution direction of the cryptocurrency industry.

1. Bitcoin (BTC) still has room to rise

Delphi Digital's cycle model once predicted that Bitcoin would hit a new high in the fourth quarter of 2024. The current trend of Bitcoin is consistent with the prediction.

  • Each new all-time high is accompanied by a monthly RSI exceeding 70, while previous bull markets usually ended after the RSI exceeded 90.
  • According to the monthly price regression channel, Bitcoin remains within a 1-2 standard deviation range below the top of the marker.
  • Increased institutional interest and a loosened regulatory environment are likely to be the main drivers of this bull run.

Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum

2. Solana is emerging

Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum primarily due to its superior user experience and better content ecosystem.

  • With no token approval or wrapping required, Solana’s operation is simple and intuitive.
  • The Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) is the fastest growing alternative virtual machine (alt-vm) ecosystem, and its network effect continues to increase. At the same time, Anza, Firedancer, and improved wallet infrastructure will further optimize the user experience.
  • Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko's vision is to increase bandwidth and reduce latency so that Solana can maintain its advantage even in the face of more competition.

Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum

3. NFTs make a comeback

The NFT market will experience a strong recovery where sentiment is inconsistent with fundamentals.

  • Although token transactions are more convenient, NFTs can achieve unique on-chain coding, and heterogeneous assets (such as artworks, wine, etc.) may be NFTized.
  • Some major wealth creation events (such as the Pudgy Penguins, Milady, and Azuki airdrops) may trigger other NFT projects to follow suit.
  • NFT is more friendly to retail users and suitable for displaying culture and status.

Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum

4. Evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi) to DeAI

DeAI will fundamentally change the way users interact with DeFi.

  • The front-end interface will be replaced by intelligent agents, and users can complete transactions, currency exchanges, and profit searches through natural language processing.
  • In the future, most capital allocation decisions will be made by agents. Griffain is a pioneer in this area, but DeAI projects such as HeyAnon are emerging rapidly.

Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum

5. AI Agents Become Top Crypto Venture Investors

The future of trading will be led by AI agents rather than human counterparties.

  • As brokers can monitor markets 24/7 and process more data, trading will evolve into a competition for computing power and unique data sets.
  • By 2025, at least three proxy frameworks will become unicorns with a market value of more than $10 billion.

Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum

6. High-throughput chains drive innovation

High-throughput blockchain will bring more experiments and opportunities in 2025.

  • Major projects to watch include Hyperliquid, Sui, and Monad, but others like Berachain also have potential.
  • MegaETH is expected to compete with the second-layer networks for market share rather than directly competing with the first-layer networks.

7. DePin is recovering

A large DePin project, if it becomes self-sustaining, could trigger a reassessment of the space as a whole and drive a “fundamentals” rally.

  • DePin has disruptive potential in areas such as wireless services (Helium), network infrastructure (DoubleZero), mapping services (Hivemapper), healthcare, and power grid operations.

8. zkVM will usher in revolutionary development

  • zkVM technology will enhance the interoperability between Rollups and enable seamless cross-chain interaction.
  • zkVM will also expand the developer market, enabling developers to build zk applications using other languages such as Rust.

Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum

9. AI opens up new opportunities for GameFi

  • AI development tools will increase the productivity of game developers.
  • Projects like InWorldAI are developing AI-powered NPC services.
  • Open source projects such as the Virtuals.io game framework and Eliza’s integration with Unreal Engine and Unity could be revolutionary breakthroughs in AI gaming.

10. Consumer-grade DeFi is the next blue ocean

  • By 2025, on-chain finance will fully serve crypto natives.
  • zkTLS will allow sensitive Web2 data to be brought on-chain while maintaining privacy, enabling applications such as personalized proxies and credit scoring.
  • Revenue-sharing stablecoins will continue to expand, with incentives better aligned between issuers and distributors.

Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

The post SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SunPerp, a perpetual DEX on TRON, will spend 100% of protocol revenue buying back $SUN tokens. This replicates similar buyback-and-burn initiatives by TRON projects like SunPump. SunPerp, a decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts on the TRON network, announced today it will allocate 100% of its protocol revenue toward buying back $SUN tokens. The move mirrors similar initiatives across TRON-related projects. SunPump implemented a comparable revenue buyback mechanism, using all protocol earnings to purchase and burn tokens with the goal of reducing supply. Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain, has previously launched token buyback programs. In 2021, billions of $SUN tokens were allocated as mining rewards to boost liquidity and participation in TRON’s DeFi ecosystem. $SUN serves as the native governance and utility token for the Sun.io decentralized finance platform on TRON. The TRON network processes over 50% of all USDT transactions globally, with daily transaction volumes often exceeding billions of dollars. The buyback strategy aims to reduce token supply and potentially increase value for holders by creating consistent demand through revenue reinvestment. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sunperp-commits-full-revenue-sun-token-buyback/
SUN
SUN$0.023977-0.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.08233-0.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001182+1.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 01:15
Share
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,384.25-0.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,041.28-1.08%
4
4$0.19233+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Share
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014083-6.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.10372-5.40%
Wink
LIKE$0.007532-3.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Meta Breaks Ground on $1.5B AI Data Center in El Paso

The whale that shorted BTC for $140 million yesterday has increased its ETH long position to $35 million.