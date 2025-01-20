The Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of the "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market contro

By: PANews
2025/01/20 12:23
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.118-1.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009013-0.80%
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.116-3.17%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After Trump personally issued the MEME coin TRUMP, which caused an unprecedented craze inside and outside the circle, his wife Melania also launched her own official token MELANIA. Under the "First Lady" effect and the sentiment of TRUMP token being out of the market, the market value of MELANIA was once pushed up to over 13 billion US dollars, and the Solana network was also congested and even down due to the surge in transaction volume. However, this capital frenzy driven by FOMO sentiment also caused serious bleeding in the crypto market, and many details of MELANIA's coin issuance also caused market controversy.

In the early morning of January 20, Melania Trump said on social media that people can now buy MEME coins MELANIA. Subsequently, Trump retweeted to further confirm the information, which quickly detonated the market.

The Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of the "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market controversy

TRUMP fell in response, and the crypto market was severely drained of blood

Stimulated by the wealth effect brought by Trump's token TRUMP, MELANIA also grabbed a large amount of market liquidity in just a few hours. DEX Screener data showed that MELANIA's peak trading volume exceeded US$13.09 billion a few hours after its launch, and its cumulative trading volume exceeded US$1.36 billion.

Under MELANIA's bloodsucking attack, the crypto market generally fell due to the rapid withdrawal of funds, especially the bleeding on the chain was particularly serious. TRUMP was not spared and fell below $40 at one point.

According to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors generally pulled back, with the AI Agents sector falling as much as 12.08%, the PayFi sector falling 6.75%, the DeFi sector falling 6.94%, and the MEME sector falling 7.53%.

According to Coinglass data, in the past 12 hours, the total contract liquidation in the crypto market exceeded $710 million, of which $590 million was liquidated for long orders and $120 million was liquidated for short orders. Among them, the cryptocurrencies with the largest liquidation amounts were Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and TRUMP. Among them, GMGN data showed that TRUMP's highest drop today was as high as 59.6%.

The coin issuance website was hastily created yesterday, and the initial lock-up period of MELANIA tokens is only 30 days

While MELANIA was hyped up by the market, its original intention of token creation, unlocking mechanism and the Trump family's successive coin issuance also caused a lot of speculation and controversy.

On the one hand, MELANIA’s deployment time was accused of being too hasty. According to Abstract contributor cygaar, MELANIA’s official website and domain name were created yesterday (January 19), and the front-end code was incomplete. In contrast, TRUMP’s token deployment work began as early as December 2024;

The Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of the "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market controversy

On the other hand, according to the information on the MELANIA official website, the MELANIA token distribution plan is 35% for the team share, 20% for the treasury, 20% for the community, 15% for public issuance, and 10% for liquidity. There are significant differences between MELANIA and TRUMP in the unlocking mechanism. The initial lock-up period for the MELANIA team's token share is only 30 days, while the team share of the TRUMP token needs to be locked for 3 years. At the same time, on-chain analyst Yu Jin pointed out that the value of the team unlocking part in the MELANIA token distribution is suspected to be wrong. According to the official token distribution, the team is allocated 35%, but according to the value in the unlocking rules, it is calculated at 30%. And only 35% of the team has unlocking rules, and the others are not written, which may mean that MELANIA can be 65% in circulation.

Regarding the successive issuance of coins by Trump and his family, Zack Guzmán, founder of the crypto media Coinage, published an analysis that the Trump family quickly launched TRUMP and ELANIA coins before the inauguration ceremony, possibly to avoid unconstitutional risks. According to the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, the president may not seek personal gain from foreign governments. Trump has previously earned about $7.2 million through the NFT project, and his wife Melania has also earned more than $330,000 from NFT sales. Issuing tokens before officially taking office as president can reduce the risk of being accused of violating the emoluments clause.

Messari founder Ryan Selkis publicly called on Trump on social media regarding the launch of MELANIA, suggesting that he fire those who recommended the launch of the Melania project today. He pointed out the following problems: the project team lacks professional capabilities; it may cause significant economic losses and damage to reputation; and the project decision did not fully consider Trump's interests.

"MEME coin is a zero-sum lottery. It does not create wealth. Every buy order is simply matched with a sell order. After the initial surge, the price will eventually plummet, and the last investors to buy will lose everything. If the platform also takes a commission, then it is actually a negative-sum game. If you want to gamble moderately for entertainment, that's fine. If you are a professional trader, that's fine. But most people should buy assets that are long-term stores of value." Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase, advised.

Solana network is overwhelmed with congestion and is under huge stress test

Of course, this craze also brought a huge stress test to the Solana network. The surge in transaction volume caused abnormal congestion in on-chain transactions. Investors raised gas fees to seize the trading opportunity, and even forced mainstream exchanges to suspend Solana network withdrawal operations.

"All our systems are now under extreme load, and the team is working hard to restore normal service as soon as possible." DEX Jupiter said in a post. Solana wallet Phantom also revealed on social platforms that the number of wallet requests per minute has surged to more than 8 million. In the process of trying to stabilize the platform, transactions may not be completed smoothly on the first attempt.

Jito Labs co-founder Buffalu also wrote that Jito Labs' block engine API is experiencing severe service degradation due to unprecedented load levels. Although the Solana network continues to run and process blocks, transactions submitted through Jito Labs services are affected. The engineering team has been working on problem repairs for several hours and will provide the latest progress after full service is restored. According to 21.co strategy analyst Tom Wan, Jito validators' daily tip income reached US$23 million, a record high, higher than when TRUMP went online.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

The post SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SunPerp, a perpetual DEX on TRON, will spend 100% of protocol revenue buying back $SUN tokens. This replicates similar buyback-and-burn initiatives by TRON projects like SunPump. SunPerp, a decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts on the TRON network, announced today it will allocate 100% of its protocol revenue toward buying back $SUN tokens. The move mirrors similar initiatives across TRON-related projects. SunPump implemented a comparable revenue buyback mechanism, using all protocol earnings to purchase and burn tokens with the goal of reducing supply. Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain, has previously launched token buyback programs. In 2021, billions of $SUN tokens were allocated as mining rewards to boost liquidity and participation in TRON’s DeFi ecosystem. $SUN serves as the native governance and utility token for the Sun.io decentralized finance platform on TRON. The TRON network processes over 50% of all USDT transactions globally, with daily transaction volumes often exceeding billions of dollars. The buyback strategy aims to reduce token supply and potentially increase value for holders by creating consistent demand through revenue reinvestment. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sunperp-commits-full-revenue-sun-token-buyback/
SUN
SUN$0.023977-0.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.08233-0.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001182+1.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 01:15
Share
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,384.25-0.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,041.28-1.08%
4
4$0.19233+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Share
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014083-6.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.10372-5.40%
Wink
LIKE$0.007532-3.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Meta Breaks Ground on $1.5B AI Data Center in El Paso

The whale that shorted BTC for $140 million yesterday has increased its ETH long position to $35 million.