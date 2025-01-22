OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000

By: PANews
2025/01/22 11:03
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.108-1.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,515.88--%

OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

On January 20, 2025, on the eve of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Bitcoin broke through $109,000 to set a record high. It is worth noting that Trump-related organizations have shown a strong interest in cryptocurrencies. His family project World Liberty Financial purchased millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin a few hours before the inauguration. After taking office, Trump's World Liberty Organization invested an additional $47 million in Bitcoin.

However, Trump did not mention Bitcoin in his inaugural speech, which unexpectedly caused market shocks and led to liquidations of up to $1.28 billion in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin traders reacted cautiously to this and generally waited to see whether President Trump would issue an executive order in favor of BTC. Although Bitcoin briefly pulled back to $99,000, analysts are still optimistic about its future performance and expect it to break through $110,000 to set a new high.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum ecosystem is also developing actively. The Ethereum Foundation is exploring new options for ETH staking as a payment method, and has taken an important step in supporting the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem by transferring $165 million in ETH to establish a multi-signature wallet. Despite the Foundation's active actions, Ethereum prices still fell by 2% due to weakening demand. However, market experts remain optimistic about its prospects, predicting that Ethereum prices are expected to reach $14,000 by the end of 2025.

It is worth mentioning that El Salvador continues to stick to its cryptocurrency strategy and continues to increase its holdings of Bitcoin. This move has triggered market speculation that the price of Bitcoin may break through the $150,000 mark.

2. Key data (as of 10:10 HKT on January 22)

  • S&P 500: 6,049.24 (+2.85% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,756.78 (+2.31% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.591% (+1.50 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.12 (-0.32% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $105,908 (+13.38% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $82.18 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,334.99 (-0.29% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $30.88 billion

3. ETF flows (January 21 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$140.64 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$18.11 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

  • Second-hand housing sales (January 24, 23:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.15 million units / Expected: 4.16 million units

5. Hot News

MARA Holdings CEO: Working to bring the strategic Bitcoin reserve program to all 50 states and the federal government

The Hong Kong Legislative Council has reviewed the Stablecoin Bill for the first time, and a licensed stored value payment tool company has participated in the sandbox

Circle has minted 2.5 billion USDC on Solana in the past 4 days

Trump's second son: Now is the best time to invest in the United States, betting on cryptocurrencies and other fields

The U.S. government's Department of Efficiency updates its website logo, changing from the Dogecoin logo to another dog illustration

Trump: Signed pardon for Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht

Trump responds to coin issuance: I don’t know much about TRUMP coin, I just know that I launched it

Trump: OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle will invest $500 billion in artificial intelligence

US SEC launches cryptocurrency task force to develop regulatory framework

Kenya proposes law requiring digital asset businesses to have local offices

Circle acquires Hashnote to enter asset tokenization market

Bitstamp plans to launch regulated crypto derivatives trading service in Europe

KULR adds $8 million to Bitcoin investment, total holdings reach 510

Genius Group purchased an additional $5 million in Bitcoin, increasing its reserves to a total of 420

MicroStrategy purchased 11,000 additional Bitcoins, with a total value of approximately $1.1 billion

Vitalik responds to Ethereum Foundation controversy: I have the decision-making power, and social media pressure is harmful to the development environment

A whale bought 7,000 SOL of ZACHXBT at an average price of $0.04043, making a profit of over $620,000

The market value of the fake Barron Trump token once reached $72.78 million and then plummeted by 99%. The related X account has been frozen

Matrixport: If Bitcoin can hold the current key support level, it still has significant upside potential in the short term

Trump family crypto project WLFI has spent a total of $220 million to buy 7 tokens, with a current loss of $9.4 million

Linea: 476,000 Sybil attack addresses found, no airdrops will be provided

Mark Cuban considers creating meme coin, sales proceeds will go to the U.S. Treasury

Utah lawmaker proposes strategic Bitcoin reserve legislation

Trump's speech ends without mentioning cryptocurrencies

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

The post SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SunPerp, a perpetual DEX on TRON, will spend 100% of protocol revenue buying back $SUN tokens. This replicates similar buyback-and-burn initiatives by TRON projects like SunPump. SunPerp, a decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts on the TRON network, announced today it will allocate 100% of its protocol revenue toward buying back $SUN tokens. The move mirrors similar initiatives across TRON-related projects. SunPump implemented a comparable revenue buyback mechanism, using all protocol earnings to purchase and burn tokens with the goal of reducing supply. Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain, has previously launched token buyback programs. In 2021, billions of $SUN tokens were allocated as mining rewards to boost liquidity and participation in TRON’s DeFi ecosystem. $SUN serves as the native governance and utility token for the Sun.io decentralized finance platform on TRON. The TRON network processes over 50% of all USDT transactions globally, with daily transaction volumes often exceeding billions of dollars. The buyback strategy aims to reduce token supply and potentially increase value for holders by creating consistent demand through revenue reinvestment. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sunperp-commits-full-revenue-sun-token-buyback/
SUN
SUN$0.023977-0.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.08233-0.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001182+1.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 01:15
Share
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,384.25-0.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,041.28-1.08%
4
4$0.19233+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Share
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014083-6.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.10372-5.40%
Wink
LIKE$0.007532-3.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Meta Breaks Ground on $1.5B AI Data Center in El Paso

The whale that shorted BTC for $140 million yesterday has increased its ETH long position to $35 million.