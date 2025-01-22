Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

By: PANews
2025/01/22 15:08
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.102-1.97%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00191922+3.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001182+3.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009019-0.79%
MAY
MAY$0.03132+3.46%

Author: Frank, PANews

With the market enthusiasm caused by the issuance of personal token TRUMP by US President Trump, the Solana ecosystem has become the biggest beneficiary. Not only has the DEX trading volume hit a record high for two consecutive days, but the on-chain transaction fees for a single day have also reached US$33.3 million, setting a historical record.

A closer look at the changes within the Solana ecosystem shows that Jupiter and Meteora are the most direct beneficiaries. Jupiter has long been the most active aggregator on Solana, so it is expected that it will take on this popularity. What is a little surprising is Meteora, which has been relatively low-key in this cycle, and its previous data volume has always ranked behind Raydium. In terms of growth rate, Meteora may be the biggest beneficiary of the TRUMP token craze. Is this bonus a flash in the pan or the beginning of change?

Undertaken the President's coin issuance, the transaction volume increased 8 times in a single day

Before January 18, Meteora's daily trading volume was about $500 million to $600 million per day, but on January 18, this figure surged to $3.99 billion, an increase of about 8 times in a single day. From January 19 to January 20, new highs were set again, with transaction volumes of $6.1 billion and $4.7 billion respectively.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

Such data changes are also reflected in the number of active addresses, which also shows a significant increase. Generally speaking, the number of active addresses of Meteora has remained between 120,000 and 130,000, with no significant changes. On January 18, this number increased to 550,000, and on January 19 and 20, it was 700,000 and 640,000 respectively, with the largest increase reaching about 5.8 times.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

Hitchhiking on Jupiter?

The main reason for these changes is obviously the trend of the Trump family issuing tokens. From the data, as of January 21, seven of the top ten most popular trading pairs on Meteora are related to Trump tokens, mainly around the two tokens TRUMP and MELANIA.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

Of course, the above changes are all from the dividends brought by the Trump family's coin issuance. From an ecological perspective, what are the characteristics of Meteora that made it the Trump family choose it?

In fact, there is not much news about Meteora. The project was created in 2021 and is one of the earliest liquidity platforms on Solana. Meteora has two co-founders, Ben Chow and Meow, who are well-known to everyone. Both of them are also co-founders of Jupiter. It can be said that Meteora and Jupiter have the same origin. The earliest Meteora was called Mercurial Finance. In 2022, it issued the token MER, but due to the impact of the FTX incident, the team decided to rename the brand to Meteora, abandon MER and plan to reissue the new token MET. As of now, the new token MET has not yet been issued. According to previous announcements, the issuance time of MET may be in February 2025.

By comparing the data of Meteora and Jupiter, it can be found that Meteora's user scale and capital flow volume are not as good as Jupiter, but the dividends brought by the TRUMP token this time have indeed increased more. On January 18, Jupiter's daily trading volume surged directly to 16.8 billion US dollars, and on the 19th it set a new record of 20.6 billion US dollars. In the previous daily data scale, it generally maintained at around 6 billion US dollars. From this perspective, the issuance of the TRUMP token this time mainly focuses on Jupiter's user scale and liquidity. The joining of Meteora is more like a move to boost the expectations of Meteora's next coin issuance under the same team background.

Solana Ecosystem DeFi Landscape Quietly Changing

In addition to Meteora and Jupiter as the preferred partners for this issuance, other DEX products have also seen a significant increase in data as trading heat has increased. Raydium's trading volume has more than doubled since the 18th, with the highest daily trading volume reaching US$13.8 billion. However, the increase in active users is not large, increasing by about 30% from usual, up to about 4 million daily active users. In addition, several protocols such as lifinity, orca, and phoenix have also seen significant growth.

However, the biggest winner seems to be Meteora. According to Blockwork data, Meteora's share of MEME coin transactions on Solana is always less than 10%. Starting from January 18, this proportion rose to 60%. The main market share was eroded by Raydium, which previously had a market share of around 90%. After the issuance of TRUMP tokens, this proportion fell to less than 30%.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

In fact, as the most popular transaction aggregator on Solana, Jupiter has previously launched APE pro, a MEME launch platform, to try to break the monopoly of Pump.fun, but the development of the platform obviously failed to meet expectations. As a product of the same ecosystem, Meteora has also launched similar functions, but it has also failed to make an impact on social media.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

In addition, PANews has tried to use this feature many times, but the feedback always shows that the server has crashed.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

It can be seen that as Solana's position in the MEME track is unshakable, the competition in the Solana ecosystem has become increasingly fierce. The Trump family's coin issuance is a historic opportunity for Jupiter and Meteora. According to Jupiter and Meteora, the TRUMP token issuance is the largest release in the cryptocurrency field.

Judging from the results, the opportunity seized by Jupiter and Meteora has indeed brought about huge changes. And from the reason, compared with the combination of Pump.fun and Raydium, Jupiter and Meteora seem to be more in line with the needs of the president's coin issuance from the perspective of compliance or branding.

It is just unknown whether Trump's coin issuance will really lead to more politicians or celebrities following suit as expected by the outside world. If a new trend can be formed, then the combination of Jupiter and Meteora seems to have more opportunities to completely take market share away from Pump.fun and Raydium through this planned coin issuance.

After all, at present, it seems that it is difficult for MEME coins issued by individuals to become golden dogs, including the recently popular AI Agent tokens, which are backed by professional teams and organizations. Judging from Meteora's performance, Pump.fun's advantages seem to be weakening. (Related reading: Estimated Pump.fun account receipts: The official income for issuing one coin is $68, and 70% of the user's profit may be paid as a handling fee. )

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

The post SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SunPerp, a perpetual DEX on TRON, will spend 100% of protocol revenue buying back $SUN tokens. This replicates similar buyback-and-burn initiatives by TRON projects like SunPump. SunPerp, a decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts on the TRON network, announced today it will allocate 100% of its protocol revenue toward buying back $SUN tokens. The move mirrors similar initiatives across TRON-related projects. SunPump implemented a comparable revenue buyback mechanism, using all protocol earnings to purchase and burn tokens with the goal of reducing supply. Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain, has previously launched token buyback programs. In 2021, billions of $SUN tokens were allocated as mining rewards to boost liquidity and participation in TRON’s DeFi ecosystem. $SUN serves as the native governance and utility token for the Sun.io decentralized finance platform on TRON. The TRON network processes over 50% of all USDT transactions globally, with daily transaction volumes often exceeding billions of dollars. The buyback strategy aims to reduce token supply and potentially increase value for holders by creating consistent demand through revenue reinvestment. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sunperp-commits-full-revenue-sun-token-buyback/
SUN
SUN$0.023977-0.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.08233-0.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001182+1.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 01:15
Share
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,384.25-0.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,041.28-1.08%
4
4$0.19233+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Share
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014083-6.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.10372-5.40%
Wink
LIKE$0.007532-3.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

SunPerp commits full revenue to $SUN token buyback

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Meta Breaks Ground on $1.5B AI Data Center in El Paso

The whale that shorted BTC for $140 million yesterday has increased its ETH long position to $35 million.