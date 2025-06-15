While Ripple targets $5-$8 in 100 days, this crypto might be a better short-term investment

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:44
XRP
XRP$2.4491-1.95%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002371+1.89%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02151-0.13%
MAY
MAY$0.03132+3.33%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2992-3.42%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP eyes $5–$8 after legal clarity, but LILPEPE’s zero-tax, Layer-2 meme momentum may offer faster short-term gains.

Table of Contents

  • Ripple: Good long-term prospect, but short-term?
  • Little Pepe: The Memecoin with real infrastructure
  • Roadmap: From presale to nemecoin dominance
  • Conclusion: A war of long-term stability vs. short-term profits

With a price target of $5-$8 over the next 100 days and enormous institutional backing, having resolved its legal issues, XRP is poised to succeed in the long term. However, for short-term investors who want to catch the wave, there may be a new entrant in town that’s causing a splash: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). 

As XRP holds firm in the conventional territory, there is a unique short-term play with LILPEPE. With zero tax, Layer-2 blockchain status, and a meme-driven community rapidly gaining traction, LILPEPE offers a fascinating short-term investment opportunity for those seeking a quick return.

Ripple: Good long-term prospect, but short-term?

Ripple is currently trading at $2.33. It has always been considered a safe and stable investment due to its financial sector adoption.  Its capability to enable cross-border payments instantly and at minimal costs has earned it the backing of various financial institutions and banks. With its Ethereum-similar transaction speeds and deployment of its XRP Ledger and RippleNet networks, it is little wonder that Ripple is making waves in the industry.

In 2025, Ripple emerged from its SEC lawsuit in good standing and was poised for enormous price appreciation. With analysts’ target price estimate of $5-$8 for XRP within the next 100 days, the judicial ruling and institutional purchases have fueled investor optimism. The success of Ripple will ultimately depend on how warmly the market embraces its regulatory clarity, institutional partnerships, and continued integration into the international payments system. 

Although the future of XRP is bright, the short-term gains are unlikely to be as quick as others would wish. The XRP price action is driven by the overall market sentiment, regulatory, and institutional demand. They will also likely take some time to realize that, and may not be the best option for people seeking immediate growth in their portfolios.

Little Pepe: The Memecoin with real infrastructure

Step forward, Little Pepe, a memecoin that is rapidly making waves with its progressive thinking and Layer 2 blockchain design. While all the other memecoins rely on hype and community power, LILPEPE is emerging as an infrastructure-memecoin. 

It introduces a greatly needed degree of stability and scale to the memecoin space, which is otherwise defined by network congestion, expensive transaction costs, and a lack of utility.

However, the most significant difference between LILPEPE and other memecoins is that the project utilizes a Layer-2 blockchain, enabling it to offer blisteringly fast transaction speeds and effectively no fees, making it both a convenient tool for traders and content creators. Being the most scalable project, with a current presale price of $0.001, LILPEPE may be a better candidate for making quick trades and short-term investments.

Compared to Ethereum-based memecoins, which are often bedeviled by high gas fees during periods of increased demand, LILPEPE’s blockchain maintains a low trading cost, and transactions are executed quickly. 

Furthermore, LILPEPE offers zero tax trading, which means investors don’t have to worry about buy/sell fees that typically deduct a portion of their profits in traditional memecoin marketplaces. This renders LILPEPE highly attractive to traders who want to ride meme coin upswings without hindrance from excessive fees.

Roadmap: From presale to nemecoin dominance

Little Pepe’s roadmap is arguably its most exciting feature. It boasts a clear strategy for adoption, expansion, and virality. This is what lies ahead for LILPEPE:

Phase 1 – Pregnancy:

  • Launch of presales and viral marketing campaigns.
  • Meme campaigns on Twitter and Telegram go into hyperdrive, generating community buzz and social media traction.

Phase 2 – Birth:

  • Listing on Uniswap + 2 large centralized exchanges (CEXs).
  • Targeting a $1 billion market cap, with an aggressive marketing push to raise awareness.

Phase 3 – Growth:

  • Layer 2 implementation completion, turning LILPEPE into a high-performance, scalable ecosystem.
  • Pepe’s Pump Pad goes live, enabling creators to deploy tokens easily.
  • Targeting the Top 100 on CoinMarketCap, bringing LILPEPE to top-tier memecoin status.

With massive milestones on the horizon, LILPEPE is poised for explosive expansion, making it a perfect pick for short-term investors seeking to capitalize on the memecoin craze.

How to invest in LILPEPE in the presale

  • Investing in the presale of LILPEPE is simple:
  • Download MetaMask or Trust Wallet
  • Fund wallet with ETH or USDT (ERC-20)
  • Visit the official website and link wallet
  • Buy LILPEPE tokens

Tokens will be claimable when the presale ends, and the price increases with every level of the presale, so don’t wait too long to buy at the lowest price. 

Conclusion: A war of long-term stability vs. short-term profits

Ripple and Little Pepe offer distinct investment propositions. XRP offers long-term stability and institutional investor-friendly real-world utility, while LILPEPE provides short-term profit for those who want to be part of the memecoin bandwagon. LILPEPE’s Layer-2 structure and zero-tax design might be a better alternative for those who wish to achieve quick returns.

Join the LILPEPE presale today and be part of the subsequent massive memecoin explosion.

For more information about Little Pepe, visit Telegram and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02345-2.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015835+5.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.007524-4.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

The post Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale season took on a new look in 2025, with less moon talk and more proven utility. This is clearer in trading activity, with deeper exchange liquidity and stronger turnover, while leading crypto presales are closing multi-million dollar funding rounds. The potential reach for crypto apps is enormous, supported by heavy use of centralized services and retail DeFi. Traders have been migrating to presales backed by real infrastructure, decentralized utilities, and consistent reward mechanisms. EcoYield ($EYE) is a benchmark among the top 5 crypto presales, combining tokenized AI compute infrastructure and renewable energy to pursue operational cash flows. This, alongside other rising projects that are helping to redefine what sustainable growth in crypto means for 2025. EcoYield ($EYE): Crypto Presale to Buy Powering Real-World Yield & AI Compute EcoYield combines renewable energy and AI computing to build what it describes as the first tokenized infrastructure network with on-chain yield generated by GPU compute sold to companies via global marketplaces and clean-energy revenues. In practice, the funds raised in the crypto presale finance modular, solar-powered data centers connected to global computing marketplaces. The capacity is leased to AI companies and decentralized customers; revenues in stablecoins are distributed to Yield Token holders, with on-chain reporting to track performance and allocation. There are already pilot projects in Leeds (UK) and a flagship in Dubai (UAE), with goals to start distributions in stablecoins after going live and on-chain validation of yield metrics. All of this demonstrates the scalability of the model and positions EcoYield as one of the top 5 crypto presales in 2025. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Multi-Asset DeFi Focused On On/Off-Ramp and Trading Utilities BlockchainFX ($BFX) is a utility-oriented crypto presale that combines a multi-asset exchange, a Visa card, and trading/staking utilities. For African markets, its crypto-fiat bridge aims to cut on/off-ramp…
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0215-1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015835+5.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 17:13
Share
Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

The post Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump family’s crypto portfolio has surged beyond $1 billion thanks to its digital asset push. This is fueled by the success of its ventures in WLFI, TRUMP, and MELANIA tokens. Trump Family’s Crypto Gains Hit $1B According to the Financial Times, Donald Trump and his family have made over $1 billion in profit from their crypto investments over the past year. Days before his return to office, TRUMP and MELANIA tokens were launched as memecoins inspired by the President and First Lady. Despite having no intrinsic utility, these tokens generated more than $427 million in combined trading volume and fees. Source: FT analysis The President’s meme coin saw incredible gains before plummeting moments after. Notably, the company behind the TRUMP token is planning to raise over $200 million to establish a DAT to purchase significant amounts of the underperforming coin. Furthermore, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) was established by Trump’s sons alongside the sons of real estate magnate and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The company operates two key tokens. This includes the governance token WLFI and a U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin, USD1. According to filings, WLFI has earned roughly $550 million from sales of its governance token and sold over $2.7 billion worth of USD1 stablecoins. The President personally disclosed an income of $57.3 million from WLFI for the 2024 fiscal year alone. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which lost $401 million in 2024, shifted to digital assets this year.  Since then, the business has raised billions to buy tokens and introduce investment products for Bitcoin. The company generated over $3 billion in cash, with the President owning 53% of the stake. Trump Pushes for Mainstream Crypto Integration The U.S. President’s renewed embrace of crypto has also reshaped the political and regulatory landscape. His administration received millions in campaign and…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.111-2.90%
FortuneHunters
FORTUNE$0.000005378-14.62%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1427-0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 16:45
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

Shareholder Lawsuit Challenges Semler Scientific’s Blocked Merger with Strive

Why Rotating Profits Into Ozak AI Might Beat Holding Bitcoin Long-Term