DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

By: PANews
2025/02/13 13:20
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08436-0.85%

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Original article: Dylan Bane , Messari Analyst

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

As artificial intelligence develops rapidly, decentralized physical artificial intelligence (DePAI) is providing a new solution for the control of robots and physical artificial intelligence infrastructure. From real-world data collection to intelligent robot operations based on decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), the development of DePAI is progressing steadily. As NVIDIA CEO Huang Renxun predicted: "The ChatGPT moment in the field of general robots is coming."

Looking back at the history of technological development, the digital age started with hardware and then expanded to the intangible field of software. The era of artificial intelligence started with software and is now advancing into the ultimate frontier of the physical world.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

In a world where robots, smart cars, drones, and robots run by autonomous physical AI agents are gradually replacing traditional labor, the ownership of these smart devices has become a social issue that cannot be ignored. At a time when centralized players have not yet completely dominated the market, DePAI provides a rare opportunity to build a physical AI system based on Web3.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Data collection

Currently, the infrastructure of DePAI is being improved at an accelerated pace, with the data collection layer being the most active . This layer not only provides the real-world data needed for training the physical AI agents on the robot, but also transmits the data streams needed for environment navigation and task execution in real time.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

However, obtaining high-quality real-world data remains a major bottleneck restricting the development of physical AI . Although Nvidia's Omniverse and Cosmos provide innovative solutions through simulated environments, synthetic data is only part of the entire ecosystem, and remote operation and real-world video data are equally indispensable.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Remote Operation

In the field of teleoperation, Frodobots is deploying economical delivery robots around the world through DePIN. During operation, these robots can not only capture human decision-making behaviors in real environments and create high-value data sets, but also effectively solve the problem of insufficient capital investment.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Through a token-driven virtuous cycle mechanism, DePIN is accelerating the deployment of data collection equipment and robots . For robotics companies that want to increase sales while reducing capital expenditures and operating costs, DePIN has significant advantages over traditional models.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Video Data Application

In terms of video data applications, DePAI can make full use of real-world video data to train physical artificial intelligence systems and build spatial cognition of the real world. Among them, Hivemapper and NATIX Network are expected to become important data sources with their unique video databases.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

As Pantera Capital junior partner Mason Nystrom pointed out: "While individual data is difficult to realize commercial value, data aggregation can do a lot." The Quicksilver platform developed by IoTeX is able to aggregate data across DePINs while ensuring data verification and privacy protection.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Spatial Intelligence and Computing

In the field of spatial intelligence and computing protocols, the industry is working to achieve decentralized management of spatial coordination and real-world 3D virtual twins through DePIN and DePAI. For example, Auki Network 's Posemesh technology achieves real-time spatial perception while ensuring privacy and decentralization.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

The application of physical AI agents has already achieved initial results, such as SAM , which is using Frodobots' global robot network to infer geographic location. In the future, with the help of frameworks such as Quicksilver, AI agents will be able to better access real-time data provided by DePIN.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

For investors interested in entering the field of physical artificial intelligence, investing in DAO may be an ideal entry point. Taking XMAQUINA as an example, it provides members with a diversified physical artificial intelligence asset portfolio, covering machine physical assets, DePIN protocols, robotics companies and intellectual property rights, and is equipped with a professional internal R&D team to provide support.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters

Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters

The post Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing a theatrical event tied to her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, hinting at another blockbuster moment for the superstar. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Anticipation for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl is already incredibly high, and a new report will surely excite fans all around the world even further. The Hollywood Reporter has published a story stating that, in addition to a new full-length album, the global powerhouse is also planning on returning to movie theaters with a special event of some kind. Details about the project remain sparse, and this is the first time a visual component has been connected to the forthcoming studio effort. The Life of a Showgirl Could Hit Theaters Too According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift is planning some sort of “theatrical event,” but what that means specifically isn’t clear. She may be working on a concert film, which the singer-songwriter has explored in the past in a very public way and found great success doing. She could deliver a visual album of sorts, or music videos, or some sort of live performance. The sources that The Hollywood Reporter spoke to did not reveal much, and it’s possible that only a handful of people know what Swift’s project is, but it seems clear that something big is coming — and coming soon. The Life of a Showgirl Arrives October 3 The Life of a Showgirl is expected to arrive on Friday, October 3. According to its sources, The Hollywood Reporter states that whatever this theatrical event is will likely also be released…
Threshold
T$0.01299-0.53%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8855-1.49%
KIND
KIND$0.0007398-12.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:34
Share
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,544.95-0.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,047.51-1.09%
4
4$0.18841+0.27%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Share
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014305-5.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10378-6.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.007531-3.18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Meta Breaks Ground on $1.5B AI Data Center in El Paso

The whale that shorted BTC for $140 million yesterday has increased its ETH long position to $35 million.