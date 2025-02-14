OSL Trading Moments: Market bullish and bearish signals are mixed, and institutions show signs of accumulation

By: PANews
2025/02/14 11:40

OSL Trading Moments: Market bullish and bearish signals are mixed, and institutions show signs of accumulation

1. Market observation

Keywords: DOOD, ETH, BTC

The cryptocurrency market has recently shown a diversified development trend. In terms of institutional investment, US retailer GameStop is considering including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in its balance sheet, while JPMorgan Chase has increased its Bitcoin holdings by 69%, highlighting the strong interest of institutional investors in crypto assets. Thanks to the strong performance of Bitcoin and the recovery of retail transactions, the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase performed well in the fourth quarter.

However, the market also faces some challenges. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his firm stance on quantitative tightening, sparking market concerns. The Ethereum market also fluctuated, with a large investor selling 20,000 ETH worth $52.84 million on the Kr short exchange. But it is worth noting that the Ethereum Foundation recently allocated $120 million worth of ETH tokens to DeFi lending protocols Aave, Spark and Compound, showing continued support for the development of the ecosystem.

In terms of Bitcoin price prediction, based on the Flag Pole Pattern analysis, the market is cautiously optimistic and expects Bitcoin to hit $120,000. However, some traders warn that if market conditions fail to improve, BTC may pull back to $92,000. Nevertheless, signs of continued accumulation by institutional investors have always been a positive sign for long-term growth.

At the regulatory and policy level, President Trump has expressed his desire to move all Bitcoin mining operations to the U.S. At the same time, U.S. Customs is delaying shipments of mining machines from major Chinese suppliers, causing supply chain disruptions, which echoes calls to promote domestic mining.

Looking ahead, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood maintains her optimistic forecast that Bitcoin prices will exceed $1 million by 2030, citing increased institutional participation and the possibility of government adoption. Another positive signal is that Japanese company Metaplanet raised 4 billion yen through zero-coupon bonds to increase its holdings of Bitcoin, reflecting the confidence of the Asian market in crypto assets.

2. Key data (as of 09:30 HKT on February 14)

  • S&P 500: 6,115.07 (+3.97% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,945.64 (+3.29% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.540% (-3.60 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 107.02 (-1.34% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,605 (+3.42% YTD), with daily spot volume of $36.84 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,675.28 (-20.01% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $18.72 billion

3. ETF flows (February 13 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$183 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$800,000

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

U.S. core CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

  • Actual: 3.3% / Previous: 3.2% / Expected: 3.1%

U.S. CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

  • Actual: 3.0% / Previous: 2.9% / Expected: 2.9%

U.S. PPI month-on-month in January (21:30, February 13)

  • Actual: 0.4% / Previous: 0.4% / Expected: 0.3%

U.S. retail sales in January (21:30, February 14)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: -0.1%

5. Hot News

Glassnode Lianchuang: Weak market liquidity and slowing network growth may cause BTC to fall to $92,000

Nexus announces launch of Layer 1 blockchain, testnet to open on February 19

21,000 BTC options and 176,000 ETH options will expire today

Tiktok has been relisted on the App Store and Google Play Store

Doodles announced that it will launch the official token DOOD on Solana, and 68% of the tokens will be allocated to the community

GameStop Considers Investing in Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies

SEC Accepts Grayscale XRP Trust Conversion ETF Application, Starts Review Process

Coinbase's full-year revenue in 2024 will reach $6.6 billion, with a net profit of $2.6 billion

US SEC has confirmed that it has accepted the DOGE ETF application

Zhao Changpeng released photos of his pet dog Broccoli and their story

Binance Futures will launch IPUSDT 1-25x USDT perpetual contracts

OpenSea: OS2 open beta is now live, SEA tokens are coming soon

MyShell will open airdrops at 22:30 today, and the token economics have been released

Lens Chain plans to adopt Aave’s stablecoin GHO as its native gas token

Binance Futures will launch B3USDT 1-25x USDT perpetual contracts

Mastercard reveals 30% of its transactions will be tokenized by 2024

Data: About 1.4 billion USDC were transferred from Binance to the address starting with 0xad354 10 minutes ago

Binance Alpha adds AERO, ONDO, MORPHO, VIRTUAL

20 million TRUMPs were transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet within 2 hours, worth about $342 million

Bittensor is about to launch dTAO upgrade and optimize the token issuance mechanism

Coinbase seeks to re-enter Indian market, in talks with regulators

South Korea's Financial Services Commission plans to open corporate and exchange accounts in three stages

Japanese medical services company SBC Medica announces purchase of approximately $6.7 million in Bitcoin

Robinhood Q4 Crypto Trading Volume Surges 400% to $70 Billion

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters

Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters

The post Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing a theatrical event tied to her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, hinting at another blockbuster moment for the superstar. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Anticipation for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl is already incredibly high, and a new report will surely excite fans all around the world even further. The Hollywood Reporter has published a story stating that, in addition to a new full-length album, the global powerhouse is also planning on returning to movie theaters with a special event of some kind. Details about the project remain sparse, and this is the first time a visual component has been connected to the forthcoming studio effort. The Life of a Showgirl Could Hit Theaters Too According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift is planning some sort of “theatrical event,” but what that means specifically isn’t clear. She may be working on a concert film, which the singer-songwriter has explored in the past in a very public way and found great success doing. She could deliver a visual album of sorts, or music videos, or some sort of live performance. The sources that The Hollywood Reporter spoke to did not reveal much, and it’s possible that only a handful of people know what Swift’s project is, but it seems clear that something big is coming — and coming soon. The Life of a Showgirl Arrives October 3 The Life of a Showgirl is expected to arrive on Friday, October 3. According to its sources, The Hollywood Reporter states that whatever this theatrical event is will likely also be released…
Threshold
T$0.01299-0.53%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8855-1.49%
KIND
KIND$0.0007398-12.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 20:34
Share
Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,544.95-0.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,047.51-1.09%
4
4$0.18841+0.27%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Share
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014305-5.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10378-6.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.007531-3.18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Meta Breaks Ground on $1.5B AI Data Center in El Paso

The whale that shorted BTC for $140 million yesterday has increased its ETH long position to $35 million.