"Hyperliquid whale has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025" The current BTC short position has once again made a floating profit of $4.66 million

By: PANews
2025/06/14 16:02
Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Hyperliquid whale, who has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025", has once again made a floating profit of $4.66 million on its current 40x BTC short position. The whale's four BTC leverage operations since March have all been shorting, with a current winning rate of 50% and overall profitability; this short position was opened on June 10, with a scale of $133 million, an opening price of $108,703.6, and a liquidation price of $114,060.

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

The post Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale season took on a new look in 2025, with less moon talk and more proven utility. This is clearer in trading activity, with deeper exchange liquidity and stronger turnover, while leading crypto presales are closing multi-million dollar funding rounds. The potential reach for crypto apps is enormous, supported by heavy use of centralized services and retail DeFi. Traders have been migrating to presales backed by real infrastructure, decentralized utilities, and consistent reward mechanisms. EcoYield ($EYE) is a benchmark among the top 5 crypto presales, combining tokenized AI compute infrastructure and renewable energy to pursue operational cash flows. This, alongside other rising projects that are helping to redefine what sustainable growth in crypto means for 2025. EcoYield ($EYE): Crypto Presale to Buy Powering Real-World Yield & AI Compute EcoYield combines renewable energy and AI computing to build what it describes as the first tokenized infrastructure network with on-chain yield generated by GPU compute sold to companies via global marketplaces and clean-energy revenues. In practice, the funds raised in the crypto presale finance modular, solar-powered data centers connected to global computing marketplaces. The capacity is leased to AI companies and decentralized customers; revenues in stablecoins are distributed to Yield Token holders, with on-chain reporting to track performance and allocation. There are already pilot projects in Leeds (UK) and a flagship in Dubai (UAE), with goals to start distributions in stablecoins after going live and on-chain validation of yield metrics. All of this demonstrates the scalability of the model and positions EcoYield as one of the top 5 crypto presales in 2025. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Multi-Asset DeFi Focused On On/Off-Ramp and Trading Utilities BlockchainFX ($BFX) is a utility-oriented crypto presale that combines a multi-asset exchange, a Visa card, and trading/staking utilities. For African markets, its crypto-fiat bridge aims to cut on/off-ramp…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 17:13
Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

The post Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump family’s crypto portfolio has surged beyond $1 billion thanks to its digital asset push. This is fueled by the success of its ventures in WLFI, TRUMP, and MELANIA tokens. Trump Family’s Crypto Gains Hit $1B According to the Financial Times, Donald Trump and his family have made over $1 billion in profit from their crypto investments over the past year. Days before his return to office, TRUMP and MELANIA tokens were launched as memecoins inspired by the President and First Lady. Despite having no intrinsic utility, these tokens generated more than $427 million in combined trading volume and fees. Source: FT analysis The President’s meme coin saw incredible gains before plummeting moments after. Notably, the company behind the TRUMP token is planning to raise over $200 million to establish a DAT to purchase significant amounts of the underperforming coin. Furthermore, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) was established by Trump’s sons alongside the sons of real estate magnate and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The company operates two key tokens. This includes the governance token WLFI and a U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin, USD1. According to filings, WLFI has earned roughly $550 million from sales of its governance token and sold over $2.7 billion worth of USD1 stablecoins. The President personally disclosed an income of $57.3 million from WLFI for the 2024 fiscal year alone. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which lost $401 million in 2024, shifted to digital assets this year.  Since then, the business has raised billions to buy tokens and introduce investment products for Bitcoin. The company generated over $3 billion in cash, with the President owning 53% of the stake. Trump Pushes for Mainstream Crypto Integration The U.S. President’s renewed embrace of crypto has also reshaped the political and regulatory landscape. His administration received millions in campaign and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 16:45
