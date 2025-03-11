Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

By: PANews
2025/03/11 17:55
MAY
MAY$0.03132+3.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009166-1.38%

Author: Ignas

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The total supply of stablecoins has reached an all-time high, increasing 44% over the past two years.

Which investment strategies will profit from the mass adoption of stablecoins?

Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

For added context, the Trump administration set August as a deadline for passing a stablecoin bill.

Under this trend, mainstream traditional financial institutions are actively deploying the stablecoin market. To name a few:

  • Bank of America : Open to launching its own stablecoin if regulation allows
  • Standard Chartered Bank : Plans to launch a stablecoin pegged to the Hong Kong dollar
  • PayPal : Market expansion of its stablecoin PYUSD in 2025
  • Stripe : Acquires Stablecoin Infrastructure Platform Bridge for $1.1 Billion
  • Revolut : Exploring the possibility of issuing stablecoins
  • Visa : Integrating stablecoins into payment systems and global business networks

Previously, an increase in the supply of stablecoins tended to push up cryptocurrency prices as people held them for short periods of time, primarily for speculative trading.

Today, the use of stablecoins has gone beyond speculation. For example, SpaceX uses stablecoins to recover funds from its Starlink sales in Argentina and Nigeria, and artificial intelligence company ScaleAI also uses stablecoins to pay overseas contractors.

The simplest investment strategy is to bet on the track where mainstream institutions may issue new stablecoins.

Ethereum, Base, Tron and Solana are the main public chains for the current issuance of stablecoins.

Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

It is worth noting that although SOL has dominated this round of bull market, the growth of stablecoins on the Solana chain is relatively slow. Currently, only the Base chain has successfully sat on the stablecoin competition table with USDC.

Since the Base chain itself does not issue tokens, Coinbase's stock (NASDAQ: COIN) may become a potential target.

Another strategy is to wait for the IPO of Circle, the issuer of USDC, or choose to invest in Visa or PayPal stocks.

In addition to transactions and payments, stablecoins are also used to earn returns in DeFi:

Therefore, if the supply of stablecoins continues to expand, mature DeFi protocols may become the main beneficiaries:

- Aave/Morpho/Euler/Fluid

- Uniswap/Curve

- Maker

-Ethena

Increased stablecoin supply → Pushing up the total locked value (TVL) on the chain → Increased protocol fee income → Increased token valuation (especially tokens with revenue sharing mechanisms)

Yield is a key factor affecting the dynamics of the stablecoin market:

For example: PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD is now available on Solana and Ethereum, but its growth has been slow.

Solana once used the high annualized returns of the Kamino protocol to incentivize an increase in the supply of stablecoins to challenge Ethereum's position, but its on-chain stablecoin supply subsequently stagnated, while Ethereum's supply continued to grow.

Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

Cross-chain platforms and oracles will benefit from the growth of multi-chain stablecoins, as they will increase transaction volume and fee income:

- Chainlink

- LayerZero/Socket

- Debridge/Across, etc.

However, the most attractive investment opportunities may come from new infrastructure, consumer applications and revenue-generating products that have not yet been launched. New tokens often attract higher market attention.

When cryptocurrency prices pick up, the super narrative of stablecoins will explode, and this will also be an area where I (as an avid researcher) will invest more time and effort.

Regardless, the mass adoption of stablecoins is super bullish for the cryptocurrency market:

The demand for block space on public chains such as Ethereum, Solana, and Base will surge, so betting on smart contract public chains is the most basic investment strategy.

What is your investment strategy?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-2.89%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12916-2.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015107-0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

The post Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale season took on a new look in 2025, with less moon talk and more proven utility. This is clearer in trading activity, with deeper exchange liquidity and stronger turnover, while leading crypto presales are closing multi-million dollar funding rounds. The potential reach for crypto apps is enormous, supported by heavy use of centralized services and retail DeFi. Traders have been migrating to presales backed by real infrastructure, decentralized utilities, and consistent reward mechanisms. EcoYield ($EYE) is a benchmark among the top 5 crypto presales, combining tokenized AI compute infrastructure and renewable energy to pursue operational cash flows. This, alongside other rising projects that are helping to redefine what sustainable growth in crypto means for 2025. EcoYield ($EYE): Crypto Presale to Buy Powering Real-World Yield & AI Compute EcoYield combines renewable energy and AI computing to build what it describes as the first tokenized infrastructure network with on-chain yield generated by GPU compute sold to companies via global marketplaces and clean-energy revenues. In practice, the funds raised in the crypto presale finance modular, solar-powered data centers connected to global computing marketplaces. The capacity is leased to AI companies and decentralized customers; revenues in stablecoins are distributed to Yield Token holders, with on-chain reporting to track performance and allocation. There are already pilot projects in Leeds (UK) and a flagship in Dubai (UAE), with goals to start distributions in stablecoins after going live and on-chain validation of yield metrics. All of this demonstrates the scalability of the model and positions EcoYield as one of the top 5 crypto presales in 2025. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Multi-Asset DeFi Focused On On/Off-Ramp and Trading Utilities BlockchainFX ($BFX) is a utility-oriented crypto presale that combines a multi-asset exchange, a Visa card, and trading/staking utilities. For African markets, its crypto-fiat bridge aims to cut on/off-ramp…
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02155+0.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015107-0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 17:13
Share
The Digital HR Standard: Why It’s Time to Retire Analog Evaluations

The Digital HR Standard: Why It’s Time to Retire Analog Evaluations

For all the talk about the “future of work,” most companies still manage people the way they did a century ago: with opinions, checklists, and annual reviews.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01278-2.96%
The Last Play
RETIRE$0.010225-18.98%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.032+31.68%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 12:57
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

The Digital HR Standard: Why It’s Time to Retire Analog Evaluations

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

Shareholder Lawsuit Challenges Semler Scientific’s Blocked Merger with Strive