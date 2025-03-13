How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

By: PANews
2025/03/13 15:18
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00191651+3.35%
BounceToken
AUCTION$6.41-3.62%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000288-2.70%

Author:Alea Research

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The DeFi money market was once seen as a revolutionary force that would disrupt traditional finance. Although on-chain lending remains active, its penetration among ordinary users and institutions is far from early expectations.

The biggest obstacle to the development of DeFi lending may not be user experience, smart contract risks or other factors, but the inability to provide low-value or unsecured loans. Whether it is the working class applying for mortgage loans or corporate mergers and acquisitions financing, it is important to be able to achieve excess borrowing.

Unsecured lending in the crypto space has long been seen as an “impossible triangle.” Without a way for decentralized protocols to access certain information and provide underwriting for users, it’s difficult for users to prove their credit score or ability to repay a loan.

3Jane combines the advantages of CeFi and DeFi and adopts a new approach to solve the problem of unsecured lending. This article aims to review the project white paper it released and discuss how unsecured lending changes the on-chain market.

Unsecured lending status

The traditional unsecured credit market is worth $12 trillion, but it is almost non-existent in the DeFi space—especially on the retail side. Although some protocols (such as Maple Finance and Goldfinch) use DeFi smart contracts to provide loans to institutions, this market is still small.

In terms of centralization in the crypto space, the lending market has still not recovered to its heyday in 2021. Major players such as Celsius and Genesis OTC provided unsecured lending to large players in the space. This trend stalled in 2022 and has not recovered yet. While this may be a good thing to ensure relative stability and sustainability in this cycle, a gap in the market still exists.

For mainstream assets and assets with larger market capitalizations, institutional lending is still necessary to maximize liquidity. However, if unsecured lending can be implemented, it could have a significant impact on the on-chain market. If solutions like 3Jane can work as expected and become more widely used, it could be a major breakthrough in the DeFi lending market.

3Jane 's Background

3Jane bypasses the barriers that prevent uncollateralized lending by using existing infrastructure for fiat-to-crypto deposits. Crypto user experience has improved significantly since the last cycle. One area of improvement is the ease of deposits. Plaid provides API services for users to connect their bank accounts to fintech and other applications, including Robinhood.

Plaid is 3Jane’s original way of connecting off-chain credit data with on-chain Ethereum addresses. In terms of user privacy, the Jane3 protocol uses zkTLS to securely transmit off-chain data.

Underwriting is not performed on-chain, instead, it is passed to an off-chain algorithm. The algorithm adjusts the terms of the loan based on the risk of the borrower before providing it. Factors that influence creditworthiness include the user's wallet balance and underlying DeFi activity, bank balance and assumed income, and relevant credit data associated with a bank account. Plaid itself does not extract credit histories, that is done by other providers.

How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

After considering all these factors, loans can be issued. The way it works is that lenders deposit their own USDC to mint 3Jane's native USD3 or sUSD3 and take on certain credit line risks. Since 3Jane's loans do not require any collateral support at all, whether an effective repayment guarantee mechanism can be established becomes the key - if it is not possible to ensure that borrowers perform on time, the platform will face the systemic risk of lenders withdrawing and liquidity drying up.

How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

Outstanding debt on 3Jane is essentially treated as credit card debt or other types of unsecured debt; failure to pay can result in a significant cut to your credit score and the threat of collection. In 3Jane's scheme, the protocol auctions off the bad assets (debt) to U.S. collection agencies. These agencies will receive a portion of the collected debt, and the rest goes to the original lender.

Given the international nature of cryptocurrencies, it’s unclear how strong the deterrent to default will be, or whether lenders will feel comfortable with these measures. Still, it’s an interesting solution that illustrates how on-chain actions can have off-chain consequences, which is not common outside of bankruptcy or exploits.

3Jane’s self-proclaimed user base includes individual traders and miners, enterprises, and even AI agents. This means that the service is mainly suitable for heavy asset users. This may make lenders more comfortable and easier to collect debts if these users cannot repay.

Users can delete their personal data from the platform after repaying their loans, as keeping this data on the platform is important for debt collection in case the user fails to repay the loan. This data will be shared with specific debt collection agencies bidding on certain outstanding loans.

Overall, 3Jane represents a unique solution to the unsecured lending problem. Even if in practice the project’s model of primarily serving ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) and even institutions is not dissimilar to centralized unsecured lending seen in the past, 3Jane provides an interesting case study of what is possible with cryptocurrencies given advances in ZK-tech and Web2 integration.

Related reading: Decoding DeFi 2025: Ten key insights from consumer finance to technological innovation

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

The post Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale season took on a new look in 2025, with less moon talk and more proven utility. This is clearer in trading activity, with deeper exchange liquidity and stronger turnover, while leading crypto presales are closing multi-million dollar funding rounds. The potential reach for crypto apps is enormous, supported by heavy use of centralized services and retail DeFi. Traders have been migrating to presales backed by real infrastructure, decentralized utilities, and consistent reward mechanisms. EcoYield ($EYE) is a benchmark among the top 5 crypto presales, combining tokenized AI compute infrastructure and renewable energy to pursue operational cash flows. This, alongside other rising projects that are helping to redefine what sustainable growth in crypto means for 2025. EcoYield ($EYE): Crypto Presale to Buy Powering Real-World Yield & AI Compute EcoYield combines renewable energy and AI computing to build what it describes as the first tokenized infrastructure network with on-chain yield generated by GPU compute sold to companies via global marketplaces and clean-energy revenues. In practice, the funds raised in the crypto presale finance modular, solar-powered data centers connected to global computing marketplaces. The capacity is leased to AI companies and decentralized customers; revenues in stablecoins are distributed to Yield Token holders, with on-chain reporting to track performance and allocation. There are already pilot projects in Leeds (UK) and a flagship in Dubai (UAE), with goals to start distributions in stablecoins after going live and on-chain validation of yield metrics. All of this demonstrates the scalability of the model and positions EcoYield as one of the top 5 crypto presales in 2025. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Multi-Asset DeFi Focused On On/Off-Ramp and Trading Utilities BlockchainFX ($BFX) is a utility-oriented crypto presale that combines a multi-asset exchange, a Visa card, and trading/staking utilities. For African markets, its crypto-fiat bridge aims to cut on/off-ramp…
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02152-0.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015244+0.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 17:13
Share
Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

The post Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump family’s crypto portfolio has surged beyond $1 billion thanks to its digital asset push. This is fueled by the success of its ventures in WLFI, TRUMP, and MELANIA tokens. Trump Family’s Crypto Gains Hit $1B According to the Financial Times, Donald Trump and his family have made over $1 billion in profit from their crypto investments over the past year. Days before his return to office, TRUMP and MELANIA tokens were launched as memecoins inspired by the President and First Lady. Despite having no intrinsic utility, these tokens generated more than $427 million in combined trading volume and fees. Source: FT analysis The President’s meme coin saw incredible gains before plummeting moments after. Notably, the company behind the TRUMP token is planning to raise over $200 million to establish a DAT to purchase significant amounts of the underperforming coin. Furthermore, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) was established by Trump’s sons alongside the sons of real estate magnate and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The company operates two key tokens. This includes the governance token WLFI and a U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin, USD1. According to filings, WLFI has earned roughly $550 million from sales of its governance token and sold over $2.7 billion worth of USD1 stablecoins. The President personally disclosed an income of $57.3 million from WLFI for the 2024 fiscal year alone. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which lost $401 million in 2024, shifted to digital assets this year.  Since then, the business has raised billions to buy tokens and introduce investment products for Bitcoin. The company generated over $3 billion in cash, with the President owning 53% of the stake. Trump Pushes for Mainstream Crypto Integration The U.S. President’s renewed embrace of crypto has also reshaped the political and regulatory landscape. His administration received millions in campaign and…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.115-2.73%
FortuneHunters
FORTUNE$0.000005378-13.53%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1427-0.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 16:45
Share
Shareholder Lawsuit Challenges Semler Scientific’s Blocked Merger with Strive

Shareholder Lawsuit Challenges Semler Scientific’s Blocked Merger with Strive

A recent lawsuit has emerged as Semler Scientific, a healthcare technology firm, prepares to undertake a high-stakes merger with Strive, a Bitcoin treasury company founded by former U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Shareholder concerns over the transparency and fairness of the deal have prompted legal action, casting a spotlight on recent trends of tech companies [...]
Union
U$0.006999+1.75%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/16 17:08
Share

Trending News

More

Top 5 Crypto Presales in 2025 For Market-Beating Gains and Massive Returns

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

Shareholder Lawsuit Challenges Semler Scientific’s Blocked Merger with Strive

Market Expert Says XRP Price At $1,000 Will Happen, But The Timeline Is Different

Why Rotating Profits Into Ozak AI Might Beat Holding Bitcoin Long-Term