A whale bought 3,810 ETH through FalconX, worth $9.64 million

Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Explodes as WLFI, MELANIA, TRUMP Tokens Drive $1B Gains

According to the Financial Times, Donald Trump and his family have made over $1 billion in profit from their crypto investments over the past year. Days before his return to office, TRUMP and MELANIA tokens were launched as memecoins inspired by the President and First Lady. Despite having no intrinsic utility, these tokens generated more than $427 million in combined trading volume and fees. Source: FT analysis The President's meme coin saw incredible gains before plummeting moments after. Notably, the company behind the TRUMP token is planning to raise over $200 million to establish a DAT to purchase significant amounts of the underperforming coin. Furthermore, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) was established by Trump's sons alongside the sons of real estate magnate and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The company operates two key tokens. This includes the governance token WLFI and a U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin, USD1. According to filings, WLFI has earned roughly $550 million from sales of its governance token and sold over $2.7 billion worth of USD1 stablecoins. The President personally disclosed an income of $57.3 million from WLFI for the 2024 fiscal year alone. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which lost $401 million in 2024, shifted to digital assets this year. Since then, the business has raised billions to buy tokens and introduce investment products for Bitcoin. The company generated over $3 billion in cash, with the President owning 53% of the stake. Trump Pushes for Mainstream Crypto Integration The U.S. President's renewed embrace of crypto has also reshaped the political and regulatory landscape. His administration received millions in campaign and…