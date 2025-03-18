BSC meme season login guide!

By: PANews
2025/03/18 11:41
Memecoin
BSC meme season is starting! Keep up with the pace and seize the first crypto-native narrative season in 2025!

#1 What to play?

Dragon head and dragon tail:

Long Yi $Mubarak "With a piece of cloth on my head, I am the richest in the Middle East", put on a headscarf, "I'm going to meet a friend on the weekend"!
Dragon 2 $Mansa The hottest player after Mubarak Dragon 3 $Mubarakah The female version of #Mubarak
Dragon 4 $Mashallah integrates Middle Eastern cultural memes

Extended derivatives:

$Palu — Binance Chinese Editor’s “Web3 Palu”
From a “workhorse worker” to a “BNB Holder”, it’s not just your status that’s upgraded! (You can also upgrade your wallet!)

$Answer - "answer me" and "look in my eyes"
Create a video meme with CZ and He Yi as the protagonists. Post an effective video on Twitter, or CZ or He Yi may randomly like and interact with it!

$TST - test coin for testing. According to existing experience, whenever the on-chain "ancient general" CZ wants to try a new meme currency, he likes to test it first. Before testing, he will interact with $TST to test it, which is a test of the test!

#2 How to play?

Follow CZ & He Yi’s X (Twitter), keep an eye on hot trends and participate in Binance Square+X content interaction, seize the opportunity to create memes and choose MEMEs with sufficient liquidity to participate, avoid depth charges and seize the opportunity to participate, be cautious, DYOR, and don’t blindly take over

#3 How to win?
Grasp the timing: BSC meme always explodes in the late night or weekends at UTC+8. Pay attention to the birthplace: Most of the memes come from the Twitter interactions of CZ + Yijie + Binance Chinese. Keep up with the fast pace: follow KOL and on-chain data, reasonably control the holding time and make good use of good tools: Binance wallet is free of transaction fees for 6 months + compensation for being squeezed/GMGN is N steps ahead!

#4 More opportunities?
If you have a slow mobile phone and slow internet speed, then the following is suitable for you:
1. BNB Super Meme Season Traffic Import
2. BNB Chain mainstream DEX platform token
3. Binance Alpha has been launched on the Binance main site, with more exposure + traffic and room for speculation

Someone asked: How long will this "Binance Alt Season" last?
The answer may be——( )

Come to the @PANewsCN comment section to fill in the answer! BSC meme season login guide!

