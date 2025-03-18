Opinion: Ethereum needs to establish a value capture mechanism, otherwise it will become an outdated security layer

By: PANews
2025/03/18 14:08
Solayer
LAYER$0.2995-3.32%
PAID Network
PAID$0.01625-2.46%
Ethereum
ETH$4,055.93-1.42%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010595-2.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009138-1.73%

Author: zak.eth , Corn Co-founder

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Ethereum’s value is leaking to L2. Rollups extract fees, MEV, and liquidity, while ETH stakers are left behind. If this continues, Ethereum will become a stupid security layer while L2 prints money.

L2s don’t need to use ETH as gas, but they do need to pay for the security of Ethereum. Currently, they pay almost nothing. This needs to change. Ethereum is not a free lunch. L2s should pay rent.

Base collected about $2.5 million in fees last month, while paying less than $11,000 to Ethereum. For every $1 paid to ETH, Optimism makes about $321 from L2 fees. L2 profits are staggering, but ETH sees almost no value.

This is crazy.

Each rollup should contribute to Ethereum in one of the following ways:

  • ETH collateral deposit: L2 sorters should use ETH as participation collateral
  • Settlement Fees: Part of L2 Fees Should Go to Ethereum Stakers
  • MEV redistribution: MEV generated by L2 should be routed back to Ethereum

If L2 does not use ETH as gas, it should still be required to stake ETH or deposit a portion of its token supply into the ETH Treasury. This treasury will act as an index for all rollup economies, making ETH the financial layer of the L2 ecosystem.

Ethereum validators should secure rollups, not just L1s. L2 sorters should be required to stake ETH, and re-staking should be used to extend Ethereum’s security to all rollups. If L2s want Ethereum’s trust, they need to pay for it.

Every L2 needs liquidity to transfer assets across chains. ETH should be the default settlement asset for all cross-rollup transactions. Native gas tokens are great, but ETH needs to be the liquidity layer.

L2s don’t have to be forced into one model. They can use their own tokens, their own sorters, and their own economics. But Ethereum needs to capture value, either through ETH staking, fees, or direct hooks into the rollup economy.

Currently, Ethereum is subsidizing L2 while L2 is extracting all the benefits. This is unsustainable. Either Ethereum is forced to adjust now, or it risks becoming an obsolete security layer for rollups.

Related reading: Ethereum Foundation’s “Game of Thrones”, where is the foundation’s major reform heading?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Paris-based stock exchange Lise announced Thursday that it has become Europe's first company authorized to operate a fully tokenized stock exchange. Targeting the French SME IPO market, the exchange has obtained a Distributed Ledger Technology Trading System (DLT TSS) license from the French financial regulator, the Autorité de Surveillance et des Marchés (ACPR), under the EU's distributed ledger technology pilot regulation. This authorization, developed with the participation of the Bank of France, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the European Central Bank, allows Lise to serve as both a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and a central securities depository (CSD) within a single digital framework. The exchange targets French companies with a market capitalization of less than €500 million and aims for at least half of its issuers to be SMEs with valuations below €200 million. Lise plans to launch its first IPOs for SMEs and mid-cap stocks in early 2026, focusing on sectors such as energy and infrastructure.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13942+5.83%
Capverse
CAP$0.10216+0.59%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 16:06
Share
UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

MGX, backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth, joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and others in a $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00322+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08356-4.13%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 15:00
Share
Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

New York City moved on October 14, 2025, to form an official office focused on crypto and blockchain. According to the city’s announcement, Mayor Eric Adams signed Executive Order 57 to set up the Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology. Related Reading: Blockchain Could Clean Up Government Spending, Philippines Official Says The office will […]
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8036-1.86%
FORM
FORM$0.985-5.62%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2451+2.21%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/16 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Changpeng Zhao: Exchanges not listing BNB may be partially due to competitive reasons, but economic factors will ultimately prevail

Wereldberoemde trader is terug, en gaat all-in op deze 3 munten