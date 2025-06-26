U.S. agency directs mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider crypto assets

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:22
Union
U$0.0004085-7.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0285-3.38%
SOON
SOON$0.8041-4.33%

Crypto holdings could soon count toward U.S. mortgages under a new directive by the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

In a directive issued by FHFA director William J. Pulte on June 25, the agency instructed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop proposals for including cryptocurrency holdings in single-family mortgage risk assessments. Previously, digital assets have not been included in mortgage lenders’ risk models unless they are converted to fiat. 

This policy marks a major shift in the way borrower reserves may be assessed, possibly enabling crypto assets to be considered when approving loans without first being converted into U.S. dollars. Before implementation, each institution must submit board-approved proposals. Only holdings that can be verified on regulated U.S. exchanges will be taken into consideration.

The directive called for extra protections to ensure sound underwriting practices and take market volatility into account. Critics have pointed out that the measure does not include self-custodied assets, which might prevent crypto-native users who value decentralization from participating.

Concerns have also been raised about Pulte’s family’s cryptocurrency ties. As of January 2025, his spouse reportedly owned between $500,000 and $1 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL). Although there are no accusations of misconduct, the timing has sparked questions about potential conflicts of interest.

This is not the first time crypto has been accepted as legitimate collateral in U.S. financial systems.  In June, JPMorgan Chase began accepting spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, such as BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, as loan collateral. Despite not being directly related to cryptocurrency, the exposure represents a big change in policy for a major traditional bank. 

Federally chartered cryptocurrency bank Anchorage Digital also offers crypto-backed loans through its collaboration with Arch Lending, accepting Solana, Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin as collateral. At the same time, BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, is now accepted as collateral for institutional trading on exchanges like Deribit and Crypto.com. 

These developments show that traditional finance is becoming more comfortable using digital assets as collateral. With the adoption of the FHFA’s crypto directive, crypto-backed mortgages may become a standard in U.S. housing finance, giving holders of digital assets access to greater financial inclusion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

The post Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On October 15, both US spot ETFs, Bitcoin and Ethereum, experienced a significant decline. Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net outflow of $94.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw gains of $5.32 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs saw an outflow of $94.00 million, marking a notable drop. Only two of its …
LayerNet
NET$0.00003305-36.06%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02112-2.31%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/16 14:43
Share
Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

TLDR Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden confirmed that proposed stablecoin holding and transaction limits will be temporary, not permanent restrictions The limits, expected to range from $13,429 to $26,858 for individuals, aim to prevent rapid bank deposit outflows that could reduce credit availability The central bank plans to remove these caps once the [...] The post Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13865+6.82%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008956-4.68%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 13:52
Share
Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

TLDR Paxos mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD tokens on Wednesday at 7:12 pm UTC due to an internal technical error The entire amount was burned 22 minutes later by sending it to an inaccessible wallet address The error amount was worth $300 trillion, exceeding global GDP of $117 trillion and more than twice all countries’ [...] The post Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02459-0.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02359-1.91%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

Coinbase Rolls Out ‘The Blue Carpet’ for Easier Token Listings

Trump Approval Rating Tracker: 39% In Latest Survey