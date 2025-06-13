Ripple and U.S. SEC jointly propose $125M settlement split to end XRP lawsuit

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 16:21
Union
U$0,0004164-3,07%
XRP
XRP$2,4386-2,45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0253-8,66%

Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have jointly proposed a settlement that would split a $125 million civil penalty, potentially ending one of the longest-running legal battles in the crypto industry.

According to a June 12 court filing shared on X by Crypto in America host Eleanor Terrett, the two parties are asking a Manhattan federal court to dissolve a previously issued injunction and release the $125 million currently held in escrow. Under the proposal, $50 million would be paid to the SEC, while the remaining $75 million would be returned to Ripple.

The proposed settlement follows a complicated legal history that began in 2020 when the SEC sued Ripple Labs for allegedly conducting unregistered securities offerings through institutional sales of XRP.

In July 2023, a federal judge ruled that Ripple’s programmatic XRP sales did not violate securities laws, but found the company liable for institutional sales. A $125 million penalty was imposed in August 2024 and placed in escrow during Ripple’s appeal.

In April 2025, the SEC and Ripple jointly moved to pause their appeals in order to explore a possible settlement. That motion was approved by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, but a first attempt to settle the case was denied in May 2025 after the court said the parties hadn’t demonstrated “exceptional circumstances” required for such a request. The June 12 filing is a renewed effort that cites those required conditions.

The legal change comes as the SEC, led by new Chair Paul Atkins, has been reducing its enforcement-heavy crypto strategy since early 2025. Several high-profile crypto enforcement actions have been halted or dropped by the agency, which has stated that it plans to focus more on rulemaking than litigation.

Both Ripple and the SEC would move to withdraw their pending appeals if the court accepts the proposal, which would put an end to the case. For this to happen, the judge must still determine whether the circumstances justify modifying the original judgment and dissolving the injunction.

If approved, the deal would be a unique compromise in a widely followed case that has influenced the way U.S. law views digital assets. If denied, the case might go back to the appellate court, where it might continue beyond Q2.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Paris-based stock exchange Lise announced Thursday that it has become Europe's first company authorized to operate a fully tokenized stock exchange. Targeting the French SME IPO market, the exchange has obtained a Distributed Ledger Technology Trading System (DLT TSS) license from the French financial regulator, the Autorité de Surveillance et des Marchés (ACPR), under the EU's distributed ledger technology pilot regulation. This authorization, developed with the participation of the Bank of France, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the European Central Bank, allows Lise to serve as both a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and a central securities depository (CSD) within a single digital framework. The exchange targets French companies with a market capitalization of less than €500 million and aims for at least half of its issuers to be SMEs with valuations below €200 million. Lise plans to launch its first IPOs for SMEs and mid-cap stocks in early 2026, focusing on sectors such as energy and infrastructure.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,13942+5,83%
Capverse
CAP$0,10216+0,59%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 16:06
Share
UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

MGX, backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth, joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and others in a $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers.
Fuel
FUEL$0,00322+0,31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,08356-4,13%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 15:00
Share
Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

New York City moved on October 14, 2025, to form an official office focused on crypto and blockchain. According to the city’s announcement, Mayor Eric Adams signed Executive Order 57 to set up the Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology. Related Reading: Blockchain Could Clean Up Government Spending, Philippines Official Says The office will […]
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,8036-1,86%
FORM
FORM$0,985-5,62%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,2451+2,21%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/16 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Changpeng Zhao: Exchanges not listing BNB may be partially due to competitive reasons, but economic factors will ultimately prevail

Wereldberoemde trader is terug, en gaat all-in op deze 3 munten