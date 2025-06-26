Metaplanet Scoops Up 1,234 More BTC, Holdings Reach 12,345

Metaplanet has added another 1,234 Bitcoin to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC, as the Japanese firm continues to ramp up its ambitious digital asset strategy.

The latest acquisition, confirmed in a filing on Thursday, reflects the company’s ongoing pivot toward Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

The purchase adds to a string of high-profile moves by Metaplanet this month, including the launch of its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” aimed at raising $5.4b to buy 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027. That figure would represent roughly 1% of the cryptocurrency’s fixed 21m supply.

With 54M New Shares Issued, Metaplanet Intensifies Its Push To Corner 1% Of Bitcoin’s Total Supply

On June 24, Metaplanet announced it had raised more than $517m on the first day of the 555m Plan through the issuance of 54m shares. That equity was exercised by EVO Fund under an earlier stock acquisition rights agreement.

Thursday’s filing reveals that Metaplanet acquired Bitcoin at an average price of ¥15,617,281 per BTC, which translates to about $107,900.

The scale of the latest buy cements Metaplanet’s position as one of the largest public corporate holders of Bitcoin in Asia.

At current prices, the company’s Bitcoin treasury is worth over $1.3b, according to market trackers. Its holdings are now roughly equivalent to what Tesla held at peak before selling a portion in 2022.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Bet Channels MicroStrategy’s Playbook as Shares Surge

The company’s strategy mirrors that of US-based MicroStrategy, which has turned Bitcoin accumulation into a long-term balance sheet strategy.

Like MicroStrategy, Metaplanet has pursued equity-linked funding tools to fuel its BTC acquisitions, positioning the stock as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure in traditional capital markets.

Since announcing its Bitcoin pivot in April 2024, Metaplanet’s shares have surged more than 500%, drawing interest from both retail traders and global investors looking for regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency.

The firm, originally a hospitality business, has rebranded its market identity around Bitcoin in recent months, even naming the strategy a “corporate awakening.”

While Metaplanet has not commented on specific future purchase timelines, it has outlined a clear target: to hold more than 200,000 BTC within three years.

The company has stated that 96% of all funds raised under the 555M Plan will be allocated toward Bitcoin acquisition, with the remainder used for bond redemptions and yield strategies.

With each major purchase, Metaplanet is tightening its alignment with Bitcoin’s long-term thesis as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

