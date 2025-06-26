Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $548 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 12 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time) was US$548 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$340 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$51.992 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$115 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.762 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$133.561 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.23%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$48.143 billion.