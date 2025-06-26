Russia sets deadline for large banks and retailers to mass-adopt digital ruble

By: PANews
2025/06/26 10:51
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015675-2.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-6.10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13865+6.82%
MASS
MASS$0.0005268-3.39%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Russian Central Bank submitted a phased promotion plan for the digital ruble to the State Duma, requiring banks and merchants to gradually and compulsorily access the digital ruble from September 1, 2026. Large retailers with annual revenues exceeding $19,000 must first support digital ruble payments, and expand to merchants with annual revenues of more than 300,000 rubles by September 2027, and achieve full coverage in September 2028 (except for small and micro businesses with annual revenues of less than 5 million rubles).

The digital ruble was originally scheduled to be launched in July 2025, but was postponed to mid-2026 due to technical debugging and bank negotiations. The system will adopt a unified QR code solution developed by the national payment card system, and the central bank emphasized that the timetable has been fully consulted with various ministries and industries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

India Advances CBDC Over Cryptocurrencies Amid Regulatory Focus

India Advances CBDC Over Cryptocurrencies Amid Regulatory Focus

RBI prioritizes CBDC over crypto, impacting India's digital currency landscape.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 13:00
Share
Is AlphaPepe the Best Crypto Presale This Month? BullZilla and Remittix Fall Behind

Is AlphaPepe the Best Crypto Presale This Month? BullZilla and Remittix Fall Behind

Presale season is back, and it’s moving fast. After months of subdued trading and sideways action in large-cap coins, retail investors are once again diving headfirst into early-stage tokens that promise high growth and viral momentum. At the front of this month’s presale race is AlphaPepe (ALPE) — the BNB-based meme token that’s dominating social […] The post Is AlphaPepe the Best Crypto Presale This Month? BullZilla and Remittix Fall Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Capverse
CAP$0.10076-0.37%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,181.86-0.19%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001756-2.11%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/16 13:00
Share
Sam Bankman-Fried Blames Politics: Says Biden Team Targeted Him For GOP Support

Sam Bankman-Fried Blames Politics: Says Biden Team Targeted Him For GOP Support

Sam Bankman-Fried has gone on the offensive, accusing the administration of former US President Joe Biden of singling him out after he said he shifted large donations toward Republican causes. Related Reading: Blockchain Could Clean Up Government Spending, Philippines Official Says In a post on microblogging site GETTR, he framed the move as political retaliation […]
JOE
JOE$0.1239-2.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.08128-3.09%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/16 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

India Advances CBDC Over Cryptocurrencies Amid Regulatory Focus

Is AlphaPepe the Best Crypto Presale This Month? BullZilla and Remittix Fall Behind

Sam Bankman-Fried Blames Politics: Says Biden Team Targeted Him For GOP Support

Alarm: dit bedrijf is minder waard dan haar eigen Bitcoin bezit

Ethereum High Timeframe Open Interest Breakdown Confirms Market Reset Phase — What This Means