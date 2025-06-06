Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/06/06 19:28
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%

Arca CIO Jeff Dorman has slammed USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle for giving the company a “measly” allocation during its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday, and vowed to cut all ties with the firm.

“I cannot believe our efforts to help you grow for years culminated in you giving us a joke, throwaway allocation,” Dorman wrote in an open letter entitled “F*ck you!” to Circle shared in a now-deleted X post.

That’s after Dorman said Arca placed an order to invest $10 million in Circle IPO shares months ago, but only received “a measly” $135,000 allocation, which is just 1.35% of the order. 

Circle

Circle Accused Of Favoring TradFi Investors During IPO

Dorman accused the stablecoin issuer of favoring traditional finance investors and institutions over Arca, who he claims has been a loyal backer of Circle over the years.

“You decide to give fat allocations to TradFi mutual funds and hedge funds who likely didn’t even read your prospectus, have no wallets, and will never use your product,” he wrote in the letter.

His comments come after Circle’s shares surged 168% following the company’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) yesterday, data from Yahoo Finance shows.

The IPO had substantial interest, and was oversubscribed and also upsized twice. Initially, the company wanted to sell shares for $25, but later decided to sell 32 million shares for between $27 and $28.

Dorman Says Arca Will Close Accounts With Circle

Usually, an oversubscribed funding round reduces the allocations investors were promised. Despite this, Dorman feels his company got the short end of the stick and said that Arca will close all of its clients’ accounts with the stablecoin issuer. 

“We will also tell all of our customers and LPs in our funds how Circle operates, and we hope they too pull their business from you,” he said in the letter to Circle.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Paris-based stock exchange Lise announced Thursday that it has become Europe's first company authorized to operate a fully tokenized stock exchange. Targeting the French SME IPO market, the exchange has obtained a Distributed Ledger Technology Trading System (DLT TSS) license from the French financial regulator, the Autorité de Surveillance et des Marchés (ACPR), under the EU's distributed ledger technology pilot regulation. This authorization, developed with the participation of the Bank of France, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the European Central Bank, allows Lise to serve as both a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and a central securities depository (CSD) within a single digital framework. The exchange targets French companies with a market capitalization of less than €500 million and aims for at least half of its issuers to be SMEs with valuations below €200 million. Lise plans to launch its first IPOs for SMEs and mid-cap stocks in early 2026, focusing on sectors such as energy and infrastructure.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13993+6.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.10245+0.29%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 16:06
Share
UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

MGX, backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth, joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and others in a $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00322+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0844-2.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 15:00
Share
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.357-3.63%
XRP
XRP$2.4395-2.47%
ALI
ALI$0.0042-0.70%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Changpeng Zhao: Exchanges not listing BNB may be partially due to competitive reasons, but economic factors will ultimately prevail