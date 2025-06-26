A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet By: PANews 2025/06/26 09:02

TRUMP $6.07 -3.51% JUNE $0.0278 -5.76% WALLET $0.02459 -0.72%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded by Coinbase.