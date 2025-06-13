US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin Market Could Greatly Exceed $2 Trillion

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 08:30
Union
U$0.0004148-3.57%

Stablecoins are projected to drive a sharp increase in demand for U.S. Treasurys and strengthen the dollar’s global dominance, with their market expected to surpass $2 trillion by 2028, according to the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

US Treasury Sees Stablecoins as Strategic Dollar Expansion Tool Amid $2 Trillion Forecast

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on June 11, where he addressed the expanding role of stablecoins in U.S. fiscal strategy. Responding to Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who introduced the Genius Act—a bill requiring stablecoins to be backed by cash or short-term U.S. Treasuries—Bessent expressed strong support for the legislation.

Senator Hagerty pointed to a significant potential impact on U.S. debt markets if the Genius Act is enacted. “One investment bank estimates that the Genius Act would expand the stablecoin market from its current value of $240 billion to $2 trillion by the end of 2028, with most of the reserves likely to be held in U.S. treasuries,” the senator detailed, suggesting increased demand for Treasury securities.

Bessent framed the legislation as a key part of the Trump administration’s economic agenda. He emphasized:

He added that the administration’s focus on digital assets reflects its determination to maintain and strengthen U.S. financial leadership.

The Treasury Secretary also explained that throughout history, the dollar’s reserve status has repeatedly been challenged, only to be reaffirmed by new economic mechanisms—of which stablecoins could be the next. “Many people assume that the U.S. dollar would lose reserve currency status, and there’s always been a new mechanism that has cemented that,” he stated, emphasizing:

Although critics of stablecoins point to risks involving oversight, market stability, and systemic exposure to crypto-related instruments, proponents argue they offer substantial benefits. Supporters claim that using stablecoins backed by U.S. sovereign debt could deepen the Treasury market, broaden global access to dollar liquidity, and reinforce the dollar’s influence in international finance, especially in regions with limited access to traditional banking systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Paris-based stock exchange Lise announced Thursday that it has become Europe's first company authorized to operate a fully tokenized stock exchange. Targeting the French SME IPO market, the exchange has obtained a Distributed Ledger Technology Trading System (DLT TSS) license from the French financial regulator, the Autorité de Surveillance et des Marchés (ACPR), under the EU's distributed ledger technology pilot regulation. This authorization, developed with the participation of the Bank of France, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the European Central Bank, allows Lise to serve as both a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and a central securities depository (CSD) within a single digital framework. The exchange targets French companies with a market capitalization of less than €500 million and aims for at least half of its issuers to be SMEs with valuations below €200 million. Lise plans to launch its first IPOs for SMEs and mid-cap stocks in early 2026, focusing on sectors such as energy and infrastructure.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13993+6.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.10245+0.29%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 16:06
Share
UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

MGX, backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth, joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and others in a $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00322+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0844-2.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 15:00
Share
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.357-3.63%
XRP
XRP$2.4395-2.47%
ALI
ALI$0.0042-0.70%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Changpeng Zhao: Exchanges not listing BNB may be partially due to competitive reasons, but economic factors will ultimately prevail