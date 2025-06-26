Dow Jones down, Nasdaq gains while S&P 500 nears record highs

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 01:28
GAINS
GAINS$0,02158-1,41%

Tech stocks were led slightly higher as the S&P 500 approached record levels following the Israel–Iran ceasefire.

Major U.S. stock indices were mixed as the S&P 500 approached its all-time high. On Wednesday, June 25, the Dow Jones was down 151.95 points, or 0.35%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq gained 0.24%. The S&P 500 was mostly flat, trading at 6,090 points, close to its February all-time high of 6,144.

Stocks are stabilizing after a major rally earlier this week on the Iran–Israel ceasefire. Just days ago, tensions had threatened to escalate into a broader regional war, with the U.S. facing another potential Middle East entanglement.

Now, markets are adjusting back to their normal dynamics. Crude oil prices also rose 2% to $65 per barrel after dropping from the monthly highs reached during the conflict. On the other hand, tech stocks are gaining as traders see signs of potential rate cuts this year.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Nvidia near ATH, Trump looking for Powell’s replacement

In particular, Nvidia had strong gains, rising 3.4% to $152.93. This puts it on track to surpass its intraday all-time high of $153.13, last seen in January. The rally also pushed Nvidia’s market cap to $3.71 trillion, surpassing Microsoft’s $3.65 trillion.

The rally was likely fueled by Bank of America’s guidance on the stock, which identified it as the leader in AI chips. Moreover, Nvidia and the broader AI sector could benefit from the easier monetary policy that U.S. President Donald Trump is advocating.

After months of pressuring Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Trump stated that he is actively seeking a replacement. The President said he is now down to 3 or 4 candidates to replace Powell as Fed Chair. Trump did not say whether he would fire Powell before his term officially ends in May 2026.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Paris-based stock exchange Lise announced Thursday that it has become Europe's first company authorized to operate a fully tokenized stock exchange. Targeting the French SME IPO market, the exchange has obtained a Distributed Ledger Technology Trading System (DLT TSS) license from the French financial regulator, the Autorité de Surveillance et des Marchés (ACPR), under the EU's distributed ledger technology pilot regulation. This authorization, developed with the participation of the Bank of France, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the European Central Bank, allows Lise to serve as both a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and a central securities depository (CSD) within a single digital framework. The exchange targets French companies with a market capitalization of less than €500 million and aims for at least half of its issuers to be SMEs with valuations below €200 million. Lise plans to launch its first IPOs for SMEs and mid-cap stocks in early 2026, focusing on sectors such as energy and infrastructure.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,13993+6,51%
Capverse
CAP$0,10245+0,29%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 16:06
Share
UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

MGX, backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth, joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and others in a $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers.
Fuel
FUEL$0,00322+0,31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,0844-2,75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 15:00
Share
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2,357-3,63%
XRP
XRP$2,4395-2,47%
ALI
ALI$0,0042-0,70%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Changpeng Zhao: Exchanges not listing BNB may be partially due to competitive reasons, but economic factors will ultimately prevail