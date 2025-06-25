The Near community proposed to reduce the maximum inflation rate of NEAR from 5% to 2.5%, and currently only 7.42% are in favor

By: PANews
2025/06/25 09:51
NEAR
NEAR$2.346-4.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008905-0.66%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0255-10.21%

PANews reported on June 25 that the Near community proposed a proposal to "improve the NEAR token economy by reducing inflation", which intends to reduce the maximum inflation rate from 5% to 2.5%, and retain flexibility for future adjustments. If the handling fee is destroyed by about 0.1%, the actual inflation rate will drop to 2.4%, and reducing the staking yield may incentivize token holders to participate in DeFi. The proposal points out that NEAR's current 5% annual fixed inflation rate has led to an increase in circulating tokens, equity dilution, and token depreciation due to the small amount of handling fees destroyed.

However, the current support rate for the proposal is only 7.42%, and there are still 36 days and 22 hours before the end of the vote. Some opponents said that reducing the validator incentive by 50% would make its verification nodes unprofitable, and the number of validators and stakers would decrease, and they did not believe that the inflation rate had a strong correlation with price performance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Paris-based stock exchange Lise announced Thursday that it has become Europe's first company authorized to operate a fully tokenized stock exchange. Targeting the French SME IPO market, the exchange has obtained a Distributed Ledger Technology Trading System (DLT TSS) license from the French financial regulator, the Autorité de Surveillance et des Marchés (ACPR), under the EU's distributed ledger technology pilot regulation. This authorization, developed with the participation of the Bank of France, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the European Central Bank, allows Lise to serve as both a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and a central securities depository (CSD) within a single digital framework. The exchange targets French companies with a market capitalization of less than €500 million and aims for at least half of its issuers to be SMEs with valuations below €200 million. Lise plans to launch its first IPOs for SMEs and mid-cap stocks in early 2026, focusing on sectors such as energy and infrastructure.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13917+7.67%
Capverse
CAP$0.10197-0.06%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 16:06
Share
UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

MGX, backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth, joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and others in a $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00314-1.87%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08358-3.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 15:00
Share
XRP Eyes $27 Target in 750% Rally Prediction as Accumulation Pattern Emerges Above $3

XRP Eyes $27 Target in 750% Rally Prediction as Accumulation Pattern Emerges Above $3

XRP remains strong above $3, drawing renewed investor optimism and commanding attention in the crypto market.
XRP
XRP$2.4248-3.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:29
Share

Trending News

More

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

XRP Eyes $27 Target in 750% Rally Prediction as Accumulation Pattern Emerges Above $3

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Changpeng Zhao: Exchanges not listing BNB may be partially due to competitive reasons, but economic factors will ultimately prevail