Solana price gains 10% as SOL CME futures volume hits all-time high

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:40
Solana
Altcoin
GAINS
Oasis
Solana gained nearly 10% in the past 24 hours as upbeat sentiment drove cryptocurrencies higher—and as the altcoin’s futures volume on derivatives marketplace the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose to a new all-time high.

Per data shared by on-chain and financial metrics platform Glassnode, Solana (SOL) CME Futures volume has hit 1.75 million contracts.

The milestone, reached in the past 24 hours, coincided with a notable reversal for the SOL token. Its price bounced off lows of $125 in the wake of the Middle East conflict to hit highs of $146. At its current value, the altcoin is about 50% off its all-time high of $294 reached in January 2025.

SOL CME futures hit 1.75m contracts

CME futures volume for Solana hitting “the highest on record,” according to Glassnode, signals fresh institutional investor interest in the altcoin. Investors may be positioning ahead of a potential SOL price rebound.

The SOL token last traded above $150 on June 20,2025, with the subsequent dump to lows of $125 coming amid the sell-off that also drove Bitcoin (BTC) to near $98k. But the benchmark digital asset has since bounced to above $105k, fueling gains across the crypto market.

Solana’s gains have cut weekly losses for SOL price to under 1% as at the time of writing.

CME Group announced the launch of SOL futures in March 2025, offering access to micro-sized contracts and larger-sized contracts. Market participants can choose between the 25 SOL micro-sized contract or the larger 500 SOL contract.

After a slow start, with less than 400k in volume in April and May, the metric picked up and surpassed 1 million contracts this week. Analysts have opined that notable CME futures volume could be a signal for demand for Solana exchange-traded funds. Recently, experts gave SOL spot ETFs a 95% chance of approval in 2025.

Coinglass data shows open interest in Solana has increased to over $6 billion. Meanwhile, derivatives volume has increased by more than 28% to $19.2 billion.

