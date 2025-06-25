Major Banks Try to Avoid Trump’s Crosshairs – What This Means for Crypto?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 02:21
MemeCore
M$2.00426+1.23%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002203+2.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.091-3.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02344-3.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.10236-8.36%

Key Takeaways:

  • Banks, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, are revising internal policies following pressure from Republican state governments.
  • Texas and Oklahoma have barred certain financial institutions from state contracts over alleged bias against the fossil fuel and firearms industries.
  • The Trump administration may issue an executive order restricting “debanking” on political or religious grounds.

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are taking steps to address concerns raised by Republican-led states over alleged political bias, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on June 24.

The banks have held meetings with officials in Texas and Oklahoma to respond to accusations that they limit services to industries such as fossil fuels and firearms. Some of these states have blacklisted banks from contracts over policies perceived as discriminatory.

Banks Scale Back “Woke” Policies

“I’m not asking them to be MAGA banks,” said Todd Russ, Oklahoma’s state treasurer. “I want them to manage my portfolio and stay out of these political ideologies. I think they realize that’s a fair place to be.”

Citigroup recently ended a policy that restricted business with firearms vendors selling to buyers under 21, a move discussed during a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. JPMorgan and others have updated their policies to clarify that they do not base decisions on political views.

Banks have also withdrawn from climate alliances targeted by Republican officials. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others are reevaluating restrictions on coal-related activities. Bank of America lifted a ban on coal financing last year.

At the federal level, the Trump administration is reportedly considering an executive order to prevent “debanking” based on political or religious views. This order could impact banks’ ability to engage in government business, including selling Treasury bonds.

In Congress, Republican senators have proposed legislation barring regulators from using reputational risk as a factor in exams. The Federal Reserve recently announced it would no longer apply that standard, following direction from Trump-aligned officials.

Trump Expands Crypto Push

Against the backdrop of rising tensions between major financial institutions and Republican leadership, Trump’s expanding crypto activity introduces another potential fault line. By backing a Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF under the Truth Social brand, his media group is positioning itself at odds with institutions under scrutiny for ESG-linked decisions or perceived political biases.

Unlike traditional banks now adjusting policies to avoid state blacklists, Trump’s ventures are embracing digital assets with overt political branding.

This contrast may appeal to constituents who feel underserved or penalized by large financial firms. It also offers an alternative infrastructure where political affiliation and crypto access intersect more directly.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Paris-based stock exchange Lise announced Thursday that it has become Europe's first company authorized to operate a fully tokenized stock exchange. Targeting the French SME IPO market, the exchange has obtained a Distributed Ledger Technology Trading System (DLT TSS) license from the French financial regulator, the Autorité de Surveillance et des Marchés (ACPR), under the EU's distributed ledger technology pilot regulation. This authorization, developed with the participation of the Bank of France, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the European Central Bank, allows Lise to serve as both a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and a central securities depository (CSD) within a single digital framework. The exchange targets French companies with a market capitalization of less than €500 million and aims for at least half of its issuers to be SMEs with valuations below €200 million. Lise plans to launch its first IPOs for SMEs and mid-cap stocks in early 2026, focusing on sectors such as energy and infrastructure.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13773+6.24%
Capverse
CAP$0.0996-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 16:06
Share
UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

MGX, backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth, joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and others in a $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00314-2.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08153-6.27%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 15:00
Share
Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

New York City moved on October 14, 2025, to form an official office focused on crypto and blockchain. According to the city’s announcement, Mayor Eric Adams signed Executive Order 57 to set up the Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology. Related Reading: Blockchain Could Clean Up Government Spending, Philippines Official Says The office will […]
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7873-3.82%
FORM
FORM$0.958-10.44%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2386-2.37%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/16 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Changpeng Zhao: Exchanges not listing BNB may be partially due to competitive reasons, but economic factors will ultimately prevail

Wereldberoemde trader is terug, en gaat all-in op deze 3 munten