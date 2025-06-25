COIN Act: a new turn in the Democrats battle v Trump’s cryptocurrency business?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 02:30
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.008802-6.22%
Union
U$0.0004105-4.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.1-3.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02381-2.97%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000226--%

Sen. Adam Schiff from the Democratic Party introduced a new bill, the COIN Act, aimed at blocking U.S. Presidents and their families from promoting or launching cryptocurrency ventures. Why did Democrats come up with a new bill, and what is at stake for Donald Trump? 

Table of Contents

  • The new act
  • Burgeoning crypto empire of the Trumps
  • Future of the COIN Act

The new act

The full name of the bill introduced by Adam Schiff is Curbing Officials’ Income and Nondisclosure Act. The new act is not explicitly aimed at ruining Trump’s cryptocurrency business. Rather, it bans all the sitting presidents, vice presidents, and their immediate family members (siblings, spouses, and children) from using their privileged position in the crypto space and other financial spaces. On top of cryptocurrencies, the act regulates (bans) endorsements and issuance of securities, commodities, and futures.

The act bars top officials and their families from endorsing crypto projects and other assets and using the likeness of their names or images for the promotion of crypto ventures. The legislation is also blocking the issuance and sponsorship of assets. The COIN Act does not prohibit presidents and their families from purchasing, holding, and sending cryptocurrencies. Crypto assets held by senior officials are subject to disclosures just like other financial assets.

Violators are penalized and are subjected to disgorgement of their illegal profit to the Treasury of the U.S. If the violation led to an aggregate loss of $1,000,000 or more to a citizen or several citizens of the U.S. or if the assets were used for bribery, violators can be subjected to criminal prosecution. Understandably, insider trading and fraud are also banned.

Democrats have tried to push similar regulations before. In the spring of 2025, they tried to add clauses that would ban Trump from the crypto business to the Genius Act, regulating stablecoins. However, Democrats didn’t succeed in amending the bill. Seemingly, that was the reason for creating a new one, fully dedicated to the ties of the top officials with the business.

Burgeoning crypto empire of the Trumps

As Trump and his family are closely tied to several cryptocurrency projects, the COIN Act threatens their well-being. Adam Schiff makes it clear in a video he posted on X.

In the video, Schiff says that from Trump’s recent financial disclosure, we learned that the POTUS has gained substantial amounts of money from selling branded goods with this image or name on them (including the Trump-labeled Bible). 

However, Schiff continues, the most lucrative source of income for Trump and his family is the “cryptocurrency scheme.” One of the elements of this scheme is the Official Trump memecoin (the proceeds from this venture are not subjected to disclosures, as Trump launched the token before the inauguration). 

Another element of the scheme mentioned by Schiff is the stablecoin USD1 launched by World Liberty Finance, a company closely tied to Donald Trump and his sons, Donald and Eric. Through his involvement in World Liberty Finance, Donald Trump alone made $57 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The COIN Act threatens these ventures, as its ban on involvement in the crypto business stretches from 180 days pre-term to two years following the end of the term. It would make proceedings from memecoins Official Trump and Melania illegal, as well as the Trump family’s involvement in World Liberty Finance.

In January 2025, Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company behind Truth Social, announced it would allocate $250 million in cryptocurrencies through a new platform Truth.Fi. Eric Trump is the chief strategic officer of the new mining venture American Bitcoin. In May, the company announced it was going public. 98% of the company belongs to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. 

Future of the COIN Act

Schiff supported the GENIUS Act despite the fact that the restrictions for crypto businesses for senior officials were omitted from the bill. Generally, it shows that Schiff is not going to serve as a hurdle for crypto innovation in the U.S., while he is still concerned about eye-popping Trump’s conflict of interest. 

As of the press time, the COIN Act has the support of nine Senate Democrats. It is too early to judge if the proposal will see success. Previously, Republicans showed no interest in limiting Trump’s involvement in the crypto business, so the COIN Act may be rejected just like the amendments to the GENIUS Act that were denied before. However, time will show if this defining bill will become the rule.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Paris-based stock exchange Lise announced Thursday that it has become Europe's first company authorized to operate a fully tokenized stock exchange. Targeting the French SME IPO market, the exchange has obtained a Distributed Ledger Technology Trading System (DLT TSS) license from the French financial regulator, the Autorité de Surveillance et des Marchés (ACPR), under the EU's distributed ledger technology pilot regulation. This authorization, developed with the participation of the Bank of France, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the European Central Bank, allows Lise to serve as both a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and a central securities depository (CSD) within a single digital framework. The exchange targets French companies with a market capitalization of less than €500 million and aims for at least half of its issuers to be SMEs with valuations below €200 million. Lise plans to launch its first IPOs for SMEs and mid-cap stocks in early 2026, focusing on sectors such as energy and infrastructure.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13773+6.24%
Capverse
CAP$0.0996-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 16:06
Share
UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

MGX, backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth, joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and others in a $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00314-2.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08153-6.27%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/16 15:00
Share
Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

New York City moved on October 14, 2025, to form an official office focused on crypto and blockchain. According to the city’s announcement, Mayor Eric Adams signed Executive Order 57 to set up the Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology. Related Reading: Blockchain Could Clean Up Government Spending, Philippines Official Says The office will […]
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7873-3.82%
FORM
FORM$0.958-10.44%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2386-2.37%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/16 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

France's Lise receives approval to establish Europe's first tokenized stock exchange

UAE’s MGX links with Nvidia and Sequoia to fuel AI infrastructure expansion

Crypto Gets An Address: New York City Unveils US’ 1st Official Crypto Office

Changpeng Zhao: Exchanges not listing BNB may be partially due to competitive reasons, but economic factors will ultimately prevail

Wereldberoemde trader is terug, en gaat all-in op deze 3 munten