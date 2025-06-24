Report: UK could achieve £40 billion in crypto and Web3 economic value by 2035 By: PANews 2025/06/24 16:44

PANews reported on June 24 that the latest research "Decentralized Economic Potential" released by the UK independent advocacy organization Startup Coalition shows that by 2035, the UK cryptocurrency and Web3 fields may create up to 40 billion pounds of economic value. The report pointed out that the application of stablecoins, DLT-based user-generated content (such as social media), and the combination of blockchain and AI will become the main growth drivers. Although the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has begun to formulate crypto-related and Web3-related regulations, specific policy documents are not expected to be issued until 2026. The current lack of a clear decentralized regulatory framework has made many startups prefer the more regulated US market.