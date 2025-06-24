The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million By: PANews 2025/06/24 15:14

BTC $110.455,95 -%1,85 JUNE $0,0255 -%12,67

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a whale who has shorted BTC many times since March 2025 closed 314 BTC short orders between 00:00 and 01:00 this morning (almost the starting point of the rebound), making a profit of $1.695 million. In the past month, the whale's cumulative profit has reached $10.048 million. He currently still holds short orders worth $54.09 million, with a floating profit of $870,000.