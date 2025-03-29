Crypto investment frenzy: Why South Korea has become one of the hottest markets in the world

By: PANews
2025/03/29 12:47
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01258-4.98%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000226--%

Crypto investment frenzy: Why South Korea has become one of the hottest markets in the world

Author: Zen, PANews

Looking at the global cryptocurrency market, few markets can compare with Korean investors in terms of madness. They have repeatedly pushed up the price of coins on local exchanges, and even spawned a unique phenomenon called "Kimchi Premium" - the same Bitcoin is often 3 to 5 percentage points more expensive in South Korea than in the global market.

On February 3 this year, affected by Trump's tariff war concerns, South Korea's Bitcoin "Kimchi Premium" soared to 9.7% at 2 a.m., setting a 10-month high since April 2024. The Kimchi premium usually rises during bull markets, but it can also surge during panic selling, due to lower selling pressure on Korean exchanges than in global markets.

In the altcoin market, which is more favored by Korean investors, this premium is even crazier. In July last year, the AVAIL token soared 1,300% on the day of listing on the Korean crypto exchange Bithumb, which was quite different from the increase in most other centralized exchanges, with the premium exceeding 200% at its highest point.

Baek Yeon-joo, a researcher at the Korea Institute of Finance, pointed out in a paper titled "A Study on the Virtual Asset Market and Price Gouging in Korea" that "South Korea has a high proportion of asset transactions outside the world's top ten virtual assets, making it easy to become the target of price manipulation." And these manipulated investors are very much like the players in Netflix's hit Korean drama "Squid Game" - without understanding the rules, they are driven by the temptation of money and throw themselves into the game without hesitation.

Crypto fever sweeps South Korea, with a surge in investors from all walks of life

According to Dong-A Ilbo , on March 21, Ahn Do-jae, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, disclosed that the data he received from five domestic virtual currency exchanges, including Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax, showed that at the end of last year, there were 9,667,023 investors with tradable accounts on these exchanges, accounting for about 18.7% of the total population of South Korea, an increase of 52.6% compared with the previous year. The total size of crypto assets held by these investors reached 105.01 trillion won (about 71.5 billion US dollars).

This cryptocurrency craze has not only swept ordinary investors, but also showed a trend of widespread penetration among public officials. According to the South Korean Government Officials Ethics Committee on March 27, more than 20% of the 2,047 public officials surveyed held cryptocurrencies, slightly higher than the national average. The 411 officials who invested in crypto assets held a total of 14.4 billion won (9.8 million U.S. dollars) worth of cryptocurrencies, with an average investment of nearly 24,000 U.S. dollars per person.

Crypto investment frenzy: Why South Korea has become one of the hottest markets in the world

The surge in the number of investors has also brought considerable profit growth to South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges. The Korea Herald reported that Dunamu, the operator of South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, saw its operating profit increase by 85% year-on-year to 1.19 trillion won (US$811 million) in 2024.

In fact, the trading scope of Korean crypto investors is not limited to local platforms. In recent years, the trend of funds flowing to overseas exchanges has become increasingly obvious. According to the South Korean Financial Intelligence Agency (FIU) disclosed in November last year, in the first half of 2023, the total amount of crypto assets transferred from domestic exchanges in South Korea to overseas exchanges reached 52.3 trillion won, of which 203,000 users chose Binance or Coinbase.

In addition to the large number of participants and the large scale of funds, Korean investors also have a more aggressive risk appetite and prefer to invest in highly volatile altcoins. About 80% of the crypto assets traded on Upbit are tokens other than Bitcoin and Ethereum, making the Korean cryptocurrency market a "speculative playground."

So, what exactly makes Koreans so keen on crypto investment? According to the "State of the Korean Cryptocurrency Market" report released by Presto Labs last year, South Korea has been one of the largest markets in the cryptocurrency field since 2017, and the Korean won has been ranked second in the global legal currency trading volume. The report said that South Korea's crypto investment boom has benefited from cultural factors such as extremely high Internet penetration and a tech-savvy population, as well as a risk-averse investment culture and a single-ethnic society where trends spread rapidly.

In addition, Korean society's extreme desire for money and material things has also become a breeding ground for speculators.

Materialism and “Money Above All”

In recent years, the term "financial therapy" (금융치료) has become popular among young office workers in South Korea, which refers to using money to heal a wounded heart, relieve depression or stress. It is not difficult to imagine that when a worker who has worked hard and is exhausted is feeling depressed, when a salary or bonus suddenly arrives, the joy that arises spontaneously will instantly dilute the stress, and even greatly reduce physical discomfort.

From a scientific point of view, this kind of "financial therapy" may be feasible. Humans are born with a reward mentality and desire to be rewarded accordingly for their efforts. For Generation M, who were born between 1981 and 1996 and grew up in the era of globalization and the Internet, and Generation Z, who were born between 1997 and 2010, on the one hand, they regard money as an important measure of personal value, and on the other hand, they are under great economic pressure and attach great importance to returns. Therefore, when they receive corresponding economic rewards, their psychological pressure will be relieved.

To some extent, the widespread acceptance of "financial therapy" by South Korea's M and Z generations shows that in the Korean economic system and with little social security, the idea of accumulating money as the primary goal has become deeply rooted. This phenomenon was also confirmed by the World Values Survey (WVS), an international research project, in its last round of the World Values Survey in 2018. The survey found that 45% of South Koreans consider themselves "materialists", which is significantly higher than Japan (21.6%), France (19.2%) and the United States (14.4%).

Crypto investment frenzy: Why South Korea has become one of the hottest markets in the world

According to a survey released by the Pew Research Center in November 2021, South Koreans put economic stability first, with the highest proportion choosing "material happiness" as the source of meaning in life, followed by physical and mental health and family relationships. This is in stark contrast to the other 14 countries surveyed, which listed "family and children" as the primary source of a meaningful life. Based on this mentality, many South Koreans tend to let money dominate even in the field of interpersonal communication.

This strong desire for money has also led many South Koreans, especially the younger generation, to choose leveraged investments. According to statistics from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), South Koreans' accumulated debts reached 476.9 trillion won in the year ending October 2024, of which nearly 28% (134 trillion won) was borrowed by individuals in their 20s and 30s.

In addition, Korean society is full of strong jealousy and comparison psychology, which can be seen from the proverb "My stomach hurts when my cousin buys land" (사촌이땅을사면배가아프다). In this environment, people are more likely to envy and be jealous of those who have wealth. Especially when money is regarded as the most important criterion for measuring success, some Koreans have a stronger desire for wealth.

The desire for wealth and finance has also made ordinary investors flock to so-called successful investors. Therefore, crypto KOLs have considerable influence in South Korea. They post information through YouTube or Telegram communities to guide fans to buy a certain project or use their rebate link to register for a certain exchange. The top KOLs can receive millions of dollars in rebates every month. The well-known anchor Inbeom even launched his own meme coin BugsCoin. But KOLs are often accompanied by huge controversies of "cutting leeks", while South Korea's retail leeks are like weeds, growing again in the spring breeze, and they continue to move forward even after experiencing two major crises of Terra and FTX.

Regarding the above phenomenon, Professor Jeon Hong-jin of the Department of Mental Health Medicine at Samsung Seoul Hospital said that if you get used to "financial therapy", you will have a stronger desire for money, and over time, you will need to get more and more money to achieve the same psychological satisfaction. However, material resources are limited after all, so financial therapy cannot be a permanent solution. He also added: "If you indulge in cryptocurrency or stock investment in order to "receive financial therapy", it may cause more serious psychological problems."

Under the solidified wealth order, the crypto market becomes a breakthrough

In South Korea, where class and wealth are severely solidified, opportunities for the younger generation to accumulate assets are usually limited. However, under the influence of the "money first" concept, when the failure of traditional investment methods is intertwined with the lack of wealth growth channels, it has formed a driving force to promote the prosperity of the Korean crypto market to a certain extent.

In South Korea, wealth accumulation has long relied on the real estate and stock markets. In particular, real estate, which was considered a major investment in the past, has become an important factor that has dragged down economic growth and exacerbated social inequality. The common point between these two types of assets is that the accumulation of wealth often relies on people who enter the market early and hold it for a long time, thus forming a huge vested interest group. These groups have created a "Matthew effect" in wealth growth by controlling asset prices, policy influence and market access thresholds. For ordinary citizens, especially the younger generation, this gap is widening.

Due to the extremely high entry threshold of the real estate market, young people can hardly realize wealth growth through this traditional channel even if they have a stable income. Although the stock market has seen the emergence of "Donghak Ants" (referring to South Korean retail investors), the market is still essentially dominated by large capital, that is, institutional investors, and individual investors have limited influence in the market.

"South Korean society has shifted to a survival of the fittest mentality," said Han Young-seop, director of the Korea Institute of Social Finance. "The country does not have a strong social security system like Northern Europe. There are also many debates around issues such as the depletion of the state pension. The older generation mainly discusses these issues from their perspective, and young people have little say."

Amid the anxiety about reality and the future, the cryptocurrency market provides a different path to wealth accumulation. Due to its decentralized nature, it is relatively uncontrolled by vested interest groups. For vested interests in the traditional wealth system, the cryptocurrency market may be a strange and difficult-to-understand game rule, because it does not follow the operating logic of the traditional financial market and is full of multiple factors such as technology, community drive, and market sentiment.

In addition, the cryptocurrency industry itself is still in its infancy, allowing young people with limited funds to enter. Even though many people expect the cryptocurrency market to go through a process similar to the Internet bubble and may experience a bubble burst, they are still optimistic that it will eventually grow and thus achieve asset growth.

Crypto investment frenzy: Why South Korea has become one of the world's hottest markets

Against the backdrop of unstable employment, stagnant income, and declining social mobility, cryptocurrency has become a "symbol of hope" by providing a new opportunity to accumulate wealth for those who have difficulty improving their economic status through traditional means. In other words, the cryptocurrency market may be a new market spawned by the inequality caused by South Korea's traditional wealth accumulation model.

Of course, this hope comes with risks.

It is worth noting that, unlike what everyone imagines, the latest disclosure by Democratic Party member An Daojie also shows that the number of middle-aged and elderly crypto investors in South Korea has increased significantly, with about a quarter of cryptocurrency investors over 50 years old. Among the "big players" with more than 1 billion won in virtual currency, half of them are over 50 years old.

Professor Zhao Yancheng of the School of International Commerce at Deoksung Women's University believes that before the craze in the Korean crypto market turns into a frenzy, Korean society must seriously consider reasonable solutions. The core of the solution should be to strongly regulate the long-standing monopoly behavior of vested interest groups that transcends the law and fundamentally correct the already seriously skewed wealth distribution system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

XRP trades near $2.5 after a sharp weekly decline as traders await exchange-traded fund decisions and Ripple’s inks a new partnership with Absa Bank. XRP was trading at $2.42 at press time, down 3.6% over the last day and 15%…
XRP
XRP$2.4-4.18%
BULLS
BULLS$740.52-0.59%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13828+6.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 15:06
Share
Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

Author: Rhythm Worker Hyperliquid's performance this year has been impressive enough. But Hyperliquid's true ambition goes far beyond this. The recently launched HIP-3 upgrade has transformed Hyperliquid from a Perp dex into another new type of composable financial Lego. The HIP-3 ecosystem currently encompasses over 20 projects, covering multiple verticals, including trading front-ends, liquidity staking, DeFi protocols, AI infrastructure, and prediction markets. This ecosystem has a distinct characteristic: most projects are still in the testnet phase, team members often use pseudonyms, and funding is primarily self-raised, seemingly perfectly aligned with Hyperliquid's core values of rejecting venture capital. What's most interesting about this ecosystem is that they're all trying to apply perpetual swaps to new scenarios—whether it's pre-IPO company equity, traditional stocks, commodities, computing power resources, or even yield itself. The permissionless framework provided by HIP-3 is unleashing unexpected innovation. Although still in its early stages, several high-TVL projects, such as Kinetiq ($1.9 billion TVL), Unit ($800 million TVL), and Felix ($300 million TVL), have already demonstrated significant influence. BlackBeats has selected 16 HIP-3 ecosystem projects for introduction: Trading front end Based Based is a trading superapp built on Hyperliquid and backed by Ethena Labs. It offers spot and perpetual futures trading (with 40x leverage), a Based Visa card, portfolio management, and an affiliate program. It also has a cool feature called Based Streams—a DEX-powered livestreaming service where creators can broadcast their trading sessions, receive token tips, and reward viewers with HyperCore. Based launched Based Streams on October 10th, becoming the first front-end to support the HIP-3 market. It also deployed the first XYZ100-USD index market, which saw $35 million in 24-hour trading volume. iOS and Android apps are expected to be released in mid-2025. Liquid Liquid is a mobile-first trading app built specifically for Hyperliquid. It offers non-custodial perpetual futures trading (up to 100x leverage), yield strategies, and curated financial news. To lower the barrier to entry, Liquid integrates email registration, simplifies wallet complexity, and makes it easy for average users to get started. The team has professional backgrounds in AI and cryptocurrency, and extensive experience in DeFi and mobile development. The app, which launched on the App Store on August 8th, integrates Privy for instant registration and revenue generation, and is currently in public beta. Aura Aura is a mobile social crypto app integrated with Hyperliquid. Its core concept is to turn trading into a social activity. Users can trade with friends in real time, track each other's assets, and explore new tokens together, turning the traditional trading experience into a warm and engaging social experience. Liquidity staking and lending Kinetiq Exchange Kinetiq is a liquidity staking protocol on Hyperliquid and boasts the highest TVL in the ecosystem, reaching $1.9 billion. Users who stake HYPE receive kHYPE tokens as liquidity certificates, which can be delegated to top validators via StakeHub. kHYPE can also be used as collateral for HIP-3 perpetual contracts, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for deployment. Even more impressive is Kinetiq's Launch platform, built on HIP-3. This platform allows teams to deploy their own perpetual contract exchange without requiring significant upfront capital, simply by crowdfunding the kHYPE staking pool. Currently, Kinetiq has approximately 36 million HYPE staked, representing approximately 10% of the circulating supply. Felix Felix is a HyperEVM-based DeFi lending and CDP platform forked from Liquity V2. Users can borrow using assets like HYPE or uBTC as collateral, conduct peer-to-peer lending through the Vanilla market, and mint the feUSD stablecoin. Felix utilizes a variable interest rate model, providing users with flexible lending options. Its current TVL stands at $300 million. Innovative trading products Unit Unit focuses on tokenizing spot assets rather than perpetual contracts, complementing the ecosystem by providing native spot liquidity for HIP-3 perpetual contracts. It is the largest deployer of spot assets on Hyperliquid and the first HIP-3 project to launch on mainnet, holding a variety of assets including BTC, ETH, and SOL. Unit is also exploring the launch of perpetual contract markets for major US stocks like Tesla and Google through HIP-3, bringing traditional financial assets onto the blockchain. The team, comprised of members from top institutions such as HRT, Jump, and Fortress, currently boasts a TVL of $831 million. Ventuals Ventuals is a decentralized derivatives platform focused on perpetual futures trading for private, pre-IPO companies. Want to trade SpaceX or OpenAI equity? You can on Ventuals, supporting up to 10x leverage. The platform uses optimistic oracles and the vHYPE liquidity staking mechanism. Instead of raising venture capital, it was self-funded through the community-minted "Sekai Kappas" NFT in September 2025. Ventuals will launch its testnet in early 2025 and will open vHYPE staking deposits on October 16th to test perpetual contracts for over ten private companies. This is the flagship project of HIP-3, extending perpetual contracts to off-chain assets for the first time and demonstrating the potential for real-world application of HIP-3. Volmex Volmex is bringing volatility-based products to HIP-3. It has released the BVIV/EVIV index for BTC and ETH, serving as a fear index for the crypto market (similar to the VIX index in traditional finance). Volmex plans to launch volatility perpetual contracts within Hyperliquid's Builder Markets framework, allowing traders to directly trade market volatility. Nunchi Nunchi is building a yield-targeted perpetual swap exchange, transforming yields and interest rate spreads into tradable perpetual derivatives. The platform offers two product categories: yield perpetuals (based on APY/interest rate) and basis perpetuals (based on price ratios). On HIP-3, Nunchi launched FR-Perpetuals, a meta-market for funding rates for other perpetual contracts, focused on complementing HIP-3's staking and fee income. Hyperbolic Hyperbolic has launched commodity perpetual futures on Hyperliquid, using the HIP-3 standard and equipped with institutional-grade infrastructure. This allows users to trade perpetual contracts for traditional commodities like oil, gold, and natural gas, bringing physical commodities to the blockchain. Ddot Ddot is building a commodity exchange based on HIP-3, focusing on physical commodities and tradable real-world asset markets. Compared to Hyperbolic's financial derivatives, Ddot focuses more on the trading and circulation of commodities themselves. Infrastructure Global Compute Index A real-time cloud GPU computing pricing dashboard and market index aggregates spot and on-demand prices for major GPUs (H100, H200, A100, etc.), providing daily and 30-day averages. We are also building the world's first HIP-3-based perpetual futures computing platform, acting as an oracle provider to feed aggregated price data into the permissionless perpetual market. The core product is operational, displaying real-time spot prices. On-chain extensions are under development, including integration with Seda's oracle. Sekai Sekai is a Liquidity Staking Token (LST) protocol that allows anyone to easily create CoreWriter-based LST assets on the HyperEVM. Designed for HIP-3 "unicorns" (high potential deployers), it addresses the high barrier to entry of 500,000 HYPE. Companies, projects, communities, and institutions can launch their own liquidity staking tokens through Sekai, with plans to provide LST support for every HIP-3 DEX. Flow DEX Flow DEX is a globally compliant liquidity provider and OTC/market-making infrastructure company. It helps Hyperliquid scale, increase on-chain depth, attract institutional capital, and support token issuance across exchanges and protocols. As the ecosystem's liquidity backstop, Flow DEX plays a critical role behind the scenes. other Hyperbet Hyperbet is building a decentralized casino and gambling platform on the HyperEVM, offering on-chain gambling games and a socialized gambling experience. While this field is fraught with controversy, it is indeed a promising direction for blockchain applications. OnlyVibes OnlyVibes is a trading community and signal-sharing group on Hyperliquid. It offers trading ideas, real-time market analysis, and trading tips to help members identify trends and manage risk. It seems more like a community of traders than a technical product.
Stella
ALPHA$0.010364-10.40%
Farcana
FAR$0.000588--%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2316-3.50%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 15:00
Share
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.2958-4.48%
Pi Network
PI$0.20811-3.42%
VeChain
VET$0.01818-4.31%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

Australia moves to target crypto ATMs under new AML powers