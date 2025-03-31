Trading time: Gold hits record high, sucking blood from BTC, tariffs and non-agricultural data become the focus of the market this week

By: PANews
2025/03/31 15:00
Bitcoin
BTC$110,888.34-1.63%

Trading time: Gold hits record high, sucking blood from BTC, tariffs and non-agricultural data become the focus of the market this week

1. Market observation

Keywords: BNB, ETH, BTC

Bitcoin seems to have been sucked by gold. Spot gold broke through $3,100/ounce this morning, setting a new record high again. Goldman Sachs predicts that it will reach $3,300 by the end of the year. In contrast, Bitcoin closed down last week and is currently fluctuating around $82,000. Economist Peter Schiff warned that if gold rises to $5,000, Bitcoin may fall 95% from its 2021 high to $10,000. In addition, the on-chain market was also relatively cold over the weekend, and the heat of the BNB chain gradually subsided. Although SOL has pulled back nearly 60% from its historical high, trader Eugen still established a long order at $125, believing that the sharp fluctuations from $88,000 to $82,000 provide a good risk-reward ratio.

Market data shows that the total market value of the cryptocurrency sector has shrunk by $610 billion since 2025. About 8,000 bitcoins that have been silent for many years have been transferred recently, worth $674 million, exacerbating market concerns. Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone said that if Bitcoin cannot resume stable growth, altcoins may be sold off more, and ETH may even fall to $1,000 later this year. However, not everyone is pessimistic. Elliot Chun, partner of Architect Partners, predicts that by 2030, 25% of S&P 500 companies will include Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Currently, listed companies hold a total of 665,618 bitcoins, accounting for 3.17% of the total supply, of which MicroStrategy dominates with 506,137 bitcoins. At the same time, Zhu Su observed in Hong Kong that some family offices are paying close attention to Michael Saylor's strategy and considering adopting a similar Bitcoin reserve model.

In addition, the regulatory environment continues to improve, and multiple favorable factors are taking shape. Crypto-friendly Paul Atkins is about to take office as SEC chairman, which may promote the unlocking of Ethereum ETF pledges and facilitate the approval of more digital asset ETFs. In addition, the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve legislation is expected to be introduced in May, which may make Bitcoin and gold a sovereign-level asset. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is also developing a stablecoin regulatory framework, and the relevant bill has entered the Legislative Council review stage. At the same time, Panama announced a draft cryptocurrency bill, planning to recognize digital assets as legal payment tools. The US FDIC has revoked the policy that banks need to obtain prior approval to provide crypto services, clearing the way for traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market.

However, the macro environment is still full of uncertainty, and the market is facing multiple challenges. Capital Flows analysis believes that if Bitcoin wants to break through $100,000, macro liquidity needs to change continuously, otherwise if the stock market falls, Bitcoin may fall back to the range of $72,000-75,000. The market generally believes that against the backdrop of intensified global trade frictions and rising uncertainty, the safe-haven appeal of gold continues to increase. Bank of America analysts pointed out that the current market is undergoing five major disruptive changes, including the end of the era of "big government" in the United States, the transformation of technology stocks, the EU fiscal stimulus, the end of deflation in Japan, and the recovery of Chinese consumption, which will profoundly affect the market trend. In addition, the tariff adjustment on April 2 and the non-agricultural data on April 4 are expected to become key variables in the short-term market trend.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 31)

  • Bitcoin: $82,117.28 (-12.33% year-to-date), daily spot volume $17.854 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,806.71 (-46.01% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $12.316 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 34 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1 sat/vB, ETH 0.35 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 61.4%, ETH 8.2%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, LAYER, BTC, ETH, DOGE

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9928

  • Sector ups and downs: The crypto market fell across the board, with the PayFi sector falling 3.71% and the Meme sector falling 2.88%.

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 75,806 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$217 million, including BTC liquidation of US$65.18 million and ETH liquidation of US$64.10 million

Trading time: Gold hits record high, sucking blood from BTC, tariffs and non-agricultural data become the focus of the market this week

3. ETF flows (as of March 28 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$93.16 million

  • Ethereum ETF: $4.68 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • The first quarter of the ZKsync incentive program Ignite ends, and plans to distribute 100 million ZK

  • Four.meme will switch to PancakeSwap V2 liquidity solution and destroy new tokens LP on March 31

  • Terraform Labs will open a portal for crypto asset loss claims on March 31, with a deadline of April 30

  • Binance Launchpool will list GUNZ (GUN) at 21:00 on March 31

  • mtnDAO announces $MTN token uncapped sale on MetaDAO Launchpad

  • Ark Invest's ARKK, ARKW and ARKF ETFs will be listed on Cboe BZX

  • Binance will remove USDT and other non-compliant stablecoins from European users

  • TON Foundation and Jupiter have reached a cooperation to incubate a new DEX on the TON virtual machine. The winner will be announced on March 31, 2025

  • Japanese Bitcoin Company Metaplanet Conducts 10:1 Stock Split

  • Jupiter: Appeals for addresses mislabeled as Sybils or Bots close on April 1

  • Binance will delist GALA/BNB, PERP/BTC, USDT/CZK, USDT/RON trading pairs

  • IOST: Snapshotting has been executed, and the airdrop query portal is planned to be launched on April 1

  • Cayman Islands’ new cryptocurrency regulatory framework introduces new licensing requirements, effective April 1

  • Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am on March 31, accounting for 1.93% of the current circulation, worth approximately US$23.8 million;

  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 64.19 million tokens at 8 am on April 1, accounting for 2.03% of the current circulation, worth approximately $152 million;

  • ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am on April 1, accounting for 6.05% of the current circulation and worth approximately $13.2 million.

  • DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8 am on April 1, accounting for 1.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.4 million.

The biggest gainers in the top 500 by market value today: X Empire (X) up 27.61%, Alchemist AI (ALCH) up 17.08%, Concordium (CCD) up 10.44%, CZ'S Dog (BROCCOLI) up 9.95%, LayerZero (ZRO) up 9.39%.

Trading time: Gold hits record high, sucking blood from BTC, tariffs and non-agricultural data become the focus of the market this week

5. Hot News

  • Weekly preview | Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” take effect on April 2; Terraform Labs opens a portal for crypto creditors to claim

  • Macro Outlook of the Week: Trump overturns the table, April 2 may become a watershed for global assets

  • Data: SUI, W, ENA and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, among which SUI unlocking value is about 152 million US dollars

  • Metaplanet announces issuance of 2 billion yen zero-interest ordinary bonds, funds raised will be used to purchase Bitcoin

  • Spot gold broke through $3,100 per ounce on Monday, setting a new record high

  • Analysis: Financial giant Vanguard Group may indirectly get involved in cryptocurrencies through GameStop Bitcoin reserves

  • Goldman Sachs raises its forecasts for U.S. recession and tariff rates

  • Movement Labs deposits 17.15 million MOVE tokens with Coinbase, worth $7.74 million

  • Japan's FSA considers classifying crypto assets as financial instruments and regulating internal transactions

  • Vitalik Buterin's robot's "cat-like meowing" behavior has caused dissatisfaction in the Ethereum community. He has not yet responded to the matter

  • A whale who once lost $15.72 million in TRUMP trading bought more than 333,000 TRUMPs again

  • Report: Average stablecoin liquidity per token drops 99% between March 2021 and 2025

  • The total number of users of South Korea’s top five crypto exchanges reached 16.29 million, accounting for 32% of the total population

  • El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6,131.18 bitcoins

  • NFT transaction volume rebounded 4.5% to US$102.8 million in the past 7 days, and CryptoPunks transaction volume surged 140%

  • Cryptocurrency daily trading volume fell 70% from a peak of $126 billion during the US election to $35 billion

  • MARA plans to launch a $2 billion ATM equity issuance plan, Barclays Bank and other financial institutions will participate

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

XRP trades near $2.5 after a sharp weekly decline as traders await exchange-traded fund decisions and Ripple’s inks a new partnership with Absa Bank. XRP was trading at $2.42 at press time, down 3.6% over the last day and 15%…
XRP
XRP$2.3975-4.85%
BULLS
BULLS$741.01-0.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13898+6.94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 15:06
Share
Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

Author: Rhythm Worker Hyperliquid's performance this year has been impressive enough. But Hyperliquid's true ambition goes far beyond this. The recently launched HIP-3 upgrade has transformed Hyperliquid from a Perp dex into another new type of composable financial Lego. The HIP-3 ecosystem currently encompasses over 20 projects, covering multiple verticals, including trading front-ends, liquidity staking, DeFi protocols, AI infrastructure, and prediction markets. This ecosystem has a distinct characteristic: most projects are still in the testnet phase, team members often use pseudonyms, and funding is primarily self-raised, seemingly perfectly aligned with Hyperliquid's core values of rejecting venture capital. What's most interesting about this ecosystem is that they're all trying to apply perpetual swaps to new scenarios—whether it's pre-IPO company equity, traditional stocks, commodities, computing power resources, or even yield itself. The permissionless framework provided by HIP-3 is unleashing unexpected innovation. Although still in its early stages, several high-TVL projects, such as Kinetiq ($1.9 billion TVL), Unit ($800 million TVL), and Felix ($300 million TVL), have already demonstrated significant influence. BlackBeats has selected 16 HIP-3 ecosystem projects for introduction: Trading front end Based Based is a trading superapp built on Hyperliquid and backed by Ethena Labs. It offers spot and perpetual futures trading (with 40x leverage), a Based Visa card, portfolio management, and an affiliate program. It also has a cool feature called Based Streams—a DEX-powered livestreaming service where creators can broadcast their trading sessions, receive token tips, and reward viewers with HyperCore. Based launched Based Streams on October 10th, becoming the first front-end to support the HIP-3 market. It also deployed the first XYZ100-USD index market, which saw $35 million in 24-hour trading volume. iOS and Android apps are expected to be released in mid-2025. Liquid Liquid is a mobile-first trading app built specifically for Hyperliquid. It offers non-custodial perpetual futures trading (up to 100x leverage), yield strategies, and curated financial news. To lower the barrier to entry, Liquid integrates email registration, simplifies wallet complexity, and makes it easy for average users to get started. The team has professional backgrounds in AI and cryptocurrency, and extensive experience in DeFi and mobile development. The app, which launched on the App Store on August 8th, integrates Privy for instant registration and revenue generation, and is currently in public beta. Aura Aura is a mobile social crypto app integrated with Hyperliquid. Its core concept is to turn trading into a social activity. Users can trade with friends in real time, track each other's assets, and explore new tokens together, turning the traditional trading experience into a warm and engaging social experience. Liquidity staking and lending Kinetiq Exchange Kinetiq is a liquidity staking protocol on Hyperliquid and boasts the highest TVL in the ecosystem, reaching $1.9 billion. Users who stake HYPE receive kHYPE tokens as liquidity certificates, which can be delegated to top validators via StakeHub. kHYPE can also be used as collateral for HIP-3 perpetual contracts, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for deployment. Even more impressive is Kinetiq's Launch platform, built on HIP-3. This platform allows teams to deploy their own perpetual contract exchange without requiring significant upfront capital, simply by crowdfunding the kHYPE staking pool. Currently, Kinetiq has approximately 36 million HYPE staked, representing approximately 10% of the circulating supply. Felix Felix is a HyperEVM-based DeFi lending and CDP platform forked from Liquity V2. Users can borrow using assets like HYPE or uBTC as collateral, conduct peer-to-peer lending through the Vanilla market, and mint the feUSD stablecoin. Felix utilizes a variable interest rate model, providing users with flexible lending options. Its current TVL stands at $300 million. Innovative trading products Unit Unit focuses on tokenizing spot assets rather than perpetual contracts, complementing the ecosystem by providing native spot liquidity for HIP-3 perpetual contracts. It is the largest deployer of spot assets on Hyperliquid and the first HIP-3 project to launch on mainnet, holding a variety of assets including BTC, ETH, and SOL. Unit is also exploring the launch of perpetual contract markets for major US stocks like Tesla and Google through HIP-3, bringing traditional financial assets onto the blockchain. The team, comprised of members from top institutions such as HRT, Jump, and Fortress, currently boasts a TVL of $831 million. Ventuals Ventuals is a decentralized derivatives platform focused on perpetual futures trading for private, pre-IPO companies. Want to trade SpaceX or OpenAI equity? You can on Ventuals, supporting up to 10x leverage. The platform uses optimistic oracles and the vHYPE liquidity staking mechanism. Instead of raising venture capital, it was self-funded through the community-minted "Sekai Kappas" NFT in September 2025. Ventuals will launch its testnet in early 2025 and will open vHYPE staking deposits on October 16th to test perpetual contracts for over ten private companies. This is the flagship project of HIP-3, extending perpetual contracts to off-chain assets for the first time and demonstrating the potential for real-world application of HIP-3. Volmex Volmex is bringing volatility-based products to HIP-3. It has released the BVIV/EVIV index for BTC and ETH, serving as a fear index for the crypto market (similar to the VIX index in traditional finance). Volmex plans to launch volatility perpetual contracts within Hyperliquid's Builder Markets framework, allowing traders to directly trade market volatility. Nunchi Nunchi is building a yield-targeted perpetual swap exchange, transforming yields and interest rate spreads into tradable perpetual derivatives. The platform offers two product categories: yield perpetuals (based on APY/interest rate) and basis perpetuals (based on price ratios). On HIP-3, Nunchi launched FR-Perpetuals, a meta-market for funding rates for other perpetual contracts, focused on complementing HIP-3's staking and fee income. Hyperbolic Hyperbolic has launched commodity perpetual futures on Hyperliquid, using the HIP-3 standard and equipped with institutional-grade infrastructure. This allows users to trade perpetual contracts for traditional commodities like oil, gold, and natural gas, bringing physical commodities to the blockchain. Ddot Ddot is building a commodity exchange based on HIP-3, focusing on physical commodities and tradable real-world asset markets. Compared to Hyperbolic's financial derivatives, Ddot focuses more on the trading and circulation of commodities themselves. Infrastructure Global Compute Index A real-time cloud GPU computing pricing dashboard and market index aggregates spot and on-demand prices for major GPUs (H100, H200, A100, etc.), providing daily and 30-day averages. We are also building the world's first HIP-3-based perpetual futures computing platform, acting as an oracle provider to feed aggregated price data into the permissionless perpetual market. The core product is operational, displaying real-time spot prices. On-chain extensions are under development, including integration with Seda's oracle. Sekai Sekai is a Liquidity Staking Token (LST) protocol that allows anyone to easily create CoreWriter-based LST assets on the HyperEVM. Designed for HIP-3 "unicorns" (high potential deployers), it addresses the high barrier to entry of 500,000 HYPE. Companies, projects, communities, and institutions can launch their own liquidity staking tokens through Sekai, with plans to provide LST support for every HIP-3 DEX. Flow DEX Flow DEX is a globally compliant liquidity provider and OTC/market-making infrastructure company. It helps Hyperliquid scale, increase on-chain depth, attract institutional capital, and support token issuance across exchanges and protocols. As the ecosystem's liquidity backstop, Flow DEX plays a critical role behind the scenes. other Hyperbet Hyperbet is building a decentralized casino and gambling platform on the HyperEVM, offering on-chain gambling games and a socialized gambling experience. While this field is fraught with controversy, it is indeed a promising direction for blockchain applications. OnlyVibes OnlyVibes is a trading community and signal-sharing group on Hyperliquid. It offers trading ideas, real-time market analysis, and trading tips to help members identify trends and manage risk. It seems more like a community of traders than a technical product.
Stella
ALPHA$0.010448-9.89%
Farcana
FAR$0.000587-0.17%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2313-4.14%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 15:00
Share
MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

In a year crowded with new blockchain projects and speculative meme tokens, MAGACOIN FINANCE has set itself apart. Not through […] The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts appeared first on Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009408-5.40%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.275-7.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001747-4.43%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/16 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

Australia moves to target crypto ATMs under new AML powers

Peter Thiel’s Erebor Bank Gets Green Light to Serve Crypto and Tech Companies