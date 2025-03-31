Robots on the blockchain? RobotFi’s implementation mechanism and feasibility considerations

By: PANews
2025/03/31 18:16
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01266-5.16%

Author: Fishmarketacad , APAC BD of Monad

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

I’ve been watching videos of robots walking, and was thinking on my walk this morning: what if robots ran on a blockchain?

The core of DeFi is to automate financial processes through code, while robots are dedicated to automating physical tasks. The combination of the two is a natural extension of the development of automation. If we believe in the power of programmable money, smart contracts and artificial intelligence, then extending this programmability to robots, that is, physical programmable AI agents, is the next logical evolution.

One of the strongest leaders in the field of robotics today is Yushu Technology.

Although it will take many years for robots like Yushu Technology to truly enter mainstream applications, and putting robot data on the chain sounds more like an unattainable fantasy, it does not prevent us from daydreaming.

How does RobotFi achieve this today?

Today’s robots don’t interface directly with blockchains at a hardware level. They don’t have built-in blockchain nodes or cryptographic processors (an interesting idea that will be explored later).

Therefore, to bring existing robots onto the chain, we need a bridge layer or middle layer (usually an off-chain service or server) to connect the robot and the blockchain. Each robot also needs to be assigned a dedicated wallet address.

Yushu Robot uses its existing communication capabilities (such as Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and possibly supported cellular networks) to connect to off-chain services through standard network protocols (such as HTTP, WebSocket, etc.). Subsequently, the off-chain service will use standard blockchain libraries and APIs (such as Web3.js, Ethers.js) to interact with the blockchain.

Smart contracts on the blockchain can trigger the Yushu robot to perform actions through off-chain services. For example, when the off-chain service detects that a payment has been made to the address associated with the robot, it will send instructions to the robot to perform a specific task.

I also envision a future where robots can be programmed like smart contracts, able to execute various "action scripts or robot strategies." These strategies can be created by independent developers, allowing robots to be considered physical smart contracts or AI agents.

Initially the scripts created will probably be in a "wild west" state where you can program the bot to do anything except certain prohibited actions, and there will be an independent security or management system monitoring and preventing the bot from doing anything dangerous. Again, we are still dreaming.

This will allow robotics companies to focus on robotics technology itself, rather than robotics services. Robot services will be "outsourced" to developers to implement. The on-chain robotics service running through the off-chain service is called RobotFi.

In other words, RobotFi will be a vertical track where participants can earn on-chain income by funding or developing robot-related activities.

What are the application scenarios of RobotFi?

Over-mortgage housekeeping rental service

Robots on the blockchain? RobotFi’s implementation mechanism and feasibility considerations

One of the most popular applications of humanoid robots is domestic service.

Running a bot service for the first time can carry a lot of risks.

Robots may malfunction, make mistakes, be damaged or fail to achieve the expected results. The traditional rental and service model relies on trust in the platform or service provider.

This is where RobotFi gets interesting.

Developers no longer need to rely on centralized insurance companies or corporate guarantees, but can develop off-chain services to bring robots onto the chain, and further develop supporting services for robots (such as housekeeping services). In order to ensure the safety and reliability of the service, developers can attract LPs on the chain to inject collateral, which will serve as insurance and economic security. In return, LPs will receive actual income generated by the service.

Mechanism analysis:

  • Robot strategy insurance pool: LP deposits collateral assets into the pool to provide risk protection for the robot strategy in exchange for the income generated by the strategy.
  • Robot strategy insurer: Strategy creators can purchase risk protection for their robot strategies from the insurance pool. The specific premium depends on factors such as the robot type and asset size, the risk factor of the task performed, and the selected coverage amount.
  • Smart contract controlled compensation mechanism: The insurance is managed by smart contracts. These smart contracts define the specific conditions that trigger the compensation. Possible triggering events include the failure of the robot strategy, which will trigger the LP's compensation (similar to the slashing penalty mechanism) to compensate users who purchased the robot strategy service. If the task is successfully completed without any abnormalities, the robot diagnosis system will report the task completion status to the off-chain service and issue the payment to the LP.

In the above examples, I described the robot and robot policy separately, but the same mechanism would work if the robot and robot policy were combined into a single rental program. In this case, the security can be extended to the robot itself. For example, if the robot itself is damaged during the rental period, the relevant compensation will be paid to the robot owner.

The tenant may also need to pass certain KYC verification (to prevent him from running away with the robot), and the tenant's credit qualifications are likely to affect the developer's insurance premium costs. For example, if the tenant has a good on-chain reputation and/or has a high income (zero-knowledge proof verification), then the developer needs to pay a lower premium, and vice versa.

To summarize by analogy with blockchain:

  • Robot (Infrastructure/Chain): Provides the core infrastructure, i.e. an easy-to-program and physically high-performance robot.
  • Robotic Services (On-chain Applications): Specific tasks programmed by experts, like applications built on top of the robotics infrastructure.
  • Robot Insurance (collateral provided by LPs): LP collateral acts as a safety and economic guarantee for robot services. They provide trust, security, and operational mechanisms for risk and failure handling in the RobotFi ecosystem, just as collateral in the Automated Verification System (AVS) is used to provide security for on-chain transactions and network operations.

Strictly speaking, you don’t have to buy insurance. Although there are certain advantages to obtaining robot services through on-chain payments, these advantages are not significant. Since robots are in the real physical world, buying insurance can effectively improve consumers’ trust and acceptance. In contrast, it is difficult to obtain the same degree of user recognition without insurance services.

Economic alignment and incentivizing good robot behavior

This insurance/collateral system creates strong economic incentives for good bot behavior and responsible strategies, benefiting all participants:

LP incentives:

  • Premium income: LPs earn income from the premiums paid by robot owners. The income must be attractive enough to incentivize them to lock their funds in the insurance pool.
  • Risk-adjusted returns: Differentiated insurance pools can be set up for different risk levels (robot types/task categories). High-risk pools compensate for claims risks through higher returns, allowing LPs to independently choose their risk-return preferences.

Incentives for robot owners/strategists:

  • Reduce financial risks: The insurance mechanism helps avoid major losses caused by robot failure, damage or liability accidents, reduces operational risks, and increases the willingness to own robots.
  • Build competitive advantage: Robot owners who provide insurance services can create market segmentation and obtain higher rental premiums by building user trust.

Incentives for Robot Manufacturers/Developers:

  • Reliability demand drives manufacturers to improve product reliability. The insurance system indirectly drives manufacturers to improve product reliability. Robots with low failure rates and good safety records will enjoy lower insurance premiums, thus enhancing their market competitiveness.
  • Data-driven iteration: Insurance claims data (failure type/cause of damage) provides manufacturers with insights to improve product design and drive technology optimization.

Incentives for users/tenants:

  • Trust building and risk mitigation: The insurance mechanism enhances users’ confidence in RobotFi’s services, and they can obtain financial protection against economic losses caused by failures when renting robots.
  • Access to high-end equipment: Insurance mechanisms reduce the economic risks of leasing high-value robots, prompting more advanced equipment to enter the leasing market.
  • Reasonable compensation mechanism: When a robot malfunctions or fails to perform a task, users can obtain compensation through insurance claims to optimize the service experience.

Challenges facing RobotFi

Although the concept of RobotFi is interesting, there are many challenges and we are far from ready. The main challenges are concentrated in the two core aspects of centralization/data verifiability mechanism in the field of robotics and the quantitative evaluation system of insurance claims.

  • Off-chain service dependency: As we discussed earlier, off-chain services are almost inevitable under current technical conditions. Such services become the centralized control node of the system and a potential failure point. Whoever controls the service will have a significant impact on the RobotFi system.
  • Reliability and verifiable data for insurance claims: Insurance claims rely on verifiable evidence of robot failure, damage, or mission failure. How to reliably and trustlessly transmit this data from the physical world to the on-chain system is an extremely complex challenge.
  • Fair claim assessment: In the decentralized RobotFi scenario, how do you determine whether a claim is valid and whether the amount of compensation is reasonable? Traditional centralized insurance companies rely on claims adjusters, but how can a decentralized system be implemented?

Final Thoughts

This is not a serious article about RobotFi, just a potential vision. While the concept of RobotFi is interesting, its feasibility depends on overcoming many significant technical, economic, and centralization challenges.

It’s not clear yet whether the RobotFi concept offers enough advantages over centralizing the entire robotics ecosystem in the hands of a few key companies that pre-design their own robots with fixed functions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

XRP trades near $2.5 after a sharp weekly decline as traders await exchange-traded fund decisions and Ripple’s inks a new partnership with Absa Bank. XRP was trading at $2.42 at press time, down 3.6% over the last day and 15%…
XRP
XRP$2.3975-4.85%
BULLS
BULLS$741.01-0.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13898+6.94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 15:06
Share
Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

Author: Rhythm Worker Hyperliquid's performance this year has been impressive enough. But Hyperliquid's true ambition goes far beyond this. The recently launched HIP-3 upgrade has transformed Hyperliquid from a Perp dex into another new type of composable financial Lego. The HIP-3 ecosystem currently encompasses over 20 projects, covering multiple verticals, including trading front-ends, liquidity staking, DeFi protocols, AI infrastructure, and prediction markets. This ecosystem has a distinct characteristic: most projects are still in the testnet phase, team members often use pseudonyms, and funding is primarily self-raised, seemingly perfectly aligned with Hyperliquid's core values of rejecting venture capital. What's most interesting about this ecosystem is that they're all trying to apply perpetual swaps to new scenarios—whether it's pre-IPO company equity, traditional stocks, commodities, computing power resources, or even yield itself. The permissionless framework provided by HIP-3 is unleashing unexpected innovation. Although still in its early stages, several high-TVL projects, such as Kinetiq ($1.9 billion TVL), Unit ($800 million TVL), and Felix ($300 million TVL), have already demonstrated significant influence. BlackBeats has selected 16 HIP-3 ecosystem projects for introduction: Trading front end Based Based is a trading superapp built on Hyperliquid and backed by Ethena Labs. It offers spot and perpetual futures trading (with 40x leverage), a Based Visa card, portfolio management, and an affiliate program. It also has a cool feature called Based Streams—a DEX-powered livestreaming service where creators can broadcast their trading sessions, receive token tips, and reward viewers with HyperCore. Based launched Based Streams on October 10th, becoming the first front-end to support the HIP-3 market. It also deployed the first XYZ100-USD index market, which saw $35 million in 24-hour trading volume. iOS and Android apps are expected to be released in mid-2025. Liquid Liquid is a mobile-first trading app built specifically for Hyperliquid. It offers non-custodial perpetual futures trading (up to 100x leverage), yield strategies, and curated financial news. To lower the barrier to entry, Liquid integrates email registration, simplifies wallet complexity, and makes it easy for average users to get started. The team has professional backgrounds in AI and cryptocurrency, and extensive experience in DeFi and mobile development. The app, which launched on the App Store on August 8th, integrates Privy for instant registration and revenue generation, and is currently in public beta. Aura Aura is a mobile social crypto app integrated with Hyperliquid. Its core concept is to turn trading into a social activity. Users can trade with friends in real time, track each other's assets, and explore new tokens together, turning the traditional trading experience into a warm and engaging social experience. Liquidity staking and lending Kinetiq Exchange Kinetiq is a liquidity staking protocol on Hyperliquid and boasts the highest TVL in the ecosystem, reaching $1.9 billion. Users who stake HYPE receive kHYPE tokens as liquidity certificates, which can be delegated to top validators via StakeHub. kHYPE can also be used as collateral for HIP-3 perpetual contracts, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for deployment. Even more impressive is Kinetiq's Launch platform, built on HIP-3. This platform allows teams to deploy their own perpetual contract exchange without requiring significant upfront capital, simply by crowdfunding the kHYPE staking pool. Currently, Kinetiq has approximately 36 million HYPE staked, representing approximately 10% of the circulating supply. Felix Felix is a HyperEVM-based DeFi lending and CDP platform forked from Liquity V2. Users can borrow using assets like HYPE or uBTC as collateral, conduct peer-to-peer lending through the Vanilla market, and mint the feUSD stablecoin. Felix utilizes a variable interest rate model, providing users with flexible lending options. Its current TVL stands at $300 million. Innovative trading products Unit Unit focuses on tokenizing spot assets rather than perpetual contracts, complementing the ecosystem by providing native spot liquidity for HIP-3 perpetual contracts. It is the largest deployer of spot assets on Hyperliquid and the first HIP-3 project to launch on mainnet, holding a variety of assets including BTC, ETH, and SOL. Unit is also exploring the launch of perpetual contract markets for major US stocks like Tesla and Google through HIP-3, bringing traditional financial assets onto the blockchain. The team, comprised of members from top institutions such as HRT, Jump, and Fortress, currently boasts a TVL of $831 million. Ventuals Ventuals is a decentralized derivatives platform focused on perpetual futures trading for private, pre-IPO companies. Want to trade SpaceX or OpenAI equity? You can on Ventuals, supporting up to 10x leverage. The platform uses optimistic oracles and the vHYPE liquidity staking mechanism. Instead of raising venture capital, it was self-funded through the community-minted "Sekai Kappas" NFT in September 2025. Ventuals will launch its testnet in early 2025 and will open vHYPE staking deposits on October 16th to test perpetual contracts for over ten private companies. This is the flagship project of HIP-3, extending perpetual contracts to off-chain assets for the first time and demonstrating the potential for real-world application of HIP-3. Volmex Volmex is bringing volatility-based products to HIP-3. It has released the BVIV/EVIV index for BTC and ETH, serving as a fear index for the crypto market (similar to the VIX index in traditional finance). Volmex plans to launch volatility perpetual contracts within Hyperliquid's Builder Markets framework, allowing traders to directly trade market volatility. Nunchi Nunchi is building a yield-targeted perpetual swap exchange, transforming yields and interest rate spreads into tradable perpetual derivatives. The platform offers two product categories: yield perpetuals (based on APY/interest rate) and basis perpetuals (based on price ratios). On HIP-3, Nunchi launched FR-Perpetuals, a meta-market for funding rates for other perpetual contracts, focused on complementing HIP-3's staking and fee income. Hyperbolic Hyperbolic has launched commodity perpetual futures on Hyperliquid, using the HIP-3 standard and equipped with institutional-grade infrastructure. This allows users to trade perpetual contracts for traditional commodities like oil, gold, and natural gas, bringing physical commodities to the blockchain. Ddot Ddot is building a commodity exchange based on HIP-3, focusing on physical commodities and tradable real-world asset markets. Compared to Hyperbolic's financial derivatives, Ddot focuses more on the trading and circulation of commodities themselves. Infrastructure Global Compute Index A real-time cloud GPU computing pricing dashboard and market index aggregates spot and on-demand prices for major GPUs (H100, H200, A100, etc.), providing daily and 30-day averages. We are also building the world's first HIP-3-based perpetual futures computing platform, acting as an oracle provider to feed aggregated price data into the permissionless perpetual market. The core product is operational, displaying real-time spot prices. On-chain extensions are under development, including integration with Seda's oracle. Sekai Sekai is a Liquidity Staking Token (LST) protocol that allows anyone to easily create CoreWriter-based LST assets on the HyperEVM. Designed for HIP-3 "unicorns" (high potential deployers), it addresses the high barrier to entry of 500,000 HYPE. Companies, projects, communities, and institutions can launch their own liquidity staking tokens through Sekai, with plans to provide LST support for every HIP-3 DEX. Flow DEX Flow DEX is a globally compliant liquidity provider and OTC/market-making infrastructure company. It helps Hyperliquid scale, increase on-chain depth, attract institutional capital, and support token issuance across exchanges and protocols. As the ecosystem's liquidity backstop, Flow DEX plays a critical role behind the scenes. other Hyperbet Hyperbet is building a decentralized casino and gambling platform on the HyperEVM, offering on-chain gambling games and a socialized gambling experience. While this field is fraught with controversy, it is indeed a promising direction for blockchain applications. OnlyVibes OnlyVibes is a trading community and signal-sharing group on Hyperliquid. It offers trading ideas, real-time market analysis, and trading tips to help members identify trends and manage risk. It seems more like a community of traders than a technical product.
Stella
ALPHA$0.010448-9.89%
Farcana
FAR$0.000587-0.17%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2313-4.14%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 15:00
Share
MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

In a year crowded with new blockchain projects and speculative meme tokens, MAGACOIN FINANCE has set itself apart. Not through […] The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts appeared first on Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009408-5.40%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.275-7.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001747-4.43%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/16 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

Australia moves to target crypto ATMs under new AML powers

Peter Thiel’s Erebor Bank Gets Green Light to Serve Crypto and Tech Companies