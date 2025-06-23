Crypto markets crash after US bombs Iran, Texas to add Bitcoin to official reserves | Weekly Recap

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 00:00
Union
U$0.000417-3.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.039-4.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.10152-9.29%

A turbulent week in crypto ended with a sharp market downturn, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins plunged following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites ordered by President Donald Trump.

While geopolitical shockwaves rattled prices and NFTs posted a double-digit drop, crypto venture funding remained surprisingly resilient, and Reddit made headlines for exploring iris-scanning technology to tackle identity challenges in the age of AI.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens plummet

  • The crypto market slumped over the weekend as geopolitical tensions escalated following President Trump’s order for U.S. forces to join Israel in bombing Iran’s nuclear sites.
  • Trump claimed the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” the facilities, prompting Iran to vow retaliation.
  • Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell by over 2.8% and 9%, respectively. Major altcoins like Virtuals Protocol, Celestia, AB, and Aptos dropped more than 9% in 24 hours.

Iran imposes curfew on domestic crypto exchanges

  • Earlier in the week, the Central Bank of Iran restricted exchange operating hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The decision follows a politically motivated hack on Nobitex, the country’s largest trading platform, that led to losses exceeding $90 million.
  • The June 18 attack drained and burned assets, rendering them unrecoverable.

Reddit considers iris scans

  • Reddit is in talks to integrate Sam Altman’s World ID, a biometric verification system that scans irises without storing personal data, to address growing pressure from AI threats, age verification laws, and bot abuse.
  • The partnership would help Reddit verify user identity and age while preserving anonymity—an increasingly critical balance as regulators and researchers ramp up scrutiny of online platforms.

Coinbase unveils end-to-end stablecoin payments infrastructure

  • The solution, powered by Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base, allows merchants to accept Circle’s stablecoin USDC without dealing with blockchain complexity.
  • Shopify, the first major partner, has already integrated the system, enabling its vast merchant base to receive near-instant, low-cost USDC payments from customers worldwide.

Crypto VC funding remains resilient

  • Last week, 18 crypto projects or startups secured a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.
  • The week was dominated by infrastructure and AI-focused ventures, with EigenLayer leading the pack through a $70 million round backed by a16z crypto—bringing its total funding to $234.5 million. Other notable raises included PrismaX, Sparkchain AI, Gradient Network, Ubyx, and Units Network, each attracting $10 million or more from prominent investors like Pantera, Lightspeed, Galaxy Digital, and Coinbase Ventures.
  • The activity signals continued confidence in foundational crypto technologies and AI convergence, even as deal sizes concentrate around fewer, well-backed projects.

NFTs experience sharp drop

  • NFT sales fell by 18.43% to $116.9 million, according to data from CryptoSlam.
  • Despite the sales decline, market participation metrics show mixed results. NFT buyers remain flat at 1,061,348 (50.56% growth maintained).
  • NFT sellers rise by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have decreased slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

KindlyMD, Nakamoto merger update

  • Utah-based telehealth provider KindlyMD is now channeling millions into Bitcoin via its expected merger with Nakamoto Holdings, the Bitcoin-focused investment firm founded by David Bailey.
  • They have secured an additional $51.5 million in PIPE financing, bringing their total committed capital for Bitcoin treasury accumulation to $763 million.
  • The latest round, priced at $5 per share in KindlyMD stock, was fully subscribed in under 72 hours, signaling strong institutional interest despite broader market uncertainty.

Texas Governor signs Bitcoin reserve bill

  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed Senate Bill 21, creating the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve—a state-managed fund that will hold Bitcoin as a long-term financial asset.
  • Operated independently from the general treasury, the reserve is designed to bolster financial resilience and hedge against inflation.
  • Only assets with a market cap over $500 billion—currently just Bitcoin—qualify. The fund will be overseen by the Texas Comptroller and advised by a three-member crypto investment committee.

X makes good on ‘super app’ idea

  • X, formerly Twitter, is expanding its push to become a “super app” by developing in-app investment and trading features, according to the Financial Times.
  • Under Elon Musk’s ownership, the platform is evolving into an all-in-one financial hub, with CEO Linda Yaccarino confirming plans to integrate a wide range of financial services.
  • The move builds on Musk’s crypto-friendly reputation and aims to position X as a central platform for both social and financial activity.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

XRP trades near $2.5 after a sharp weekly decline as traders await exchange-traded fund decisions and Ripple’s inks a new partnership with Absa Bank. XRP was trading at $2.42 at press time, down 3.6% over the last day and 15%…
XRP
XRP$2.3931-4.93%
BULLS
BULLS$741.32-0.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13817+5.93%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 15:06
Share
Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

Author: Rhythm Worker Hyperliquid's performance this year has been impressive enough. But Hyperliquid's true ambition goes far beyond this. The recently launched HIP-3 upgrade has transformed Hyperliquid from a Perp dex into another new type of composable financial Lego. The HIP-3 ecosystem currently encompasses over 20 projects, covering multiple verticals, including trading front-ends, liquidity staking, DeFi protocols, AI infrastructure, and prediction markets. This ecosystem has a distinct characteristic: most projects are still in the testnet phase, team members often use pseudonyms, and funding is primarily self-raised, seemingly perfectly aligned with Hyperliquid's core values of rejecting venture capital. What's most interesting about this ecosystem is that they're all trying to apply perpetual swaps to new scenarios—whether it's pre-IPO company equity, traditional stocks, commodities, computing power resources, or even yield itself. The permissionless framework provided by HIP-3 is unleashing unexpected innovation. Although still in its early stages, several high-TVL projects, such as Kinetiq ($1.9 billion TVL), Unit ($800 million TVL), and Felix ($300 million TVL), have already demonstrated significant influence. BlackBeats has selected 16 HIP-3 ecosystem projects for introduction: Trading front end Based Based is a trading superapp built on Hyperliquid and backed by Ethena Labs. It offers spot and perpetual futures trading (with 40x leverage), a Based Visa card, portfolio management, and an affiliate program. It also has a cool feature called Based Streams—a DEX-powered livestreaming service where creators can broadcast their trading sessions, receive token tips, and reward viewers with HyperCore. Based launched Based Streams on October 10th, becoming the first front-end to support the HIP-3 market. It also deployed the first XYZ100-USD index market, which saw $35 million in 24-hour trading volume. iOS and Android apps are expected to be released in mid-2025. Liquid Liquid is a mobile-first trading app built specifically for Hyperliquid. It offers non-custodial perpetual futures trading (up to 100x leverage), yield strategies, and curated financial news. To lower the barrier to entry, Liquid integrates email registration, simplifies wallet complexity, and makes it easy for average users to get started. The team has professional backgrounds in AI and cryptocurrency, and extensive experience in DeFi and mobile development. The app, which launched on the App Store on August 8th, integrates Privy for instant registration and revenue generation, and is currently in public beta. Aura Aura is a mobile social crypto app integrated with Hyperliquid. Its core concept is to turn trading into a social activity. Users can trade with friends in real time, track each other's assets, and explore new tokens together, turning the traditional trading experience into a warm and engaging social experience. Liquidity staking and lending Kinetiq Exchange Kinetiq is a liquidity staking protocol on Hyperliquid and boasts the highest TVL in the ecosystem, reaching $1.9 billion. Users who stake HYPE receive kHYPE tokens as liquidity certificates, which can be delegated to top validators via StakeHub. kHYPE can also be used as collateral for HIP-3 perpetual contracts, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for deployment. Even more impressive is Kinetiq's Launch platform, built on HIP-3. This platform allows teams to deploy their own perpetual contract exchange without requiring significant upfront capital, simply by crowdfunding the kHYPE staking pool. Currently, Kinetiq has approximately 36 million HYPE staked, representing approximately 10% of the circulating supply. Felix Felix is a HyperEVM-based DeFi lending and CDP platform forked from Liquity V2. Users can borrow using assets like HYPE or uBTC as collateral, conduct peer-to-peer lending through the Vanilla market, and mint the feUSD stablecoin. Felix utilizes a variable interest rate model, providing users with flexible lending options. Its current TVL stands at $300 million. Innovative trading products Unit Unit focuses on tokenizing spot assets rather than perpetual contracts, complementing the ecosystem by providing native spot liquidity for HIP-3 perpetual contracts. It is the largest deployer of spot assets on Hyperliquid and the first HIP-3 project to launch on mainnet, holding a variety of assets including BTC, ETH, and SOL. Unit is also exploring the launch of perpetual contract markets for major US stocks like Tesla and Google through HIP-3, bringing traditional financial assets onto the blockchain. The team, comprised of members from top institutions such as HRT, Jump, and Fortress, currently boasts a TVL of $831 million. Ventuals Ventuals is a decentralized derivatives platform focused on perpetual futures trading for private, pre-IPO companies. Want to trade SpaceX or OpenAI equity? You can on Ventuals, supporting up to 10x leverage. The platform uses optimistic oracles and the vHYPE liquidity staking mechanism. Instead of raising venture capital, it was self-funded through the community-minted "Sekai Kappas" NFT in September 2025. Ventuals will launch its testnet in early 2025 and will open vHYPE staking deposits on October 16th to test perpetual contracts for over ten private companies. This is the flagship project of HIP-3, extending perpetual contracts to off-chain assets for the first time and demonstrating the potential for real-world application of HIP-3. Volmex Volmex is bringing volatility-based products to HIP-3. It has released the BVIV/EVIV index for BTC and ETH, serving as a fear index for the crypto market (similar to the VIX index in traditional finance). Volmex plans to launch volatility perpetual contracts within Hyperliquid's Builder Markets framework, allowing traders to directly trade market volatility. Nunchi Nunchi is building a yield-targeted perpetual swap exchange, transforming yields and interest rate spreads into tradable perpetual derivatives. The platform offers two product categories: yield perpetuals (based on APY/interest rate) and basis perpetuals (based on price ratios). On HIP-3, Nunchi launched FR-Perpetuals, a meta-market for funding rates for other perpetual contracts, focused on complementing HIP-3's staking and fee income. Hyperbolic Hyperbolic has launched commodity perpetual futures on Hyperliquid, using the HIP-3 standard and equipped with institutional-grade infrastructure. This allows users to trade perpetual contracts for traditional commodities like oil, gold, and natural gas, bringing physical commodities to the blockchain. Ddot Ddot is building a commodity exchange based on HIP-3, focusing on physical commodities and tradable real-world asset markets. Compared to Hyperbolic's financial derivatives, Ddot focuses more on the trading and circulation of commodities themselves. Infrastructure Global Compute Index A real-time cloud GPU computing pricing dashboard and market index aggregates spot and on-demand prices for major GPUs (H100, H200, A100, etc.), providing daily and 30-day averages. We are also building the world's first HIP-3-based perpetual futures computing platform, acting as an oracle provider to feed aggregated price data into the permissionless perpetual market. The core product is operational, displaying real-time spot prices. On-chain extensions are under development, including integration with Seda's oracle. Sekai Sekai is a Liquidity Staking Token (LST) protocol that allows anyone to easily create CoreWriter-based LST assets on the HyperEVM. Designed for HIP-3 "unicorns" (high potential deployers), it addresses the high barrier to entry of 500,000 HYPE. Companies, projects, communities, and institutions can launch their own liquidity staking tokens through Sekai, with plans to provide LST support for every HIP-3 DEX. Flow DEX Flow DEX is a globally compliant liquidity provider and OTC/market-making infrastructure company. It helps Hyperliquid scale, increase on-chain depth, attract institutional capital, and support token issuance across exchanges and protocols. As the ecosystem's liquidity backstop, Flow DEX plays a critical role behind the scenes. other Hyperbet Hyperbet is building a decentralized casino and gambling platform on the HyperEVM, offering on-chain gambling games and a socialized gambling experience. While this field is fraught with controversy, it is indeed a promising direction for blockchain applications. OnlyVibes OnlyVibes is a trading community and signal-sharing group on Hyperliquid. It offers trading ideas, real-time market analysis, and trading tips to help members identify trends and manage risk. It seems more like a community of traders than a technical product.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01039-10.33%
Farcana
FAR$0.000587-0.17%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2308-3.75%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 15:00
Share
MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

In a year crowded with new blockchain projects and speculative meme tokens, MAGACOIN FINANCE has set itself apart. Not through […] The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts appeared first on Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00094-5.59%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.2743-7.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001739-4.18%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/16 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP price analysis: Bulls eye $3 recovery as SEC ETF ruling nears, Ripple inks Absa bank deal

Hyperliquid HIP3 Ecosystem Gold Rush: What are some potential Alpha projects?

MAGACOIN FINANCE Review: Safe, Audited, and Backed by Leading Crypto Analysts

Australia moves to target crypto ATMs under new AML powers

Peter Thiel’s Erebor Bank Gets Green Light to Serve Crypto and Tech Companies