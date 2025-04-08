Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

By: PANews
2025/04/08 17:36
GET
GET$0.002701--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2945-6.24%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$16.23-5.03%
AVAIL
AVAIL$0.009502-2.79%

By Stacy Muur

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

When social applications on general blockchains reach a development bottleneck, it will build its own exclusive chain and migrate 125GB of social historical data.

This is exactly what Lens Chain is doing by launching a SocialFi L2.

This L2 is powered by Avail's DA (data availability) technology, which can be expanded to support billions of users at a low cost.

Social media is the most widely used consumer product on the Internet.

5.4 billion users use it for an average of 2.5 hours a day, but it is based on a closed and broken foundation: difficult-to-circumvent censorship mechanisms, personal data is restricted by the platform, accounts may be cancelled at any time, and so on.

Lens is a social protocol based on Avail with user ownership at its core.

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

What is Lens Chain?

Lens is laying the foundation for a decentralized, user-owned social network that is fully portable.

Open garden, free platform.

You completely own your social graph.

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Core technology stack:

  • High-speed transaction execution using ZKSync elastic chain
  • Avail acts as a DA layer to ensure censorship-resistant data availability
  • GHO as the native gas token
  • Login without wallet through Family

This is a customized technology stack, and Avail is the core extension component.

Choosing Avail proved to be a wise decision, as the SocialFi application required a cost-effective large-scale data availability solution to reduce costs. The Ethereum blobspace solution cost 10 times more.

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Why does SocialFi have such strict infrastructure requirements?

First, social networks generate massive amounts of data:

Profiles, Posts, Interactions, Following and Media.

Therefore, Lens requires a horizontally scalable data availability layer that can accommodate the increase in block space corresponding to the explosive growth in demand without sacrificing security or decentralization.

The only eligible one is: Avail DA tier.

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

In order to launch Lens Chain V3, the team migrated 125GB of historical data (from Lens V2 on the Polygon chain), including: more than 660,000 user profiles, 28 million follow-up relationships, 16 million pieces of content (posts, comments, quotes), and 50 million interactions.

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Lens V3: The evolution of SocialFi

  • Programmable Smart Accounts (no longer supporting static NFTs)
  • Global social graph: supports advanced attention functions and social relationship queries
  • On-chain native features: token-gated content, paywalls, micropayments
  • Seamless developer experience: Build social features faster than ever before

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Lens chooses Avail over other options:

  • Horizontal scalability: Block size from 4MB to 128MB → recently announced to achieve a leap from 1GB to 10GB
  • Fast finality: Currently about 40 seconds, target is to reduce to about 250 milliseconds
  • Peer-to-peer DAS technology: providing support for trustless light clients
  • Cost advantage: Data availability cost is more than 90% lower than Ethereum
  • Modular design: compatible with various expansion solutions such as ZKsync, Validiums, and Optimistic rollups

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Avail's huge revenue opportunity

As Lens grows, every post, like, follow, and share will touch the Avail DA layer.

Other L2, Rollup expansion solutions and application chains are being followed up.

More incoming links → more data generated → more charges for Avail to capture.

Avail’s processing cost is only one-tenth of Ethereum Blobspace.

In order to scale like traditional social platforms, SocialFi needs a low-cost data availability layer.

In March 2024, Arbitrum paid $7.82 million for Ethereum Blobspace.

If Avail's DA layer is used, this cost can be reduced by 90%.

This is exactly the marginal benefit that Avail achieves through scale.

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Lens has raised over $46 million in funding and the project was created by Aave founder Stani.

No tokens have been issued yet, but it now has its own chain.

If you have used Lens ecosystem applications such as Orb, Tape, Hey, Soclly, etc. in the early stage, you are likely to get the opportunity to get the annual SocialFi airdrop.

Given the strategic partnership between Avail and Lens, you can consider staking $AVAIL tokens to increase the weight of your airdrop qualification.

Introduction to Lens Ecosystem Applications:

  • Orb.club: Web3 social interaction platform
  • Hey.xyz: Identity and social networking on the blockchain
  • Tape.xyz: Innovative content creation and monetization methods
  • Soclly: Web3 version of professional social platform

All are built on Avail's DA technology.

With the official launch of Lens Chain:

  • Developers can get modular components to build social applications
  • Users enjoy true content ownership + smart wallet
  • Creators gain direct monetization channels (NFTs, tokens, subscriptions)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

The post Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On October 15, both US spot ETFs, Bitcoin and Ethereum, experienced a significant decline. Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net outflow of $94.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw gains of $5.32 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs saw an outflow of $94.00 million, marking a notable drop. Only two of its …
LayerNet
NET$0.00003305-42.93%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02106-4.01%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/16 14:43
Share
BlackRock Increases U.S. Stock Exposure Amid AI Surge

BlackRock Increases U.S. Stock Exposure Amid AI Surge

The post BlackRock Increases U.S. Stock Exposure Amid AI Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BlackRock significantly increased U.S. stock exposure. AI sector driven gains boost S&P 500 to historic highs. Shift may set a precedent for other major asset managers. BlackRock, the largest asset manager, significantly increased U.S. stock and AI sector exposure, adjusting its $185 billion investment portfolios, according to a recent investment outlook report.. This strategic shift signals strong confidence in U.S. market growth, driven by AI and anticipated Federal Reserve moves, influencing significant fund flows into BlackRock’s ETFs. The reallocation increases U.S. stocks by 2% while reducing holdings in international developed markets. BlackRock’s move reflects confidence in the U.S. stock market’s trajectory, driven by robust earnings and the anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts. As a result, billions of dollars have flowed into BlackRock’s ETFs following the portfolio adjustment. “Our increased allocation to U.S. stocks, particularly in the AI sector, is a testament to our confidence in the growth potential of these technologies.” — Larry Fink, CEO, BlackRock The financial markets have responded favorably to this adjustment. The S&P 500 Index recently reached a historic high this year, supported by AI-driven investment enthusiasm. BlackRock’s decision aligns with widespread market speculation on the Federal Reserve’s next moves, further amplifying investor interest and confidence. AI Surge Propels S&P 500 to Historic Highs At no other time in history has the S&P 500 seen such dramatic gains driven by a single sector as the recent surge spurred by AI investments in 2023. Experts suggest that the strategic increase in U.S. stock exposure by BlackRock may set a precedent for other major asset managers. Historically, shifts of this magnitude have influenced broader market behaviors as others follow suit. Market analysts point to the favorable economic environment and technological advancements that are propelling the AI sector’s momentum. The continued growth of AI technologies is…
Union
U$0.00696-1.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.08117-5.35%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.907+0.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:49
Share
Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

TLDR Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden confirmed that proposed stablecoin holding and transaction limits will be temporary, not permanent restrictions The limits, expected to range from $13,429 to $26,858 for individuals, aim to prevent rapid bank deposit outflows that could reduce credit availability The central bank plans to remove these caps once the [...] The post Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13759+4.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008906-7.01%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 13:52
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

BlackRock Increases U.S. Stock Exposure Amid AI Surge

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

Coinbase Rolls Out ‘The Blue Carpet’ for Easier Token Listings