Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/10 Update:

The President announced that tariffs will be suspended for 90 days, and the stock market and currency will recover together. It doesn’t matter if the orders change every day, what is good for me is the truth!

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!