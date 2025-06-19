Data: Currently, more than 100 companies hold more than 830,000 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/19 23:00

BTC $110,704.41 -2.15% MORE $0.02355 -2.32% JUNE $0.0274 -7.11%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data updated by Cointelegraph, more than 100 companies currently hold more than 830,000 BTC.