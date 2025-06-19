Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:14
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007702-7.27%
RWAX
APP$0.001319+5.26%

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk acquired it in October 2022, is eyeing the new functionality as part of a broader plan to evolve into an all-in-one financial app.

Musk’s Tesla was among the first major companies to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and his crypto-related posts have included nods to some of the market’s top memecoins.

Musk’s plans for X

X has increasingly become a top platform for social engagement and news, with Musk among its most vocal advocates. In addition to cryptocurrencies, users have called for the integration of everyday solutions and services.

X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino, who succeeded Musk as CEO in June 2023, shared fresh details about what the platform is planning.

She told the Financial Times in an interview that the goal is to bring all financial services to the public through a single app. It’s not just about the ability to, for instance, pay for pizza, she said, but also to make investments or trade assets.

Partnerships and integrations

X recently revealed its partnership with Polymarket, picking the blockchain-based platform as its official prediction market partner.

The move follows Musk’s comments on launching a peer-to-peer digital wallet service, dubbed X Money. Notably, this is expected to be a collaboration with payments giant Visa.

In her remarks, Yaccarino confirmed that the upcoming trading and investment features will initially be available to users in the United States. A broader rollout will aim to offer global users services such as merchandise purchases and tipping.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

The post Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On October 15, both US spot ETFs, Bitcoin and Ethereum, experienced a significant decline. Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net outflow of $94.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw gains of $5.32 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs saw an outflow of $94.00 million, marking a notable drop. Only two of its …
LayerNet
NET$0.00003305-36.07%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02109-3.16%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/16 14:43
Share
Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

TLDR Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden confirmed that proposed stablecoin holding and transaction limits will be temporary, not permanent restrictions The limits, expected to range from $13,429 to $26,858 for individuals, aim to prevent rapid bank deposit outflows that could reduce credit availability The central bank plans to remove these caps once the [...] The post Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1379+5.31%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008935-5.69%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 13:52
Share
Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

TLDR Paxos mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD tokens on Wednesday at 7:12 pm UTC due to an internal technical error The entire amount was burned 22 minutes later by sending it to an inaccessible wallet address The error amount was worth $300 trillion, exceeding global GDP of $117 trillion and more than twice all countries’ [...] The post Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02453-1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0235-2.08%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

The GENIUS Act Is Already Law. Banks Shouldn’t Try to Rewrite It Now

Coinbase Rolls Out ‘The Blue Carpet’ for Easier Token Listings