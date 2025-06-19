DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain By: PANews 2025/06/19 22:03

PANews reported on June 19 that according to an announcement by Sonic Labs, DeFi aggregator 1inch has officially integrated the Sonic chain. Users can now directly access the Sonic network through the 1inch wallet, using its Pathfinder intelligent routing algorithm to obtain the best transaction rates while enjoying the built-in MEV protection mechanism. The integration supports bridgeless cross-chain transactions between Sonic and other EVM chains.