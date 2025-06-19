Khamenei's latest statement: The United States has intervened in the affairs of the Middle East, exposing Israel's "weakness and incompetence" By: PANews 2025/06/19 22:16

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by Sina Finance citing British Sky News, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei posted on the social platform X on the 19th that the US intervention in Middle East affairs exposed Israel's "weakness and incompetence."