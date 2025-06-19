Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:08
Major
MAJOR$0.10243-8.69%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000286-3.37%

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow.

Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what they claim is the exchange’s full source code.

“Time’s up — full source code linked below. ASSETS LEFT IN NOBITEX ARE NOW ENTIRELY OUT IN THE OPEN,” the hackers wrote. In the following eight-part thread, the group leaked sensitive information about the exchange’s infrastructure, including server layouts, privacy tools, deployment systems, and more.

The move, which further jeopardizes what’s left of user assets, comes as the exchange continues to reel from the recent breach of its hot wallets, with total losses now reaching $100 million in assorted crypto assets.

Prior to leaking the security details, the group, also known by the pseudonym “Predatory Sparrow,” claimed it had burned up to $90 million of the stolen funds across multiple chains. According to the hackers, they used “vanity addresses” that lack recoverable private keys, rendering the assets permanently inaccessible.

Nobitex acknowledged earlier the same day that its internal investigation revealed the scope and impact of the attack to be more complex than initially estimated. The exchange also noted that its response efforts have been limited due to broader national tensions stemming from the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict.

Widely regarded as a central pillar of Iran’s crypto economy, Nobitex was explicitly targeted by the group as part of what it described as retaliation for the conflict. Gonjeshke Darande has, on several occasions, referred to the exchange as the country’s “favorite sanctions violations tool.”

In response to the crisis, Iran has imposed a curfew on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges, restricting their operating hours between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

The post Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On October 15, both US spot ETFs, Bitcoin and Ethereum, experienced a significant decline. Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net outflow of $94.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw gains of $5.32 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs saw an outflow of $94.00 million, marking a notable drop. Only two of its …
LayerNet
NET$0.00003305-36.07%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02109-3.16%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/16 14:43
Share
Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

TLDR Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden confirmed that proposed stablecoin holding and transaction limits will be temporary, not permanent restrictions The limits, expected to range from $13,429 to $26,858 for individuals, aim to prevent rapid bank deposit outflows that could reduce credit availability The central bank plans to remove these caps once the [...] The post Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1379+5.31%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008935-5.69%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 13:52
Share
Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

TLDR Paxos mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD tokens on Wednesday at 7:12 pm UTC due to an internal technical error The entire amount was burned 22 minutes later by sending it to an inaccessible wallet address The error amount was worth $300 trillion, exceeding global GDP of $117 trillion and more than twice all countries’ [...] The post Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02453-1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0235-2.08%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

The GENIUS Act Is Already Law. Banks Shouldn’t Try to Rewrite It Now

Coinbase Rolls Out ‘The Blue Carpet’ for Easier Token Listings