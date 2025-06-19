Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

By: Incrypted
2025/06/19 19:50
League of Traders
LOT$0.01678+0.72%
BounceToken
AUCTION$6.318-6.17%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01022-7.25%
Particl
PART$0.2705-2.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0274-7.11%
  • On June 14, the largest cryptocurrency conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place.
  • During the event, a charity auction was held, which raised more than $17,000.
  • The funds will be used for a pickup truck for the 157th brigade and drones for the SDF.

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers.

The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» — a traditional handmade Ukrainian motanka doll signed by all members of the team that created the legendary game Stalker. This item immediately sparked interest among the audience and was sold for $3,500.

The second lot was the «RPG-26» anti-tank weapon. The artifact was captured as a trophy in 2022 on the Kherson front. It was sold for $2,500.

Next in the auction was a «fuse from an F-16 fighter jet missile». It was removed from an active F-16 that, according to confirmed information, had destroyed enemy targets. The fuse was sold for $4,100.

The final lot was a «painting by a soldier», created with oil paints in the Kursk region before his last combat mission. On the back is the inscription: «We are not seen, but we are here». This valuable artwork was purchased for $7,000.

All participants who purchased lots at the auction received bonuses from Incrypted, namely:

  • VIP ticket to Incrypted Conference 2026;
  • three months subscription to Incrypted Plus;
  • NFT-kit from the UACatsDivision collection.

In total, the charity auction managed to raise $17,100 (about 750,000 UAH). Incrypted Conference 2025 participants donated over 36,000 UAH more to the bank.

The proceeds will be directed to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: in particular, part of it will be used to purchase a pickup truck for the 157th Brigade, which performs tasks in the Pokrovsk area, and another part will be used to purchase fiber-optic unmanned aerial systems for the 140th separate center of the Special Operations Forces. The assistance is provided with the help of the public volunteer organization Rebel Volunteers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

The post Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On October 15, both US spot ETFs, Bitcoin and Ethereum, experienced a significant decline. Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net outflow of $94.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw gains of $5.32 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs saw an outflow of $94.00 million, marking a notable drop. Only two of its …
LayerNet
NET$0.00003305-36.07%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02109-3.16%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/16 14:43
Share
Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

TLDR Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden confirmed that proposed stablecoin holding and transaction limits will be temporary, not permanent restrictions The limits, expected to range from $13,429 to $26,858 for individuals, aim to prevent rapid bank deposit outflows that could reduce credit availability The central bank plans to remove these caps once the [...] The post Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1379+5.31%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008935-5.69%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 13:52
Share
Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

TLDR Paxos mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD tokens on Wednesday at 7:12 pm UTC due to an internal technical error The entire amount was burned 22 minutes later by sending it to an inaccessible wallet address The error amount was worth $300 trillion, exceeding global GDP of $117 trillion and more than twice all countries’ [...] The post Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02453-1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0235-2.08%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

The GENIUS Act Is Already Law. Banks Shouldn’t Try to Rewrite It Now

Coinbase Rolls Out ‘The Blue Carpet’ for Easier Token Listings