Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained By: PANews 2025/06/19 18:13

DEFI $0.001148 -0.60% GAINS $0.02109 -3.12% MAJOR $0.10241 -8.66% NOW $0.00489 +15.60%

Australia now taxes crypto as property, with capital gains on swaps, DeFi and wrapped tokens, plus new ATO data sweeps targeting 1.2 million users.