Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:12
Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that brings its signature cartoonish seabird NFTs into the competitive mini-game space. In Pengu Clash, players dress up their penguin characters and face off in a variety of quick-play challenges, including curling, darts, and football.

Built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain by crypto gaming infrastructure firm Elympics, the game is designed to emphasize real gameplay rather than crypto gimmicks, in contrast to earlier Telegram-based “clicker” games that primarily aimed to farm user engagement through token incentives.

The launch follows a waitlist-only rollout, with a portion of over 1.1 million Telegram accounts gaining early access ahead of a wider public release.

Pengu Clash is part of Pudgy Penguins’ broader effort to grow its intellectual property. According to the project, the game is primarily a brand expansion vehicle rather than a direct revenue play. “Money is made, but that is a byproduct of our IP [intellectual property] reaching the masses,” Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz told Cointelegraph.

The launch of the game follows a series of broader initiatives by Pudgy Penguins aimed at expanding its brand and reaching new audiences beyond the Web3 space. Earlier this month, the company introduced Pudgy Records, a community-driven music label designed to extend its cultural presence through original music. Additionally, the company recently announced a partnership with NASCAR, revealing plans to bring its character Pengu to racing fans globally.

At the same time, Pudgy Penguins is working to expand the utility of the PENGU token, most recently through a partnership with the Lufthansa Miles & More program. The collaboration allows users to earn airline miles when shopping at Pudgy Shops using either Pengu tokens or fiat.

