A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens By: PANews 2025/06/19 11:55

HYPE $37.64 -6.32% USDC $0.9996 +0.01% JUNE $0.0274 -6.80%

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.