StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem

By: PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01429-0,69%
Startup
STARTUP$0,00248-21,19%

 

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem 
InvestHK and event partners come together for the StartmeupHK Festival 2022 preview.

The annual StartmeupHK Festival returns in a hybrid format on 5-10 September following last year’s success. Curated by Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and guided by the theme A Future Unlimited, the 2022 Festival will explore the latest topics ranging from the metaverse, NFTs, gaming, HealthTech, PropTech to sustainability and the Guangdong-Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). As the leading startup event in Asia, last year’s Festival engaged 806 speakers and attracted some 39,000 attendees from 103 countries and regions, with more than 470 successful business matchings made.

Featuring seven main events and several diverse community events, the week-long festival will comprise keynotes from global business leaders, thought-provoking panel discussions withentrepreneurs, startup pitches, investor matching, competitions, exhibitions and job fairs, giving attendees a chance to exchange ideas, make new connections and define the future of startups.

“The StartmeupHK Festival 2022 will be more exciting than ever as we deep dive into trending topics on the latest tech advancements and innovations to make doing business easier, communication faster and lives better, engaging the minds of both young and experienced leaders from around the world,” says Charles Ng, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK. “Hong Kong continues to foster a thriving startup ecosystem which has remained strong despite unprecedented times. The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic helped to fast-track the city’s development into an international centre for innovation and technology. As the pandemic changes society’s habits, digitalisation has accelerated, resulting in numerous advancements in artificial intelligence technology, robotics, and healthcare.”

He continued, “Hong Kong has proven itself as a gateway to unlock limitless potential, where the city’s entrepreneurs have continued making technological breakthroughs and discovering award winning innovations over the past two challenging years. With steadfast support from the Government, Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development will only continue to accelerate, establishing a world-class I&T powerhouse to be reckoned with. We look forward to welcoming new talent and creative minds into our resilient, ever-expanding ecosystem with the StartmeupHK Festival 2022, encouraging all attendees and stakeholders to make use of Hong Kong’s fantastic links to the GBA and beyond, whilst influencing all kinds of connections.”

Day 1 (5 Sep) – As the opening event of the Festival, the GBA Innovation Summit 2022 by TusPark will provide an invaluable glimpse at the vast potential of the GBA, e.g. the development in FinTech and green finance, its roadmap for automation and sustainability, and more. Business matching, startup pitching and virtual exhibitions will also enable innovators, governments and stakeholders to connect and share ideas. Held concurrently on Day 1, the hybrid 1.5°C Summit – The Defining Decade for Impact with Tech, hosted by Eureka Nova and New World Development, will focus on how technology can reduce climate change and build a more sustainable future. Topics to cover include net-zero electricity innovation, energy-saving technologies in green buildings, greener transport solutions and reimagining waste reduction.

Day 2 (6 Sep) - Hosted by Brinc, the Asia Healthcare Innovation Summit 2022 will bring together members of Asia's expansive healthcare ecosystem to explore BioTech, HealthTech, MedTech, and blockchain adaptation. What’s more, the Asia Healthcare Innovation Pitch Competition will showcase startups with innovative life-science solutions addressing some of the latest issues in the sector.

Day 3 (7 Sep) - All worlds collide at Scaleup Impact Summit 2022 – Universe x Metaverse, a two day event by WHub spanning across Day 2 and 3 of the Festival. Attendees may join either in person, virtually or via the metaverse, to hear from world-class speakers on web 3.0, industry 4.0, quantum computing, FoodTech, GameFi and other next-gen disruptions, bearing witness to exciting Scaleup Showcases as they pitch to investors, and perhaps even mint exclusive NFTs.

Day 4 (8 Sep) - A new addition to the Festival, Game On! 2022 is a 1.5-day event hosted by MaGESpire celebrating the essence of gaming, art, music, and entertainment (GAME) industries. Passionate gamers, artists, developers and investors will come together to explore the realms of DeFi, GameFi, NFT ecosystems, IP rights and other latest tech that is transforming the entertainment space. Also kick starting on Day 4 is Asia PropTech Beyond 2022 by Asia PropTech, a 1.5-day event which will be livestreamed from Hong Kong on 8 and 10 September, during which forward thinking leaders, corporates and startups at the forefront of the PropTech evolution will discuss issues such as immersive retail experiences, real estate in the metaverse, NanoTech in eco-friendly building, and ClimateTech.

Day 5 (9 Sep) - Hosted by KPMG, The Connected Cities Conference will showcase innovations for the next generation of city living. Global and regional speakers will showcase examples of different smart and connected cities around the world, and how IoT, AI, data analytics and other PropTech could enhance a city’s liveability, workability, and sustainability.

Day 6 (10 Sep) – Youth engagement is the predominant focus of the Festival’s final day of events. Asia PropTech Beyond 2022 will resume under the theme “PropTech for Youth” which places emphasis on its youth outreach programme. Meanwhile the accompanying community event Young Pioneers Forum will bring together more than 500 teenagers from 30+ countries and regions to innovate and act towards a more sustainable future through six youth-led programmes.

StartmeupHK Festival is also proud to present a selection of other community events. Our brand new Women Scale-Ups event (5 Sep) will highlight how local entrepreneurs and global businesswomen can succeed in Hong Kong and beyond. On the other hand, participants will also be introduced to the HK Tech 300 – Pitching Arena (6 Sep) by the City University of Hong Kong, a component of the school’s large-scale flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme which facilitates startups as they embark on their business journeys.

To register and find out more information about the StartmeupHK Festival 2022, visit the event website www.startmeup.hk/startmeuphk-festival-2022.

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem 
Welcoming remarks by Charles Ng, Assistant Director-General of Investment
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem 
Promotion at InvestHK Opening remarks by Jayne Chan, Head of StartmeupHK at InvestHK
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem 
Sharing by organisers of the seven main events on highlighted topics and speakers

About Invest Hong Kong

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) is the department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and mainland businesses to set up and expand in Hong Kong. It offers free advice and services to support companies from the planning stage right through to the launch and expansion of their business.

About StartmeupHK

StartmeupHK is an initiative by InvestHK aimed at helping founders of innovative and scalable startups from overseas to set up or expand in Hong Kong. Our services include providing information about the startup ecosystem here in Hong Kong, connecting people to the startup community, hosting startup events and helping to foster a positive environment for startups to thrive.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale shorting BTC for $140 million yesterday also opened a 3x long position in ETH, with a total holding of $19.7 million (4,859.83 ETH) at an opening price of $4,056.06. Furthermore, its 5x long position in BTC was worth $7.62 million (68.42 ETH) at an opening price of $111,066.5.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 624,18-0,32%
Ethereum
ETH$4 048-1,25%
4
4$0,19096-0,43%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 18:30
Share
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

The post Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market positions are being taken in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Implications for cryptocurrency are tied to potential shifts in market liquidity and investor sentiment. Past rate cuts have had mixed impacts on cryptocurrency, contingent on broader economic contexts. Traders anticipate a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut by year-end, with recent activity in SOFR options suggesting a half-point reduction either this month or December. This expected rate cut could impact cryptocurrency markets, potentially increasing liquidity and influencing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Historical Precedents and Current Crypto Performance Amid Rate Talk Did you know? Earlier significant Federal Reserve rate cuts have historically led to increased market liquidity, subsequently impacting asset prices. However, cryptocurrency markets have shown mixed responses, depending on investor sentiment and economic conditions at the time. As of October 16, Ethereum’s current market price is reported at $4,032.66 with a market cap of $486.74 billion, dominating 12.88% of the market. Specific performance indicators include a 24-hour trading volume shift of -30.51% and recent price changes: -2.91% over the past day and -7.18% over seven days. These figures, provided by CoinMarketCap, reflect the ongoing volatility in the crypto market amidst financial market dynamics. “David Sacks, Former Trump Appointee, Cryptocurrency Advisor, stated, ‘There is an urgent need for a clear legal framework to support the U.S. cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to thrive and innovate.’” – source Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Coincu research indicates potential shifts in cryptocurrency valuations, contingent on Federal Reserve actions. They emphasize that broader economic impacts, fueled by fiscal policy changes, could inherently adjust cryptocurrency adoption and investment trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on October 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,014258-5,38%
Major
MAJOR$0,10388-6,15%
Wink
LIKE$0,00754-3,86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 18:19
Share
Is SOL next? Solana is copying BNB's price climb to new record highs

Is SOL next? Solana is copying BNB's price climb to new record highs

Solana's price could jump 20% within weeks, mirroring BNB’s breakout pattern, which led to fresh record highs above $1,000. Key takeaways:Solana is mirroring BNB’s 2024–25 rally, eyeing a breakout above $295.A cup-and-handle pattern sets SOL’s upside target near $540.Read more
NEAR
NEAR$2,364-1,78%
1
1$0,01337+12,64%
Solana
SOL$196,48-3,22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Share

Trending News

More

Yesterday, the whale that shorted BTC for $140 million also opened a 3x long position on ETH, with a holding of $19.7 million.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations Shift in Crypto Market

Is SOL next? Solana is copying BNB's price climb to new record highs

Meta Breaks Ground on $1.5B AI Data Center in El Paso

The whale that shorted BTC for $140 million yesterday has increased its ETH long position to $35 million.