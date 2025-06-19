Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:59

Stock markets are zeroing in on the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate decision, while the conflict in the Middle East takes a step out of the spotlight.

Major U.S. stock indices were higher ahead of the announcement. On Wednesday, June 18, the Dow Jones rose 132 points, or 0.31%. At the same time, the S&P 500 gained 0.40%, while the NASDAQ climbed 0.55%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

The Fed is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision on June 18 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Market consensus expects the central bank to keep rates steady. The Fed remains concerned about rising inflation, particularly following the introduction of former President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Trump also anticipates no rate cuts. Earlier, he remarked that “stupid” Fed Chair Jerome Powell probably won’t cut rates. That remark is part of the ongoing pressure by the U.S. President on the Fed.

Trump has said interest rates should be at least two percentage points lower to support the economy. However, that scenario appears unlikely, especially as rising oil prices, driven by the Israel-Iran war, add to inflation concerns.

Trump escalates rhetoric over Iran

While markets are focusing on the Fed, tensions in the Middle East threaten to escalate further. Notably, Trump confronted Iran with a threatening tone, refusing to rule out direct U.S. military involvement. He stated that “it’s very late to be talking” with Iran.

“Nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump told reporters when asked whether or not the U.S. would strike Iran. U.S. continues to support Israel with its strikes on Iran, which have already done significant damage to its military capabilities. However, Iran is also retaliating against Israel with missiles and drones.

While Qatar and Oman are trying to mediate a ceasefire, they are urging Israel to de-escalate. On the other hand, Israel is doing its best to get the U.S. directly involved in the war, which would likely have immediate consequences on the entire region and the global oil market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

The post Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On October 15, both US spot ETFs, Bitcoin and Ethereum, experienced a significant decline. Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net outflow of $94.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw gains of $5.32 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs saw an outflow of $94.00 million, marking a notable drop. Only two of its …
LayerNet
NET$0.00003305-36.06%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02112-2.31%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/16 14:43
Share
Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

TLDR Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden confirmed that proposed stablecoin holding and transaction limits will be temporary, not permanent restrictions The limits, expected to range from $13,429 to $26,858 for individuals, aim to prevent rapid bank deposit outflows that could reduce credit availability The central bank plans to remove these caps once the [...] The post Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13865+6.82%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008956-4.68%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 13:52
Share
Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

TLDR Paxos mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD tokens on Wednesday at 7:12 pm UTC due to an internal technical error The entire amount was burned 22 minutes later by sending it to an inaccessible wallet address The error amount was worth $300 trillion, exceeding global GDP of $117 trillion and more than twice all countries’ [...] The post Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02459-0.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02359-1.91%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Hit by $94M Outflow Amid Crypto Market Weakness

Bank of England Backtracks: Stablecoin Caps Are Just Temporary Measures

Paxos Accidentally Mints $300 Trillion PYUSD Stablecoin in Technical Error

Coinbase Rolls Out ‘The Blue Carpet’ for Easier Token Listings

Trump Approval Rating Tracker: 39% In Latest Survey