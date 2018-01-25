ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

ИмеZIL

Място в класиранетоNo.183

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,07%

Циркулиращо предлагане19 554 693 709,912052

Максимално предлагане21 000 000 000

Общо предлагане20 237 649 135,62205

Скорост на циркулация0.9311%

Дата на издаване2018-01-25 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0,0081 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена0.25629331,2021-05-06

Най-ниска цена0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Публичен блокчейнZIL

Сектор

Социални медии

