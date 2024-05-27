ZELIX

ZELIX is a decentralized Multi-metaverse. ZELIX is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. ZELIX team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverse. ZELIX team will build game, economy, culture, and communication platform in ZELIX metaverse using technologies of ZELIX team's VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) production know-how, facial recognition technology, and VR game to provide users more advanced experience In addition, instead of staying in one metaverse world, it is linked with several metaverses. You will be able to enjoy a variety of content. A myriad of NFT LANDs over ZELIX Metaverse, NFTs which users are making, and materials required for production, all are deeply and sophisticatedly interconnected with ZELIX Metaverse economic activities, and just like in reality, users engaged in the activities can receive rewards which can generate profits. ZELIX Metaverse is not a place where assets are merely consumed but it also offers luxurious environment where you can acquire assets through the Metaverse activities.

ИмеZELIX

Място в класиранетоNo.2552

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане7,453,444,400.293006

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане10,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.7453%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.001767925757508764,2024-05-27

Най-ниска цена0.000022047269003065,2025-05-21

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

