XYO is the original and largest DePIN, with millions of nodes worldwide. It collects and validates real-world data, bridging Web3 and Web2 in AI, geolocation, and beyond. Our Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies power real-world data validation across RWA management, DePIN tracking, real-world gaming, and more. The COIN app by XYO fueled massive network growth. XYO Layer One, our native blockchain, provides scalable, interoperable infrastructure for decentralized data validation, enabling seamless integration, enhanced privacy, and efficient roll-ups.

Място в класиранетоNo.228

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0

Циркулиращо предлагане--

Максимално предлагане13 931 216 938

Общо предлагане13 931 216 938

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.0820290796298041,2021-11-06

Най-ниска цена0.0000960677747658,2020-03-13

Публичен блокчейнETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.